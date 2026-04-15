Meghan Markle dazzles Down Under in khaki vest, maxi skirt and suede jacket - it's one of her most wearable looks of 2026

The Duchess of Sussex’s fashion sense is widely admired but her green look in Australia felt cooler and more contemporary than a lot of the sleek tailoring and floor-sweeping gowns she’s worn recently. Meghan and Prince Harry are undertaking a visit, likened by some to a royal tour, and on Day 1 she stepped out in a knitted vest, maxi skirt and collarless suede jacket at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum.

This was an outfit that is actually easy to recreate more affordably - something that can’t be said about every royal ensemble. Taking a leaf out of Zara Tindall’s book, the Duchess is clearly keen to champion Australian designers whilst in the country and her suede cocoon jacket and column skirt were both by St Agni.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Recreate Meghan's Outfit

Whistles Wool Sleeveless Tank £89 at Whistles Made from 100% wool, this sleeveless tank comes in various colours, including this warm neutral shade. It's got a crew neckline and the sleeveless shape means you can wear it over a T-shirt or long-sleeved top or on it's own. River Island Green Suede Maxi Skirt £180 at River Island Crafted from soft suede, this skirt also comes in a light beige tone as well as green. It falls to an elegant maxi length and fastens at the back with a zip. There is also a modest split at the back hem for ease of movement whilst retaining that pencil shape. French Connection Bomber Jacket £125 at French Connection Suede and faux suede jackets are huge for the season and this one is a gorgeous deep khaki green colour. It's got smart epaulettes, panel detailing and a discreet popper fastening down the front. The collar is neat and there are handy pockets too. M&S Textured Waisted Knitted Vest £26 at M&S This knitted vest is a similar olive tone to Meghan's and also features a textured seam detail to accentuate the waist. It's got a crew neckline and can be tucked into casual jeans and tailored trousers, as well as styled with skirts. Mint Velvet Khaki Suede Midi Skirt £225 at Mint Velvet If you've been inspired by Meghan to invest in a suede skirt then this Mint Velvet one is a fabulous option and has more of an A-line shape to it. There are pockets at the side and it's high-waisted, so you can easily tuck different top options in. Next Khaki Denim Drawstring Jacket £42 at Next You can adjust the waist on this utility jacket using the drawstring so it can be worn as cinched or as loose as you like. It's made from lightweight denim, with a funnel neckline and plenty of pockets.

Alongside trench coats and blazers, suede jackets are a popular outerwear style for spring and the texture of the material adds softness and dimension to an outfit. This is especially key if you’re dressing in primarily one colour like Meghan.

She tends to steer away from bright shades with her everyday wardrobe, but this look shows that you don’t have to go vibrant to embrace a pop of colour. Khaki is more muted than most of the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 and it has a warmth to it that particularly complements neutrals like tan, cream and brown, though red also looks great with it.

Once inside the museum with Prince Harry, Meghan took off her jacket and this gave us more of a glimpse at her knitted vest too. On a cooler spring day a sleeveless knit can be the perfect top and hers was taupe, with a high neckline and ribbed detailing.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

A vest like this is slightly more sophisticated than a basic cami top and can be just as versatile, tucking effortlessly into skirts, trousers and jeans. You can also layer over them with cardigans and jackets for extra warmth without overheating, thanks to the sleeveless silhouette.

Longer skirts work well with vests like Meghan’s, as they provide extra coverage to balance out the lack of sleeves and this combination together can sometimes resemble a chic midi dress. If you want a sleek, streamlined look then I’d advise sticking to column or pencil skirts and to accentuate the waist, a flared or A-line design would be ideal.

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Another clever trick Meghan used with this outfit that’s worth copying is keeping to a minimal colour palette, which makes it look more understated and elegant. Many of the royals like doing this and the Duchess also matched with Prince Harry’s khaki shirt.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Everything looked considered and although we might never know for sure, it’s possible they both went for khaki green as a subtle nod to military uniforms, given where they were visiting. They were given a tour of the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum and were shown artwork created by an army reservist, before getting involved in a model-making activity with veterans and their families.

This was Day 1 of their four-day visit to Australia and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were last there together back in 2018 when they were still working members of the Royal Family. This 2026 trip will see them visiting charitable causes as well as private, paid engagements.