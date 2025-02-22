This minimalist, healthy-looking manicure will help you out of your nail rut

Stuck in a manicure rut? The first few months of the year can leave many of us debating which nail polish shade to settle on (trust me, we've been there), but we've just stumbled across a minimalist nail look that's perfect for the transitional period and gives your talons a healthy glow.

We can find ourselves in unknown manicure territory at this time of year, when the boat has passed for wintry moody hues yet it's still too early to indulge in soft springtime pastels. The 2025 nail trends have served us plenty of inspiration, but for those still toying with the decision we might have just stumbled across the perfect manicure to carry you through the transitional months.

Combining the healthy nail polish trend with the cult classic French tip, this subtle and incredibly chic manicure is all the inspiration we need for our next nail appointment - here's why.

Why we're loving Glow French tip nails for the transitional season

With stellar A-list clientele, including Rochelle Humes and Lily Allen, Manicurist Harriet Westmoreland posted the natural manicure to Instagram and dubbed it the 'Glow French tip'. The clue is in the name with this talon design, it essentially captures the essence of a classic French manicure, but with a rosy pink base and super-bright white tips, completed with an ultra glossy sheen.

The healthy nails trend has been in full swing for the past few months, and the new year is the perfect time to prioritise the health of your talons, whether that means expanding your nail care kit or learning what does cuticle oil actually do. That said, we still want our nails to look chic and most importantly presentable, that's where the Glow French manicure comes into the mix.

Combining the fail-proof French tip design with a tinted nail strengthener not only delivers a timeless manicure that transcends the seasons but also works its fortifying magic on your talons as you crack on with your day-to-day - a true win-win.

Glow French Tip manicure staples

Looking to recreate Glow French tip nails at home? We've found three must-have buys, including one of the best nail strengtheners, to equip you with the essentials for achieving these healthy-looking talons.

5 Glow French Tip manicures we're loving for our next nail appointment

For those in the market for visual inspiration to take to your next manicure appointment, or perhaps to recreate at home, we've found five chic ways to wear the trend. Whether you typically opt for long almond nails, short square nails or anything in between, we've got you covered.

1. Short micro glow French tip nails

For those who prefer short nail shapes or those who opt for a minimalist approach, you'll be pleased to know that this look can easily be adapted to suit your preferences. Combining the pared-back micro French tip design with a barely-there base hue and a short but sweet shape, this manicure serves as the ultimate subtle manicure inspiration.

2. Short square Glow French tip nails

Square nails and short nail designs simultaneously made a resurgence in popularity last year, so it's only natural to combine the two for the Glow French tip look. This versatile, sophisticated and mature mani lends itself perfectly to any outfit and every season.

3. Round glow French tip nails

For those looking for the ultimate timeless nail look, the Glow French tip mani pairs exceptionally well with a classic short, round nail shape. Complete the look with an ultra glossy top coat, such as the OPI Mirror Shine Top Coat, to elevate your manicure with a glass-like finish.

4. Chrome glow French tip nails

Want to take this look to the next level? A chrome powder acts as the perfect finishing touch to these talons, unlocking a chic mirror-like shine - and, more importantly, it's incredibly simple to achieve at home.

5. Square Glow French tip nails

Name a more iconic pairing than a French tip and square nail shape, I'll wait. Reminiscent of Victoria Beckham's milky French tip nails of the 90s, this look also works effortlessly with elongated nail lengths.