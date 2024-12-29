Need your nails done? The 2025 nail trends are just in, and these 9 looks top the list

When a new year arrives, our nails are often the first to undergo a transformation. If you find yourself ready to shed last season's burgundy and milky neutrals, these are the 2025 nail trends the pros think will be requested over and over...

From colourful iterations of French tip nails to short nails finally getting the appreciation they deserve, last year's nail trends did not disappoint. That said, it's only natural to crave something new and fresh, especially now the calendar reads 2025. Our manicures are one of the easiest ways to mark a new year and season, and to transform one's look without committing to anything long-term (unlike perhaps deciding to get a spur-of-the-moment bob) This means there's plenty of opportunity to experiment with colours, designs and shapes. That said, before we can do this, we must first know what looks are set to trend in the months to come - and for that, we've enlisted the experts.

So, if you're looking for an elevation on your signature neutral nails or to add a bit of drama, these are the nine chic manicure trends to consider for your January nails and beyond...

The chic and versatile nail trends we'll be seeing in 2025

If you're a frequent manicure-getter, be it BIAB nails or Bio Sculpture, being in the know on the season's must-have colours and designs can be very helpful when selecting your own, especially if you want a fool-proof and on-trend look - and who doesn't want that?

Thus, we've quizzed a celebrity nail artist on what manicures we can expect to see going forward and - spoiler alert - they're as versatile as they are chic...

Our 2025 nailcare essentials

Before we dive into all the nail newness - this year, like in 2024, will see a continued focus on the health and condition of our talons. So, to help you embark on your healthy nail journey, we've selected three easy-to-incorporate essentials to invest in - from a cuticle oil to one of the best nail strengtheners...

1. Mocha Mani’s

After Pantone announced 'Mocha Mousse' as 2025's Colour Of The Year, celebrity nail artist and Mylee ambassador, Tinu Bello predicts that we'll see this muted coffee hue on many a talon in the months to come.

"Expect to see a whole lot of soft brown manicures for 2025, reminiscent of your favourite hot drink," remarks Bello, "These shades offer a chic and versatile option that complements every skin tone," adding that we'll likely see them paired with a glossy finish and subtle gradients.

2. Short ‘n’ Sweet

Short squoval nails and square shapes were so popular in 2024 for a minimalistic and chic look and this year will see a similar demand, according to Bello. "2025 will be about practicality. I predict a lot of short lengths, especially in a soft square shape. These are super low maintenance and versatile for an everyday mani."

That's not to say that timeless almond nails are going anywhere, but they will be slightly shorter than we're used to seeing. Bello says: "We will also continue to see a lot of almond shapes, but the length will go from long to medium, to elongate the fingers without any inconvenience."

3. A focus on personalisation

This year will also welcome an element of customisation and individuality where manicures are concerned: "2025 in nails will reflect a desire for self-expression and individuality," says Bello, adding that, "this shift encourages nail designs that go beyond standard templates, allowing wearers to craft unique looks tailored to their preferences. Think bespoke embellishments, customised nail art, unexpected colour stories, and a choice of lengths and shapes."

4. Iridescent Pearl

While pearl or frosted nails (as they're also known), are widely considered to be timeless - especially in the winter and festive months - Bello predicts that 2025 will really celebrate the luxe and icy effect.

"Inspired by enchantments of the sea, iridescent pearl nails feature shimmering, pearlescent reflections that shift with the light, creating an ethereal effect," explains Bello, who recommends playing with light pinks, greens and blues, "to really nail the look."

5. Lavender Milk

"This unique, sheer lavender shade teams milky tones with soft pastels, offering a clean, minimalistic style that remains timeless and chic throughout any time of the year," says Bello.

This trend is something of an evolution on 2024's milky white and sheer pink manicures and will likely be a popular colour in the springtime - for those wanting an understated look but with a hint of floral colour.

6. Cat eye nails

Cat eye-effect manicures were growing in popularity towards the end of 2024 and are tipped to continue their rise this year too. As for what the look entails, Bello explains: "Cat Eye manis feature a metallic line or glow that creates a reflective, dimensional look like a cat's eye. This versatile design goes well with dark or bold shades for added drama."

While we recommend leaving most shimmer effects to your nail tech, if you prefer to do your nails at home, you can get cat eye manicure kits and tools - like this magnetic duo from Mylee (at Amazon).

7. Chrome

For easy glamour, chromes will continue to dominate manicure requests. "Reflective and high-shine, chrome nails with mirror-like finishes are bold and versatile and will remain popular as we move through 2025. They can be worn in metallic silvers, golds, or even with a glazed effect for added shimmer," says Bello.

8. Abstract Nails

While the 2024 nail trends centred largely around minimalism and block colours, this year we're set to see more abstract designs, sparked by the desire for individuality and creativity.

"From artistic swirls and retro designs to nail piercings, jewels, and pearls, 2025 nails will let your creativity shine," comments Bello: "The emphasis is on individuality, with unique patterns and decorative elements taking centre stage."

9. Sheer pink

Sheer nail polishes have been very popular in the last few months and thanks to their versatility and ability to complement every nail shape and length, we don't see this changing anytime soon. This style of soft manicure is perfect when you're unsure of what to get but still know that you want something elevated and luxe-looking.