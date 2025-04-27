Half my wardrobe is made up of leopard print, but I just couldn’t resist this H&M shirt dress
The classic collared dress combined with wild cat spots makes this piece a trend-ticking addition to any capsule wardrobe
I have lost count of how many leopard print pieces I own. From shirts and dresses to shoes and scarves, I genuinely think half of my wardrobe is covered with wild cat spots.
As a fashion editor, I love following the latest spring/summer fashion trends and trying out new looks and outfit combinations, but there is something about the perennial print that always grabs my attention. I find that leopard print can give an otherwise simple outfit a fashion-forward feel, and it’s one of those prints that seems to work with a wide range of colours and even some other patterns for plenty of wearability.
My style radar is always drawn to leopard-based pieces when I’m browsing for something new, and even though I have plenty of big cat-covered staples already, I really couldn’t resist this gorgeous dress from H&M.
Shop the dress
I was originally drawn to the bold pattern and midi length but now that I’ve worn it a few times, I also adore the soft and swishy viscose fabric, as it’s easy to wear and super breathable. It’s wonderfully comfy, but the smarter shirt collar and waist tie give it a little more structure that means it’s a great dress for styling up when needed. Oh and did I mention that it’s only £22.99?!
Shop More Leopard Print Dresses
The delicate black lace gives this mid-length dress a vintage-inspired feel that would work well as a fresh new take on date night outfits. Finish it with fuss-free black heels and gold jewels and you'll be all set.
The looser fit and puffed sleeves on this gorgeous dress make it a comfortable choice during the hot weather, but the fitted panel at the middle and the v-neck front help to add definition for a very flattering finish.
I can see myself accessorising this dress in multiple ways for summer. I will finish it with slingbacks and a clutch bag for my friend's birthday drinks, and then for daytime, I will either add my favourite chunky sandals or, for an even easier take, I will use my best white trainers as a sporty footnote.
If you're unsure about how to style leopard print dresses with other clothing, I'd recommend matching up with simple separates that won't clash with your spots. This particular piece will work well with anything from a tailored black blazer to a light blue denim jacket. It's not just a warm-weather buy either, as come autumn, I will layer under a grey knit jumper or wear over a long-sleeved roll neck and boots.
I really am a mega fan when it comes to leopard spotted style, and I’m a firm believer that every spring capsule wardrobe should include at least one piece. If you don't know where to start with this trend, you could introduce the print with accessories or a pair of ballet pumps, but for me, this dress is the ultimate way to wear the leopard print look for the coming months, and I will be reaching for it on repeat.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
