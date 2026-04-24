Like a milky mani with just a hint of spring colour, 'faded floral' nails are our team's favourite trend
Turning down the brightness of spring's signature blooms, these faded floral manicures are so elegant and versatile - especially on short nails.
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Like a bouquet of dried flowers, with their delicate look and pale colours, faded floral nails promise subtlety and endless versatility this spring-summer season.
Though bright, sunny hues and pastels are expected and synonmous with this time of year, with the 2026 nail trends ushering in a sea of milky nail polishes, we're noticing a theme emerging amongst this year's spring nails. We're still seeing classic, flower-inspired colours, like rosy pinks and daffodil yellows but they're appearing more muted and desaturated - affording very subtle, almost neutral manicures with just a drop of spring-like tint. These 'faded florals,' as we're dubbing them, are ideal for those who prefer to keep their nails more understated but still want to quietly mark the shift in season.
So, whether you're looking for a more wearable take on trendy tulip nails or just want to swap your signature sheer pink for a similarly soft purple, these are the faded nail looks to consider.Article continues below
8 faded floral nails that quietly mark the spring-summer season
From soft lavender tints to creamy yellows, this year's spring nail colours are so incredibly delicate and pretty. Of course, some brighter trends are also garnering requests, like juicy sorbet nails, but from all our internet scrolling and conversations with nail artists, it's sheer, almost ghostly florals that are proving the most in-demand.
Like your go-to neutral nails, these faded tones go with every outfit, suit any occasion and look especially chic and intentional when paired with short or neatly rounded nail shapes - which are also just as popular right now.
Our faded floral nail polish picks
For the perfect faded floral manicure at home, we've rounded up a trio of stylish shades, including Bio Sculpture's popular and very aptly-named 'Ghost Rose' nail polish. Be sure to also invest in a clear top coat (like essie's Gel Couture top coat) to add a clean and expensive-looking shine to your chosen pastel colour.
1. Faded lavender nails
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'Lavender Milk' nails were a very popular 2025 nail trend, so opting for a similarly faded, cool-toned purple feels like a very smart move for your next spring manicure. When paired with an oval nail shape (as seen above), this pastel colour looks so elegant and, like a sheer pink, will easily complement all of your outfits.
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2. Faded primrose nails
Yellow nails are always popular in the spring and summer months, but this more creamy, faded hue offers a very wearable take on the sunny shade.
3. Soft rose nails
If you were eyeing up Bio Sculpture's Ghost Rose nail polish just now, this is what the colour looks like on. It's soft and ever-so-dainty, much like the petals of a pastel pink rose.
4. Faded peach nails
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For a hint of spring-like colour, opt for a pale sort of peach shade. Its closeness to cream makes it feel versatile, whilst still offering a node to the season's popular palette.
5. Muted green nails
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Muted sage-green nails are proving very popular right now and are a lovely way to interpret this faded trend. We especially love how the colour looks when paired with neat and short square nails.
6. Faded petal nails
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Your spring nails don't always have to be pastel pinks, oranges or yellows; you can also get away with soft creams or faded, milky whites - as they too are the colour of flower petals.
7. Muted mauve nails
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For a slightly bolder take on this trend, opt for a muted mauve. This colour reminds us of dusky roses and while darker then the rest on this list, still offers a chic, faded look that will easily complement your spring-summer wardrobe.
8. Faded floral French tips
For our minimalist nail lovers out there, a faded French tip is also a lovely way to add a touch of soft, spring colour to your manicure, while still keeping the rest natural and subtle.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
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