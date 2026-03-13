Kate Middleton just stepped out in a new pair of suede ankle boots - they're a comfy but chic spring shoe

The Princess of Wales has certain clothing pieces she relies on time and time again but even she occasionally adds a new style into the mix. She stepped out with Prince William in London for a day of engagements on 12th March wearing a pair of gorgeous coffee-toned ankle boots.

They’re new to her collection and are quite different for Kate, who typically loves sleek knee-high designs. These shoes are by Jimmy Choo and, appropriately for Cheltenham week, have equestrian-inspired detailing with a graphic block heel and pointed toe.

Although the Princess is used to lasting all day in stilettos it seems that recently she’s been favouring more comfortable footwear like her Boden loafers and Tod’s Chelsea boots. Block heels provide stability as well as elevation and this means that they’re great for wearing during the day as well as at night.

(Image credit: Photo by Kin Cheung-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Exact Match Jimmy Choo Cece Ankle Boot 60 £995 at Jimmy Choo These Jimmy Choo boots look to be the same ones Kate wore in London and they're a luxurious and timeless option. They have an equestrian-inspired design, with a sturdy block heel, pointed toe and side zip. Next Brown Chelsea-Style Western Boots £40 at Next These have a western-inspired style without being full-on cowboy boots. They feature Next's innovative Forever Comfort® cushioned footbed and a Chelsea boot elasticated section on either side. There's also a practical zip fastening on the side too. Dune Parkas Brown Ankle Boots £149 at Dune These ankle boots come in various different colours, including this deep chocolate brown tone. They are a refined take on the classic Chelsea boot and have a sharp chisel toe for a contemporary silhouette. The pull tab helps with the easy slip-on style.

H&M Oxford Cotton Blue Collared Shirt £19.99 at H&M This shirt is incredibly affordable and is made from washed Oxford cotton with a collar, buttons down the front and a yoke at the back. The fit is intentionally relaxed, with dropped shoulders, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, and a rounded hem. & Other Stories Wool-Blend Blazer £169 at & Other Stories Fully lined and made from a breathable, warm wool-blend material, this blazer has a straight silhouette and notched lapels. The shoulder pads give it extra structure and there is a back vent, buttoned cuffs and flap pockets a the front. Exact Match With Nothing Underneath The Classic Shirt £95 at With Nothing Underneath The Princess of Wales has worn the classic poplin The Boyfriend shirt before and now she's added this cotton Oxford shirt to her collection. She owns the sky blue version though it comes in other colours too, and it's made from 100% organic cotton.

Taller styles are more leg-elongating if you’re wearing ankle boots like Kate’s with dresses or skirts, though all heights work with trousers or jeans draped over the top. This is how the future Queen styled them and the chocolate brown tone was the perfect choice, as it was a softer alternative to black and matched her trousers.

As we move into this new season and start to gravitate towards the light colours in our spring capsule wardrobe, going for warm-toned, gentler neutrals like brown or tan is a clever idea. These hues just work better and Kate’s trousers and boots together created a seamless silhouette.

The Princess tucked in her With Nothing Underneath sky blue Oxford shirt which is made from breathable cotton poplin. She’s got a few different items from this British clothing brand, including their blue The Boyfriend shirt and now this one, which is a little more fitted.

(Image credit: Photo by Kin Cheung-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Over the top Kate layered her Bella Freud Prince of Wales checked blazer and together as one look, this felt very understated yet chic. It was more relaxed than some of her tailored styles and yet still had a lovely amount of structure to it.

This combination was perfect for her varied schedule of engagements, which included a visit to the RNLI Tower Station and to Borough Market, as well as the Bermondsey Meer Mile. We got to see the Princess of Wales get behind the bar herself to pull a pint, making a coffee and sampling cheese and climbing aboard a lifeboat.

(Image credit: Photo by Kin Cheung / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Going too formal with her outfit might have looked a bit too much and wouldn’t have been practical given she was on her feet most of the time. Her ankle boots were also likely very comfortable or she wouldn’t have risked wearing them on such a busy day and I wouldn’t be surprised to see her reach for them again over the next month or so until it’s warmer.