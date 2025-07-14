Helen Mirren re-wears this royal-approved dress six years later, and it looks as good as new, reminding us that capsule wardrobe heroes don't date

Always elegant, Helen Mirren looked like she was having a great time in the Evian 'Mountain of Youth' VIP suite on the final day of Wimbledon. Dressed in a chic and elegant ensemble that reflected the bright green grass of the SW19 courts, the A-lister opted for a Royal favourite, in the form of fashion designer Suzannah.

The dress, named appropriately, as 'Stormy hearts tea dress' was a vibrant mix of a green base with black and white heart print. The silk tea dress offered an easy and flattering silhouette, with a deep V-neckline and empire line cut, which meant a fitted bodice was paired with a figure-skimming bottom half.

Previously spotted in the dress back in 2019, Helen Mirren is not alone in being a fan of the brand, worn by numerous royals, with the Duchess of Edinburgh being spotted previously in the exact same dress, giving this look the royal seal of approval. Despite being six years old, the dress looked just as fresh as when she first wore it, reminding us that summer capsule wardrobe buys can really last. Finishing off her ensemble with comfortable flat shoes, Dame Helen Mirren selected a knitted design in a neutral hue, to let the dress steal the limelight.

Helen Mirren's stylish but flattering dress and comfortable shoes are a winning combination

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In an overall appropriate, but comfortable look, while many Wimbledon fashion moments have focused on Wimbledon whites this summer, Helen Mirren brought the court to life with her predominantly green ensemble, for a fresh and zesty finish.

The figure-flattering dress used clever design hacks to skim the star's silhouette and fall gracefully to a midi length, making it one of the best summer dresses for occasions this season.

While Helen could have opted for high heels, after all we know she is a big fan of Sole Bliss, who make some of the most comfortable wedding guest shoes on the market, Helen instead leaned into the sporty aesthetic of the day with a pair of knitted flat pumps that looked like they gave good stretch, hugging the foot and delivering a laidback, yet still polished finish.

Get the look

Stocking your summer wardrobe with smart, easy-to-wear and versatile buys will help to create the foundations of a strong capsule wardrobe. Although Dame Helen Mirren's dress is no longer available, we have found some strong alternatives to her designer dress.

Dame Helen Mirren never fails to impress, and a seasoned visitor to SW19, when it comes to what to wear to Wimbledon each year, her outfits provide no end of inspiration. Always on the right side of elegant and unfussy, the A-lister knows that getting dressed for this particular sporting competition requires long periods of sitting and an empire line dress, that cuts just under the bust and flows out over the rest of your figure is not only a flattering choice, but one you can sit easily and uncrumpled in too.

Choosing to re-wear an old favourite for the Wimbledon final, she might be a Dame, but like the rest of us, Helen Mirren knows that if you invest wisely and buy versatile pieces, you can really out the cost per wear of an item. The best dresses in timeless cuts and prints always look polished, particularly in midi lengths and solve a multitude of sartorial dilemmas. Just add some chic neutral shoes and it's game, set and match.