This trendy detail in Princess Charlotte photo proves she's already picking up clever style tips from Kate Middleton

The Wales children are three of the most high-profile kids in the world and yet when you stop to think about it, we only actually see them a handful of times every year. Some of these aren’t even in person, but in birthday snaps their parents post.

However, we just got treated to an unexpected new appearance as Prince George, Charlotte and Louis all featured in William and Kate’s 15th wedding anniversary photo. Taken by Matt Porteous during a private family holiday in Cornwall over the Easter break, they’re lying on the grass, barefoot and more relaxed than ever.

Princess Charlotte is on the outside next to Louis and it seems she’s been taking note of her mum Kate’s approach to royal style. It’s easy to miss but if you look very closely at her fingernails you’ll see they’re painted a very light pastel blue.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

O.P.I Nail Polish - It’s a Boy! - Blue £14.90 at Boots This nail polish is the perfect pastel shade if you want to recreate Princess Charlotte's milky-blue manicure. Pop a clear top coat over the top to add shine and help prevent chipping. You can do multiple coats to achieve a more opaque powder blue tone. Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint, Bluebell £4.13 (was £4.49) at Amazon This affordable nail polish has a glossy, long-wearing finish and is suitable for both natural and acrylic nails. The bluebell colour is a little deeper than Princess Charlotte's nail polish and yet still a pale pastel perfect for spring/summer. O.P.I Infinite Shine Polish Last From the Past £17.50 at Boots This powder blue polish is designed to be long-lasting and durable, as well as super shiny. It's made with pre-cured gel technology that requires no lamp curing and sets to give up to 11 days of gel-like wear.

Shop Pastel Nail Polish

O.P.I Classic Nail Polish Tiramisu for Two £10.56 (was £14.90) at Amazon If love a milky neutral nail polish then OPI's Tiramisu For Two is worth trying and has been such a popular hue recently. The chic, coffee-cream colour and glossy shine come together beautifully and it's subtle enough for any occasion. Essie Nail Polish 6 Ballet Slippers £8.99 at Boots Queen Elizabeth is said to have loved this exact polish and it's easy to see why. It's a gorgeous neutral-pink that gives you a hint of colour whilst still being very understated. The shade is award-winning and has a sheer finish. Barry M Gelly Nail Paint Eucalyptus £3.49 (was £4.49) at Amazon I own this pale green nail polish and it's one of my most-worn throughout the summer, making a change from pinks and neutrals. It's got a high-shine finish and you can do only one or two coats to keep it more minimal or build up the colour.

The Princess of Wales rarely wears nail polish herself - and when she does it’s pretty much always neutral. Yet I couldn’t help noticing that Charlotte’s nails are an almost identical match to her T-shirt and this level of coordination is classic Catherine.

She famously matches her shoes and handbags and sometimes doesn’t stop there. When the future Queen wants to make a statement, she often steps out just one colour head-to-toe like at Easter last year or when she and Prince William visited Wales in February. This Easter, she and Charlotte both dressed in very similar colours too.

It’s such an easy way to style an outfit and although some might consider colour coordination to be a little old-fashioned, it adds polish. Every item ends up looking carefully thought-out and cohesive, giving the ensemble a put-together feel.

(Image credit: Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It looks as though Princess Charlotte is already putting her own fun twist on this with her nail varnish-T-shirt combination. Kate prioritises timeless designs and her daughter was dressed simply in a T-shirt and shorts, but she brought a small element of trendiness with the polish.

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"Pastels are always a classic choice for the springtime, but this soft, powder-blue feels especially apt for the season, with trends like Faded Florals nails and milky polishes dominating," says woman&home Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson. "It's the sort of delicate hue that will complement every outfit, whilst still offering an accent of brightness and interest to your look."

She personally loves that Charlotte’s nails match her top "making her manicure feel like an extension or almost like an accessory". And whilst Naomi does believe that pastels like this will always be in fashion for spring/summer "it still feels very trendy for 2026".

(Image credit: Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace)

If you’re in need of some inspiration for new nail hues, then Princess Charlotte’s milky blue tone is a great place to start. Pastels are a step up from neutrals but they only add a subtle hint of colour which makes them remarkably versatile.

Looking at the Prince and Princess of Wales’s anniversary picture you could easily not realise that their daughter was even wearing polish. She’d have to take it off before she returned to school after the Easter holidays and it’ll be interesting to see if she’s wearing this or a different polish when her parents post her 11th birthday snap on 2nd May.