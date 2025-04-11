Balancing minimalism with spring themes, pastel French tip nails are a must this season

Bridging the gap between subtle and colourful, pastel French tip nails offer a chance to embrace brighter hues without committing to anything too bold - or sacrificing any wearability.

As beauty journalists, we've seen our fair share of nail trends come and go. The seasons are like a revolving (salon) door of manicures, but some timeless designs endure. French tip nails are one such look that never really falls out of favour, but interestingly, it's not just the traditional colourway of a nude base and white tip that lingers.

Colourful French tip manicures are also always in demand, and the reason for this is likely down to simplicity and versatility. Every colour palette, from winter's moody reds to summer's radiant oranges, can be applied to this design, perhaps none more so than spring's array of floral and milky pastels. A pastel French mani offers variety as well as subtlety, making it ideal for the brighter months. And, of course, we have eight looks in mind that prove it.

8 pastel French tip nail looks for a subtle pop of colour

As mentioned, a pastel French tip manicure isn't reserved for just your March or April nails but with most pastel hues being considered spring nail colours, they're a natural match.

The merits of the design are also plentiful. While they are synonymous with longer square or almond nails, short French tip nails have become increasingly popular over the last few years, adding to the look's versatility and appeal.

Enhancing just the tip of your talon with a bright or dark colour also allows you to wear and trial the shade without actually committing to a full-blown, monochromatic manicure.

Lemon-yellow nails, for instance, might seem a tad out there for some, but, worn just at the very edges of your nails, suddenly you've got a minimalistic look on your hands - quite literally.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our pastel nail polish picks

Now, if you're tempted by a dainty, pastel French tip look and want to create it at home, we recommend investing in a set of thin nail brushes (like this Beetles nail art brush set, at Amazon). The thin bristles will give you more control and precision than the brush that comes with your go-to polishes.

As for what colours to go for, we've rounded up three of our favourites - from essie's nail polish range to OPI.

essie Nail Polish Express Quick Drying 3-in-1 Formula in Shade Busy Beeline View at Amazon RRP: £5.90 Pastel yellow is one of our favourite nail colours to wear during the spring months, but it also makes for a very chic French tip manicure year-round. This polish from essie offers just the right amount of buttery pigment and is quick-drying. Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in shade Lilac Quartz View at Amazon RRP: £4.49 Lavender milk has been tipped as a must-have look this year, so it's a no-brainer to apply the colour to trendy French tip nails. This hue from Barry M offers a lovely wash of sheer purple. OPI Nail Polish in Shade Mod About You pink View at Boots RRP: £14.90 If you're a fan of cherry blossom nails, OPI's Mod About You is the perfect pick. It's a bright, pastel pink that will pop against a nude or sheer base coat.

Our pastel French tip recommendation

(Image credit: Future)

We would never sing the praises of a nail look we wouldn't request ourselves, as you can see from Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett's own powder-blue tips.

Sennen has BIAB nails and so opted to pair the sheer pink builder colour with a dainty crescent of pastel blue across the edges of her almond talons. The combination is so elegant and perfect for spring and summer wear.

1. Butter yellow French tip nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

While yellow might not be everyone's cup of tea fashion-wise, there's no denying that it looks chic on one's nails - especially when paired with a square nail shape and a chrome overlay. The beauty of a buttery-yellow or lemon French tip is that it could almost pass as a cream but still offers a pop of playful colour to your outfit.

2. Blush pink French tip nails

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

Next to a cream or white, we'd argue that a blush or milky pink is the next go-to for a chic and subtle French tip manicure. As we can see, the tinge of blossom pink looks very pretty on short nails - just as it would on long almond shapes.

3. Powder blue French tip nails

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, we're all for a powder-blue manicure no matter the season but spring, especially, is the perfect time to debut this look. This soft, sky-blue hue pairs so well with a sheer, rosy base, the subtlety of which offsets the pastel colour very well - making it surprisingly versatile.

4. Leafy green French tips

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

With matcha perfumes and pistachio notes topping the 2025 perfume trends, why note take inspiration for your springtime manicure and opt for a muted, olive-y green. It's unusual and bright but can be made to look more understated with a short nail length.

5. The classic

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

When in doubt, a classic French tip - with its pink base and crisp, white tip - will never fail you. The look works for every season and occasion, no matter your nail length or shape, though we would make a case for a chic square manicure.

6. Lilac French tip nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Lilac, like pink, is a very classic and subtle option, which will work for any season really - but as with most pastels, they really shine in the springtime.

7. Peach French tip nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

For a variation on pink, go for a peach instead. It's warm but understated - making it ideal for year-round wear.

8. Mint green French tip nails

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick) A photo posted by on

For the perfect nod to spring and summer, go for this minty sage green. As we can see above, it looks very stylish when incorporated into a micro French tip.