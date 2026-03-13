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Kate Moss' confidence-boosting trick for styling a satin slip skirt will make this your go-to item for spring

She teamed her pale pink skirt with neutral knitwear and a pair of ankle boots

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British supermodel Kate Moss was seen leaving the Ritz Hotel during Paris Fashion Week 28/01/2026
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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It's an awkward time of year, wardrobe-wise. One minute it feels like summer is just around the corner, and the next you're regretting wearing suede since it looks so much like rain.

Supermodel Kate Moss might be famous for her skinny jeans, but when she was pictured at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, she demonstrated the easy to assemble outfit formula that will see you through the transition between seasons in serious style.

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British supermodel Kate Moss was seen leaving the Ritz Hotel during Paris Fashion Week. 28/01/2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Copy Kate's look

A sweatshirt or longline blazer will do the same, and you can of course introduce a belt if you want to keep that defined shape at the waist. Satin slip skirts always add a touch of luxury, and mixing up your textures will keep your spring capsule wardrobe feeling fresh. Particularly when we're all so used to wearing knitwear and puffer coats on repeat for months!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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