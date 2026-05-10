Jessica Chastain embraces trench coat season in this chic Burberry design. Here's how to get designer style on a budget

If, like me, you were a little premature when it came to packing away your coat, you might be struggling to find a practical layer when you’re leaving the house right now. The sunny weather seems less reliable than it did last week, and choosing an outfit has become a tricky task.

Thankfully, at times like these, I can rely on my trusty trench coat. The classic do-it-all jacket is the ultimate chic-meets-practical extra layer that will block out the breeze and unexpected showers while still being wearable for when the sun reappears. If you don’t already own one of the best trench coats, then now is the perfect time to invest in one, and if you need some shopping inspiration, take a look at Jessica Chastain’s latest look.

The actress cut a striking figure in a black, belted piece by the much-loved heritage brand, Burberry, finishing her ensemble with a pair of suede knee-high boots, some oversized Prada sunglasses and a Hermes Birkin bag. The whole look had a classic yet glam aesthetic, and it can easily be copied for work or the weekend, at a fraction of the price.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Exact Match Burberry Ellingham Gabardine Belted Coat £2095 at FARFETCH If you're looking for the best Burberry trench coat to flatter your figure, this one is a great option as it features a universally flattering fit and flare shape. The gabardine fabric and A-line cut are timeless, and the contrast check print on the underside of the collar adds extra oomph. Exact Match Prada Symbole Sunglasses £265 at FARFETCH The oversized oval shape and angled sides of these designer frames tick off one of this year's key sunglasses trends, and they will suit most face shapes nicely. A pair of black-rimmed sunglasses will never fall out of fashion, making them a great investment. Next Forever Comfort® Knee High Chisel Toe Heeled Boots £79 at Next The best knee-high boots can still work for summer - use this soft suede pair to finish a floaty floral midi for a lovely boho feel in the sun.

Shop more spring coats

M&S The Trench £95 at M&S This one is a great designer dupe, and even features a checked lining for a high end feel. It's available in both regular and petite lengths too. John Lewis Water Repellent Belted Trench Coat £139 at John Lewis This belted trench coat is water-repellent, so it'll keep you dry when the Great British weather inevitably lets you down. &Other Stories Belted Car Coat £139 at &Other Stories This car coat has a straighter silhouette, which is still polished but less fussy, as it doesn't have all the trench coat detailing. It will layer up easily over anything from a dress to a t-shirt and jean combination.

A trench coat really is a must for any capsule wardrobe; it'll see you through every spring and autumn season for years to come. The smart and belted shape means your coat can easily be worn over tailoring for the office, but the lighter fabric means it will sit just as well over a denim and white trainer ensemble.

When it comes to how to tie a trench coat, you have options to switch it up to suit your outfit, too. Try wearing it open and loose for a relaxed feel, or try belting it in and popping the collar up for a fashion-forward and polished spin.

And how to style a trench coat? The options are endless. But if you are pairing it over dresses or skirts, make sure you dress or skirt hem finishes at the same point or higher than the end of your coat.