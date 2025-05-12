Victoria Beckham's leopard print skirt is the chic staple every closet needs

If you only add one thing to your closet this season, make it a leopard print skirt

Victoria Beckham
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Forget floaty maxi skirts and micro minis - timeless knee-length skirts, like Victoria Beckham's leopard print piece, are the closet staple everyone is going to be wearing this season.

Leopard print has transcended trend status and become a timeless staple that we're all wearing more like a neutral than a busy animal print. And when I delved into the fashion archives and found a snap of Victoria Beckham wearing the chicest leopard skirt, it reminded me that she's always at least one step ahead.

The beauty of a midi-length skirt like VB's is its statement value. Its bold and eye-catching look means you can afford to keep the rest of your outfit really simple, just as she did with her 2014 look. Styling her skirt, which is by Balmain, she put a Posh Spice spin on Scary's signature look with a simple black knit and pair of matching court heels.

Victoria Beckham visits her eponymous retail store on Dover Street in September 2014

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop the look

leopard print midi skirt
Line & Dot Baker Skirt

This one is my personal favorite. The chunky print is so striking and will pair perfectly with a lightweight knit and some pointed pumps.

Leopard Print Denim Midi Skirt

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Denim Midi Skirt

It's no surprise this midi is a bestseller for Mint Velvet, with the affordable price and laidback denim fabric. Pair this piece with your go-to ankle boots or best white sneakers.

leopard print midi skirt
Bishop + Young Bias-Cut Slip Skirt

An elasticated waist and sleek, streamlined silhouette give this midi a comfortable and oh-so chic fit, ensuring all eyes are on you no matter the event.

black crossbody bag
Mango Envelope Flap Faux Leather Clutch

VB loves carrying crossbody bags as oversized clutches and this envelope flap bag by Mango is a great piece for doing just that, with its detachable chain and versatile size.

black knit sweater
NIA Freya Sweater

A black sweater is a staple in any closet no matter the season, being easily paired with your favorite jeans for a laid-back look, while styling it with bolder animal prints makes them more wearable.

black court pumps
ASOS DESIGN Paphos Pointed High Heeled Pumps

It's not a VB look without some sky-scraping heels! This black patent pair from ASOS are perfect with their minimal design.

In more recent years, VB has relied more on block colors and pared-back designs than her 2010s self, but she is clearly still partial to a spot of animal print here and there. And who isn't? Stepping out in one of her own label's animal print dresses recently, we fell in love with her simple styling that vetoed any jewellery, striking makeup or out-there shoes. This laid-back approach really let the print shine, and it's clear that VB's go-to for styling animal print has always been 'less is more.'

If you're a bit of a wallflower when it comes to the leopard print trend, a bold animal print skirt is a great way to try out the trend without it feeling too daunting. Less full-on than a coat, you get a fun pop of print and can add your go-to simple accessories to help tone it down.

But, if you're anything like me and leopard print is a neutral in your closet, don't be afraid to layer up your leopard prints! There really is no such thing as too much.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

