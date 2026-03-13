Kate Moss' confidence-boosting trick for styling a satin slip skirt will make this your go-to item for spring

It's an awkward time of year, wardrobe-wise. One minute it feels like summer is just around the corner, and the next you're regretting wearing suede since it looks so much like rain.

Supermodel Kate Moss might be famous for her skinny jeans, but when she was pictured at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, she demonstrated the easy to assemble outfit formula that will see you through the transition between seasons in serious style.

Her pale pink satin slip skirt is very on trend for spring/summer 2026 (we wouldn't expect anything less from Kate), and she styled it perfectly with a long, lightweight taupe jumper worn over the waistband of the skirt, adding an Hermes bag in a similarly neutral hue, plus a pair of cream ankle boots.

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What I particularly love about Kate's look is that while I'm partial to the look of a slinky satin skirt, it can feel like the clingy fabric will show any lump and bumps, particularly around the hips. By wearing a long knit over the waistband of the skirt, you needn't worry about wearing your best shapewear, or about the bunching you get from tucking in a top.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Copy Kate's look

A sweatshirt or longline blazer will do the same, and you can of course introduce a belt if you want to keep that defined shape at the waist. Satin slip skirts always add a touch of luxury, and mixing up your textures will keep your spring capsule wardrobe feeling fresh. Particularly when we're all so used to wearing knitwear and puffer coats on repeat for months!