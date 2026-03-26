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Kate Middleton rarely wears peppermint-green but her elegant midi dress is perfect for freshening up your spring style

Nothing says spring like pastel tones and the Princess of Wales's 2022 frock would make a lovely wedding guest or date night outfit

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Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Junkanoo carnival on March 25, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
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Even in a downpour the Princess of Wales’s outfits never fail to make a splash and her peppermint frock features in some of the most memorable pictures of her. Stepping out for a visit to Sybil Strachan Primary School in The Bahamas in March 2022, Kate practically accessorised her pastel Self Portrait midi dress with a large umbrella.

With the weather taking a turn right now I couldn’t help thinking back to her rainy day style and we don’t often see the Princess in mint.

It’s such a fresh shade for spring and something a little different to butter yellow or blush pink, which is a fashion colour trend for 2026. Pastels are a clever way to add a seasonal feel to an outfit and if you’ve never considered peppermint-green before, it’s actually rather easy to style.

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Catherine, Princess of Wales holds an umbrella during a visit of Sybil Strachan Primary School on March 25, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/WireImage via Getty)

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The Princess chose to keep the rest of her ensemble as subtle and timeless as possible for her engagements in Nassau and wore white court shoes and golden drop earrings. Lighter neutrals like white, cream and tan complement the brightness of mint-green without being too much of a contrast.

Kate’s dress was crafted from chiffon and fell to her favourite midi length, with a fitted bodice and short puffed sleeves. The feminine pleats in the skirt gave it such a gorgeous shape that somehow looked especially romantic in the torrential rain.

The weather didn’t dampen the Princess’s spirits and it was still warm enough that she didn’t need a jacket, though if you were wearing something like this in the UK you might be tempted to add a linen blazer over the top.

The Princess of Wales holds an umbrella as she attends the traditional Bahamian Jankadoo celebration at Parliament Square on March 25, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

A mint-green dress would make a stunning wedding guest outfit (just check what shade the bridesmaids are wearing first!) or a look for a summery date night or garden party. It’s a pastel that draws the eye and yet isn’t as statement as bright colours.

Espadrilles and a raffia bag would dress down a frock like Kate’s and make it smart-casual, though white trainers are another option if you have a dress made of a more relaxed fabric like cotton, linen or jersey.

The only other time the future Queen has worn peppermint-green was when she wore a green and white Balmain blazer to Wimbledon in 2023 and white court heels were once again her go-to accessory to give a sophisticated edge.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the traditional Bahamian Jankadoo celebration at Parliament Square

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

You might think that Kate’s wellies would have been more appropriate for the rain in The Bahamas but it seems they hadn’t been anticipating the weather.

She declared, "Sorry, we’ve brought England’s rain with us" as she and Prince William arrived at Sybil Strachan school, where they attended an assembly and talked with pupils. The Princess also gave a speech during their time there and also that day she and William attended a traditional Junkanoo parade at Parliament Square.

Her peppermint dress was simple yet uplifting for the occasion and though this is the only time we’ve seen Kate wear it publicly, it remains pretty memorable - and a perfect piece and colour to take spring/summer style inspiration from.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

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