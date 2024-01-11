What wellies does Kate Middleton wear, and where can you buy these wet weather essentials this January?

“What wellies does Kate Middleton wear?” is a question on the minds of many as the the winter cold and rain makes the practical fashion item a must-have.

Everyone will have their own preference when it comes to the best boot brands to invest in, but when it comes to the most practical boot styles, wellington boots are a classic for a reason. With the colder weather taking hold and rain set to return before long, wellies are many people’s go-to footwear – and the Princess of Wales is a fan too.

Every time we've seen Kate step out in wellies, she favours the same brand. If you're wondering what wellies Kate Middleton wears, we've got all the details.

(Image credit: Photo by Andy Stenning WPA - Pool/Getty Images)

What wellies does Kate Middleton wear?

Bypassing the often-seen best black boots available, Kate Middleton’s wellies are green Le Chameau Vierzonord Neoprene Boots. Priced at £200, these sturdy wet weather staples have a distinctive adjustable waterproof gusset to help these fit perfectly to your leg. If that doesn’t sound practical enough, they’re also lined to help provide added warmth and comfort.

Kate’s wellies are crafted from durable chamolux rubber which is also subtle, so it’s not surprising that the Princess of Wales has been seen wearing them to outdoor-based engagements in the past. The dual density sole is another brilliant feature of these gorgeous wellies as they help enhance the traction and performance of the boots which are, after all, designed for outdoor wear in wet conditions.

(Image credit: Photo by David Parker - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

SHOP KATE MIDDLETON'S WELLIES

If you’ve been asking yourself 'What wellies does Kate Middleton wear?', the answer might just have tempted you to invest in a pair of these gorgeous yet durable boots for yourself. The £200 price tag is on the luxury side for wellies, but isn’t that much beyond the likes of other well-known high-end brands, like Hunter. Le Chameau boots also come with a two-year warranty from the original purchase date, as long as you keep your proof of purchase.

Le Chameau Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Boot Visit Site RRP: £200 | Available in Dark Brown and Chameau Green as well as this Iconic Green shade, Kate Middleton's wellies are the perfect mix of practical and stylish. These are luxurious and durable boots, perfect for wet and cold conditions. Le Chameau Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Boot Visit Site RRP: £225 | If you're already shopping on Amazon you might just be tempted to add a pair of these to your basket too. The colour is a classic for Wellington Boots and the flexible rubber and lining make these so wearable. Le Chameau Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Boot Visit Site RRP: £200 | You can also buy the Princess of Wales's wellies via Outdoor and Country, although there are currently only a few sizes left in this particular shade. The boots' all-terrain grip and 2 year guarantee makes these well worth picking up.

As well as being very sturdy, the adjustable nature of them also makes them easy-to-wear with everything from the warmest leggings and your best winter coats to jeans and a roll neck, like Kate’s previously styled hers with. They are stylish as well as practical, and whilst the Princess of Wales is a fan of the iconic green shade, this particular style also comes in Chameau Green and Dark Brown, depending on your preference.

Kate’s wellies are described by Le Chameau as being “comfortable in all conditions” and are hand-crafted, with careful testing on each pair to ensure they’re 100% waterproof. This is something we could all do with in our lives during the winter months especially, when rainy and cold conditions combine to make venturing outdoors that bit more challenging.

SHOP ALTERNATIVES TO KATE MIDDLETON'S WELLIES

Cotswold Windsor Wellies Visit Site RRP: From £49.33-£56.18 | With prices starting from £49.33, these wellies are a similar earthy green to the Princess of Wales's boots. Knee high and made from rubber, these are great for keeping you covered up on a wet day. Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots Visit Site RRP: Was £135 , Now £119.75 | Currently reduced by 15% on John Lewis, these Hunter wellies in the stunning olive leaf colour are a brilliant buy. They're handcrafted and have a flat heel and rounded toe. Mountain Warehouse Mucker Neoprene Long Boot Visit Site RRP: Was £99.99, Now £59.99 | The huge 40% saving might just tempt you to invest in a pair of these neoprene boots. They come in khaki and black colourways and are water-resistant rather than waterproof, though the gripping sole makes easy-to-clean elements make these a good affordable option.

If you’re not quite enamoured enough with the Le Chameau wellies to invest in such luxurious wellies, however, there are also plenty of options available for much more affordable green wellies. Whilst many of them don’t have the same adjustable detail, the khaki green colour is very similar and the rubber material makes them brilliant alternatives for keeping you dry.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has worn her wellies in the snow, rain and also milder weather over the years with a variety of layering pieces. In June 2012, she was photographed wearing them as she visited an “Expanding Horizons” Primary School camp. That month she also wore them when she went to watch The Golden Metropolitan Polo Club Charity Cup polo match.

Kate’s wellies made another appearance in 2013 when she visited the Great Tower Scout camp in March in the snow. On this occasion she wore them with jeans and a matching khaki jacket though in June 2012, she chose to pair them with a waxed gilet and jeans.