Kate Middleton rarely wears peppermint-green but her elegant midi dress is perfect for freshening up your spring style

Even in a downpour the Princess of Wales’s outfits never fail to make a splash and her peppermint frock features in some of the most memorable pictures of her. Stepping out for a visit to Sybil Strachan Primary School in The Bahamas in March 2022, Kate practically accessorised her pastel Self Portrait midi dress with a large umbrella.

With the weather taking a turn right now I couldn’t help thinking back to her rainy day style and we don’t often see the Princess in mint.

It’s such a fresh shade for spring and something a little different to butter yellow or blush pink, which is a fashion colour trend for 2026. Pastels are a clever way to add a seasonal feel to an outfit and if you’ve never considered peppermint-green before, it’s actually rather easy to style.

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(Image credit: Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Mint-Green Dresses

Ghost Delphine Button Satin Maxi Dress £156 (was £195) at Ghost Ghost's classic satin material feels so luxurious and comfortable on the skin, as I can attest to as the owner of two of their skirts. The Delphine dress is maxi-length and so timeless, perfect as a wedding guest outfit or party look. You can make it more casual with espadrille wedges or flat sandals and a linen blazer. Nobody's Child Mint Starlight Midi Dress £89 at Nobody's Child The Starlight dress comes in several other colours besides this one, but the mint tone is such a stunning option for spring/summer. Like Kate's frock, it has a V-neckline and delicate buttons at the front. The bodice is softly shaped with panels and there's a zip and pockets for practicality. Double Second Strappy Pleated Lace Dress £56.70 (was £81) at Debenhams Imagine this dress worn on holiday or at the height of summer paired with raffia accessories and sunglasses. It's currently 30% off and has a pleated chiffon skirt and a lace-adorned bodice for a touch of detail. The straps are also adjustable which is a handy feature.

Shop Summery Accessories

Penelope Chilvers Scoop Leather Espadrilles £169 at Penelope Chilvers These closed-toe espadrilles are a beautiful alternative to lace-up or ankle-strap styles and they come in champagne leather as well as tan. They're made by skilled Spanish artisans who specialise in the art of espadrille making and the neutral tone will go with so many outfits. Mango Medium-Sized Natural Fibre Basket £55.99 at Mango Nothing screams summer quite like a raffia bag and this one is roomy enough for your essentials without being overly bulky. It's got double handles, gold-toned hardware and a small drawstring bag inside to keep your belongings secure. M&S Neutral Suede Flat Mule Sandals £26 at M&S Mule sandals are a failsafe in the warmer months as they're so simple to slip on and go and yet look so chic. These ones are crafted from taupe suede with straps forming a square design over the toe. They're flat and great for wearing day-to-night.

The Princess chose to keep the rest of her ensemble as subtle and timeless as possible for her engagements in Nassau and wore white court shoes and golden drop earrings. Lighter neutrals like white, cream and tan complement the brightness of mint-green without being too much of a contrast.

Kate’s dress was crafted from chiffon and fell to her favourite midi length, with a fitted bodice and short puffed sleeves. The feminine pleats in the skirt gave it such a gorgeous shape that somehow looked especially romantic in the torrential rain.

The weather didn’t dampen the Princess’s spirits and it was still warm enough that she didn’t need a jacket, though if you were wearing something like this in the UK you might be tempted to add a linen blazer over the top.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

A mint-green dress would make a stunning wedding guest outfit (just check what shade the bridesmaids are wearing first!) or a look for a summery date night or garden party. It’s a pastel that draws the eye and yet isn’t as statement as bright colours.

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Espadrilles and a raffia bag would dress down a frock like Kate’s and make it smart-casual, though white trainers are another option if you have a dress made of a more relaxed fabric like cotton, linen or jersey.

The only other time the future Queen has worn peppermint-green was when she wore a green and white Balmain blazer to Wimbledon in 2023 and white court heels were once again her go-to accessory to give a sophisticated edge.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

You might think that Kate’s wellies would have been more appropriate for the rain in The Bahamas but it seems they hadn’t been anticipating the weather.

She declared, "Sorry, we’ve brought England’s rain with us" as she and Prince William arrived at Sybil Strachan school, where they attended an assembly and talked with pupils. The Princess also gave a speech during their time there and also that day she and William attended a traditional Junkanoo parade at Parliament Square.

Her peppermint dress was simple yet uplifting for the occasion and though this is the only time we’ve seen Kate wear it publicly, it remains pretty memorable - and a perfect piece and colour to take spring/summer style inspiration from.