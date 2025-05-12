Victoria Beckham's leopard print skirt is the chic staple every closet needs
If you only add one thing to your closet this season, make it a leopard print skirt
Forget floaty maxi skirts and micro minis - timeless knee-length skirts, like Victoria Beckham's leopard print piece, are the closet staple everyone is going to be wearing this season.
Leopard print has transcended trend status and become a timeless staple that we're all wearing more like a neutral than a busy animal print. And when I delved into the fashion archives and found a snap of Victoria Beckham wearing the chicest leopard skirt, it reminded me that she's always at least one step ahead.
The beauty of a midi-length skirt like VB's is its statement value. Its bold and eye-catching look means you can afford to keep the rest of your outfit really simple, just as she did with her 2014 look. Styling her skirt, which is by Balmain, she put a Posh Spice spin on Scary's signature look with a simple black knit and pair of matching court heels.
In more recent years, VB has relied more on block colors and pared-back designs than her 2010s self, but she is clearly still partial to a spot of animal print here and there. And who isn't? Stepping out in one of her own label's animal print dresses recently, we fell in love with her simple styling that vetoed any jewellery, striking makeup or out-there shoes. This laid-back approach really let the print shine, and it's clear that VB's go-to for styling animal print has always been 'less is more.'
If you're a bit of a wallflower when it comes to the leopard print trend, a bold animal print skirt is a great way to try out the trend without it feeling too daunting. Less full-on than a coat, you get a fun pop of print and can add your go-to simple accessories to help tone it down.
But, if you're anything like me and leopard print is a neutral in your closet, don't be afraid to layer up your leopard prints! There really is no such thing as too much.
