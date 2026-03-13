Kate Moss' confidence-boosting trick for styling a satin slip skirt will make this your go-to item for spring
She teamed her pale pink skirt with neutral knitwear and a pair of ankle boots
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It's an awkward time of year, wardrobe-wise. One minute it feels like summer is just around the corner, and the next you're regretting wearing suede since it looks so much like rain.
Supermodel Kate Moss might be famous for her skinny jeans, but when she was pictured at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, she demonstrated the easy to assemble outfit formula that will see you through the transition between seasons in serious style.
Her pale pink satin slip skirt is very on trend for spring/summer 2026 (we wouldn't expect anything less from Kate), and she styled it perfectly with a long, lightweight taupe jumper worn over the waistband of the skirt, adding an Hermes bag in a similarly neutral hue, plus a pair of cream ankle boots.Article continues below
What I particularly love about Kate's look is that while I'm partial to the look of a slinky satin skirt, it can feel like the clingy fabric will show any lump and bumps, particularly around the hips. By wearing a long knit over the waistband of the skirt, you needn't worry about wearing your best shapewear, or about the bunching you get from tucking in a top.
Copy Kate's look
Western boots are definitely having a moment. Did you see Kate Middleton's new Jimmy Choo boots yesterday? These white boots will truly go with everything, from a satin slip dress to your favourite barrel leg jeans.
To achieve Kate's longline knit look, head to the menswear section. This wool blend jumper will do the trick perfectly, and the neutral hue will work with all the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026.
This longer length skirt has a pretty lace trim, and can easily be dressed up for evening. When the sun does come out, switch from boots and knitwear to boxy T-shirts and your best white trainers.
JW Pei makes some of the best designer lookalikes for Hermes bags, and this sophisticated colourway is currently reduced in the Amazon Spring sale.
A sweatshirt or longline blazer will do the same, and you can of course introduce a belt if you want to keep that defined shape at the waist. Satin slip skirts always add a touch of luxury, and mixing up your textures will keep your spring capsule wardrobe feeling fresh. Particularly when we're all so used to wearing knitwear and puffer coats on repeat for months!
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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