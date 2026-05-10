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Jessica Chastain embraces trench coat season in this chic Burberry design. Here's how to get designer style on a budget

The actress looked effortlessly elegant in her heritage-inspired outerwear

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A HEADSHOT OF JESSICA CHASTAIN
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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If, like me, you were a little premature when it came to packing away your coat, you might be struggling to find a practical layer when you’re leaving the house right now. The sunny weather seems less reliable than it did last week, and choosing an outfit has become a tricky task.

Thankfully, at times like these, I can rely on my trusty trench coat. The classic do-it-all jacket is the ultimate chic-meets-practical extra layer that will block out the breeze and unexpected showers while still being wearable for when the sun reappears. If you don’t already own one of the best trench coats, then now is the perfect time to invest in one, and if you need some shopping inspiration, take a look at Jessica Chastain’s latest look.

jessica chastain wearing a burberry trench and boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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A trench coat really is a must for any capsule wardrobe; it'll see you through every spring and autumn season for years to come. The smart and belted shape means your coat can easily be worn over tailoring for the office, but the lighter fabric means it will sit just as well over a denim and white trainer ensemble.

When it comes to how to tie a trench coat, you have options to switch it up to suit your outfit, too. Try wearing it open and loose for a relaxed feel, or try belting it in and popping the collar up for a fashion-forward and polished spin.

And how to style a trench coat? The options are endless. But if you are pairing it over dresses or skirts, make sure you dress or skirt hem finishes at the same point or higher than the end of your coat.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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