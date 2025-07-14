Helen Mirren re-wears this royal-approved dress six years later, and it looks as good as new, reminding us that capsule wardrobe heroes don't date
Sometimes shopping our wardrobes is the answer to being on that best-dressed list
Always elegant, Helen Mirren looked like she was having a great time in the Evian 'Mountain of Youth' VIP suite on the final day of Wimbledon. Dressed in a chic and elegant ensemble that reflected the bright green grass of the SW19 courts, the A-lister opted for a Royal favourite, in the form of fashion designer Suzannah.
The dress, named appropriately, as 'Stormy hearts tea dress' was a vibrant mix of a green base with black and white heart print. The silk tea dress offered an easy and flattering silhouette, with a deep V-neckline and empire line cut, which meant a fitted bodice was paired with a figure-skimming bottom half.
Previously spotted in the dress back in 2019, Helen Mirren is not alone in being a fan of the brand, worn by numerous royals, with the Duchess of Edinburgh being spotted previously in the exact same dress, giving this look the royal seal of approval. Despite being six years old, the dress looked just as fresh as when she first wore it, reminding us that summer capsule wardrobe buys can really last. Finishing off her ensemble with comfortable flat shoes, Dame Helen Mirren selected a knitted design in a neutral hue, to let the dress steal the limelight.
Helen Mirren's stylish but flattering dress and comfortable shoes are a winning combination
In an overall appropriate, but comfortable look, while many Wimbledon fashion moments have focused on Wimbledon whites this summer, Helen Mirren brought the court to life with her predominantly green ensemble, for a fresh and zesty finish.
The figure-flattering dress used clever design hacks to skim the star's silhouette and fall gracefully to a midi length, making it one of the best summer dresses for occasions this season.
While Helen could have opted for high heels, after all we know she is a big fan of Sole Bliss, who make some of the most comfortable wedding guest shoes on the market, Helen instead leaned into the sporty aesthetic of the day with a pair of knitted flat pumps that looked like they gave good stretch, hugging the foot and delivering a laidback, yet still polished finish.
Get the look
Stocking your summer wardrobe with smart, easy-to-wear and versatile buys will help to create the foundations of a strong capsule wardrobe. Although Dame Helen Mirren's dress is no longer available, we have found some strong alternatives to her designer dress.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
With a similar print to Dame Helen Mirren's dress, this frock was the closest designer lookalike we could find. The light fabric, with long sleeves, makes it appropriate all year round, while the added splash of pink brings in some welcome extra colour. By British clothing brand, Phase Eight, the dress is currently discounted too.
Using a geometric repeat pattern, this shirt dress uses the same colour palette as Dame Helen Mirren's dress. A shirt dress is a capsule wardrobe staple, whatever the weather, and this design could be worn as part of your summer outfits for work, or layered with a cardigan when cooler weather drawers in.
A longer line silhouette, this button-fronted design swaps black for purple for a lighter and brighter finish. The ankle grazing silhouette is ideal for balmy evenings, or dressed up with heels as a wedding guest ensemble. Highlight your waistline by adding a slim belt to accentuate curves and add detail to this pretty summer dress.
This chic and stretchy ballet pump comes in a whopping 37 different colour and pattern iterations. Every pair has the brand's comfort technology, giving you plenty of arch support and a stretchy shoe body, ensuring your feet look and feel good. The pointed toe helps to elongate your silhouette, while the mesh design adds a sporty feel.
Memory foam helps to support your fit, giving an almost couture-like fit once worn in, remembering the exact shape of your soles and where you need that extra help. This knitted design with white base has a stretchy, knitted body for a sports-luxe finish. The neutral hue ensures these pumps will go with pretty much anything.
With over 2000 reviews on Amazon and a 4+ star rating, these knitted, slip-on pumps are a great addition to your summer outfit rotation. The pointed toe helps to lengthen your legs, and they'll look just as good with midi length dresses as they will poking out from under a barrel leg jean hem. At under £30, they're a style steal.
Dame Helen Mirren never fails to impress, and a seasoned visitor to SW19, when it comes to what to wear to Wimbledon each year, her outfits provide no end of inspiration. Always on the right side of elegant and unfussy, the A-lister knows that getting dressed for this particular sporting competition requires long periods of sitting and an empire line dress, that cuts just under the bust and flows out over the rest of your figure is not only a flattering choice, but one you can sit easily and uncrumpled in too.
Choosing to re-wear an old favourite for the Wimbledon final, she might be a Dame, but like the rest of us, Helen Mirren knows that if you invest wisely and buy versatile pieces, you can really out the cost per wear of an item. The best dresses in timeless cuts and prints always look polished, particularly in midi lengths and solve a multitude of sartorial dilemmas. Just add some chic neutral shoes and it's game, set and match.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.