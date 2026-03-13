Kate Middleton just stepped out in a new pair of suede ankle boots - they're a comfy but chic spring shoe
The Princess of Wales is loving comfortable, elegant shoes and chocolate-brown boots work so well with lighter seasonal outfits
The Princess of Wales has certain clothing pieces she relies on time and time again but even she occasionally adds a new style into the mix. She stepped out with Prince William in London for a day of engagements on 12th March wearing a pair of gorgeous coffee-toned ankle boots.
They’re new to her collection and are quite different for Kate, who typically loves sleek knee-high designs. These shoes are by Jimmy Choo and, appropriately for Cheltenham week, have equestrian-inspired detailing with a graphic block heel and pointed toe.
Although the Princess is used to lasting all day in stilettos it seems that recently she’s been favouring more comfortable footwear like her Boden loafers and Tod’s Chelsea boots. Block heels provide stability as well as elevation and this means that they’re great for wearing during the day as well as at night.Article continues below
Shop Kate's Boots
Exact Match
These Jimmy Choo boots look to be the same ones Kate wore in London and they're a luxurious and timeless option. They have an equestrian-inspired design, with a sturdy block heel, pointed toe and side zip.
Complete The Look
Exact Match
The Princess of Wales has worn the classic poplin The Boyfriend shirt before and now she's added this cotton Oxford shirt to her collection. She owns the sky blue version though it comes in other colours too, and it's made from 100% organic cotton.
Taller styles are more leg-elongating if you’re wearing ankle boots like Kate’s with dresses or skirts, though all heights work with trousers or jeans draped over the top. This is how the future Queen styled them and the chocolate brown tone was the perfect choice, as it was a softer alternative to black and matched her trousers.
As we move into this new season and start to gravitate towards the light colours in our spring capsule wardrobe, going for warm-toned, gentler neutrals like brown or tan is a clever idea. These hues just work better and Kate’s trousers and boots together created a seamless silhouette.
The Princess tucked in her With Nothing Underneath sky blue Oxford shirt which is made from breathable cotton poplin. She’s got a few different items from this British clothing brand, including their blue The Boyfriend shirt and now this one, which is a little more fitted.
Over the top Kate layered her Bella Freud Prince of Wales checked blazer and together as one look, this felt very understated yet chic. It was more relaxed than some of her tailored styles and yet still had a lovely amount of structure to it.
This combination was perfect for her varied schedule of engagements, which included a visit to the RNLI Tower Station and to Borough Market, as well as the Bermondsey Meer Mile. We got to see the Princess of Wales get behind the bar herself to pull a pint, making a coffee and sampling cheese and climbing aboard a lifeboat.
Going too formal with her outfit might have looked a bit too much and wouldn’t have been practical given she was on her feet most of the time. Her ankle boots were also likely very comfortable or she wouldn’t have risked wearing them on such a busy day and I wouldn’t be surprised to see her reach for them again over the next month or so until it’s warmer.
