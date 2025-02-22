This minimalist, healthy-looking manicure will help you out of your nail rut
Delivering a rosy sheen and dazzling tips, this update on the French manicure is set to serve us through to spring
Stuck in a manicure rut? The first few months of the year can leave many of us debating which nail polish shade to settle on (trust me, we've been there), but we've just stumbled across a minimalist nail look that's perfect for the transitional period and gives your talons a healthy glow.
We can find ourselves in unknown manicure territory at this time of year, when the boat has passed for wintry moody hues yet it's still too early to indulge in soft springtime pastels. The 2025 nail trends have served us plenty of inspiration, but for those still toying with the decision we might have just stumbled across the perfect manicure to carry you through the transitional months.
Combining the healthy nail polish trend with the cult classic French tip, this subtle and incredibly chic manicure is all the inspiration we need for our next nail appointment - here's why.
Why we're loving Glow French tip nails for the transitional season
With stellar A-list clientele, including Rochelle Humes and Lily Allen, Manicurist Harriet Westmoreland posted the natural manicure to Instagram and dubbed it the 'Glow French tip'. The clue is in the name with this talon design, it essentially captures the essence of a classic French manicure, but with a rosy pink base and super-bright white tips, completed with an ultra glossy sheen.
The healthy nails trend has been in full swing for the past few months, and the new year is the perfect time to prioritise the health of your talons, whether that means expanding your nail care kit or learning what does cuticle oil actually do. That said, we still want our nails to look chic and most importantly presentable, that's where the Glow French manicure comes into the mix.
Combining the fail-proof French tip design with a tinted nail strengthener not only delivers a timeless manicure that transcends the seasons but also works its fortifying magic on your talons as you crack on with your day-to-day - a true win-win.
Glow French Tip manicure staples
Looking to recreate Glow French tip nails at home? We've found three must-have buys, including one of the best nail strengtheners, to equip you with the essentials for achieving these healthy-looking talons.
RRP: £16
Name a more perfect base to recreate the Glow French Tip manicure... I'll wait. This hybrid nail polish and strengthener delivers a sheer pink juicy hue to the talons, while also working to moisturise, smooth and protect the natural nail beds. The result? Restored nails with an enviable radiant rosy glow. If you need any more convincing, Manicurist's Active Glow is our Digital Beauty Writer's go-to for an elevated yet natural manicure.
RRP: £15.60
The key to this look is using a dazzling bright white hue to unlock the crisp French tip design. Enter, OPI's 'Alpine Snow' Nail Polish. This snowy shade boasts a wide brush and an opaque, fast-drying formula that makes for an easy and streak-free application.
RRP: £10.99
This top coat is magic in a bottle. Boasting up to 15 days wear time, this long-lasting gel-like formula gives your nails the smooth, glass-shine appearance of a salon manicure. It's also equipped with Flex-E Gel technology that bonds and moves with your nails to prevent any chipping. In fact, our Digital Beauty Writer's at-home manicures kept chipping until she tried this top coat - yes, it really is that good.
5 Glow French Tip manicures we're loving for our next nail appointment
For those in the market for visual inspiration to take to your next manicure appointment, or perhaps to recreate at home, we've found five chic ways to wear the trend. Whether you typically opt for long almond nails, short square nails or anything in between, we've got you covered.
1. Short micro glow French tip nails
For those who prefer short nail shapes or those who opt for a minimalist approach, you'll be pleased to know that this look can easily be adapted to suit your preferences. Combining the pared-back micro French tip design with a barely-there base hue and a short but sweet shape, this manicure serves as the ultimate subtle manicure inspiration.
2. Short square Glow French tip nails
Square nails and short nail designs simultaneously made a resurgence in popularity last year, so it's only natural to combine the two for the Glow French tip look. This versatile, sophisticated and mature mani lends itself perfectly to any outfit and every season.
3. Round glow French tip nails
For those looking for the ultimate timeless nail look, the Glow French tip mani pairs exceptionally well with a classic short, round nail shape. Complete the look with an ultra glossy top coat, such as the OPI Mirror Shine Top Coat, to elevate your manicure with a glass-like finish.
4. Chrome glow French tip nails
Want to take this look to the next level? A chrome powder acts as the perfect finishing touch to these talons, unlocking a chic mirror-like shine - and, more importantly, it's incredibly simple to achieve at home.
5. Square Glow French tip nails
Name a more iconic pairing than a French tip and square nail shape, I'll wait. Reminiscent of Victoria Beckham's milky French tip nails of the 90s, this look also works effortlessly with elongated nail lengths.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
