Holly Willoughby's plum-coloured leather bomber jacket from Reiss is the chicest take on this spring trend
Bomber jackets are taking over in 2026
Leather bomber jackets are everywhere at the moment, characterised by their short cut, elasticated hem, and often voluminous shape. They channel a vintage-inspired military aesthetic that people can't get enough of – especially when styled with jeans.
If you're in the market for a leather bomber jacket, Holly Willoughby's outing in an aubergine coloured design is worth noting. Although her exact jacket from British clothing brand Reiss has sold out, don't fear! There are plenty of high-street finds that evoke the same style.
In a recent Instagram post, she wears the Oversized Leather Jacket in Aubergine alongside light-wash denim jeans and cat-eye sunglasses from Fendi, a formula that feels perfect for days when the weather can't make up its mind.
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A leather bomber jacket can well and truly come in handy during the transitional season, and it's a great layering piece for combating the unpredictable spring weather. On days you're searching "what should I wear today," this formula is one worth relying on.
Shop Similar Jackets & Holly's Look
exact match
These Fendi glasses will add a touch of glamour to even the simplest of outfits. Their warm tortoiseshell design feels vintage-inspired, and we love the addition of the logo gold-tone hardware.
The short, oversized design of leather bomber jackets makes them perfect for pairing with high-waisted denim, and they look especially stylish with straight-leg or your best skinny jeans. They tend to feature gathered detailing and roomy shoulders and sleeves, which add volume to your silhouette, so narrower trousers are a must.
We love the aubergine shade of Holly's Reiss jacket, and its brown-ish, purple tones feel warm and rich, making it perfect for contrasting with cool denim tones. Look out for leather bomber jackets in burgundy, chocolate brown or evening deep purple – these shades are a much more interesting neutral than black.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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