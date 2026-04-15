Meghan Markle dazzles Down Under in khaki vest, maxi skirt and suede jacket - it's one of her most wearable looks of 2026
The Duchess of Sussex's style combination can easily be copied for spring and adapted for different occasions
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The Duchess of Sussex’s fashion sense is widely admired but her green look in Australia felt cooler and more contemporary than a lot of the sleek tailoring and floor-sweeping gowns she’s worn recently. Meghan and Prince Harry are undertaking a visit, likened by some to a royal tour, and on Day 1 she stepped out in a knitted vest, maxi skirt and collarless suede jacket at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum.
This was an outfit that is actually easy to recreate more affordably - something that can’t be said about every royal ensemble. Taking a leaf out of Zara Tindall’s book, the Duchess is clearly keen to champion Australian designers whilst in the country and her suede cocoon jacket and column skirt were both by St Agni.
Recreate Meghan's Outfit
Alongside trench coats and blazers, suede jackets are a popular outerwear style for spring and the texture of the material adds softness and dimension to an outfit. This is especially key if you’re dressing in primarily one colour like Meghan.
She tends to steer away from bright shades with her everyday wardrobe, but this look shows that you don’t have to go vibrant to embrace a pop of colour. Khaki is more muted than most of the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 and it has a warmth to it that particularly complements neutrals like tan, cream and brown, though red also looks great with it.
Once inside the museum with Prince Harry, Meghan took off her jacket and this gave us more of a glimpse at her knitted vest too. On a cooler spring day a sleeveless knit can be the perfect top and hers was taupe, with a high neckline and ribbed detailing.
A vest like this is slightly more sophisticated than a basic cami top and can be just as versatile, tucking effortlessly into skirts, trousers and jeans. You can also layer over them with cardigans and jackets for extra warmth without overheating, thanks to the sleeveless silhouette.
Longer skirts work well with vests like Meghan’s, as they provide extra coverage to balance out the lack of sleeves and this combination together can sometimes resemble a chic midi dress. If you want a sleek, streamlined look then I’d advise sticking to column or pencil skirts and to accentuate the waist, a flared or A-line design would be ideal.
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Another clever trick Meghan used with this outfit that’s worth copying is keeping to a minimal colour palette, which makes it look more understated and elegant. Many of the royals like doing this and the Duchess also matched with Prince Harry’s khaki shirt.
Everything looked considered and although we might never know for sure, it’s possible they both went for khaki green as a subtle nod to military uniforms, given where they were visiting. They were given a tour of the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum and were shown artwork created by an army reservist, before getting involved in a model-making activity with veterans and their families.
This was Day 1 of their four-day visit to Australia and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were last there together back in 2018 when they were still working members of the Royal Family. This 2026 trip will see them visiting charitable causes as well as private, paid engagements.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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