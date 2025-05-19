Ruth Langsford's nails prove that a square French tip is the crème de la crème of manicures

Ruth Langsford just paired spring's trendiest look with this retro nail shape, and the finish is so chic

Ruth Langsford is pictured wearing a leopard-print blazer at the launch of Rylan Clark&#039;s new book &quot;Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future&quot; at the BT Tower on September 23, 2022 in London, England/ in a peach and purple watercolour paint-style template
(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland)
Jump to category:
Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in News

While spring has presented us with many a stylish pastel, if subtlety is more your speed, Ruth Langsford's nails offer the best of both worlds.

If you've kept up to date with the 2025 nail trends, you'll know that French tip nails have continued to dominate this season, alongside several milky spring nail colours. There's one iteration, in particular, that is garnering more attention than others. Dubbed the 'ice-cream manicure' for its blended and, well, creamy look, this trend combines the minimalism of an ombre French tip with equally understated pastels and neutrals. The effect is perfect for the warmer months, but also every month thereafter.

By the sounds of this trend, you'd think it couldn't get much chicer, but Ruth Langsford has indeed found a way to elevate it - and we're taking notes for our next nail appointment.

Why Ruth Langsford's subtle French mani is a spring/summer must

Taking to Instagram on May 11th, 2025, to share her go-to routine and beauty essentials for a 'day-off makeup look,' Langsford not only informed our next makeup haul but also our next manicure.

A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

A photo posted by on

While most people were likely concentrating on the exact makeup products she was using - or transfixed by her radiant skin - as manicure-enthusiasts ourselves, it was Langsford's nails that caught our eye.

As we can see, she is sporting a French tip manicure, but unlike some variations, which feature a very bright and obvious white tip (or bright colour), this is a subtle cream. Opting for a milky, off-white hue offers a natural finish, which we think is very luxe and expensive. It's akin to spring's trending ice-cream manicure (which sees a creamy tip and base colour seamlessly blended).

Langsford has opted for sheer pink polish as her base colour, but what really elevates this manicure to iconic heights is the choice of nail shape. Short, square nails have been having quite the renaissance lately, but even before their surge in popularity, square nails went hand-in-hand with a French tip design.

One could argue that a short square French tip is the most classic of manicures, on par with a soft nude or signature red. The fresh, subtle pink look is perfect for spring (with cherry blossom nails still in high demand) but will also transition beautifully into summer. So, if you're stuck for ideas for your May nails, Langsford's square French mani is the way to go.

Recreate Ruth Langsford's manicure

Essie Gel-Like Nail Polish in Sheer Fantasy on a white background

essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Shade Sheer Fantasy

RRP: £10.99

If you love the idea of a sheer pink French manicure, essie's Sheer Fantasy shade offers the perfect wash of petal-pink, complete with a luxe gel-like shine.

OPI Classic Nail Polish in shade Bubble Bath
OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade Bubble Bath

RRP: £14.90

For more of a nude-pink, opt for OPI's iconic Bubble Bath shade, with its long-lasting finish and glossy gleam.

A product shot of the essie original nail polish in shade marshmallow (a sheer white colour), on a white background
Essie Original Nail Polish In Shade Marshmallow

RRP: £8.99

To achieve a similarly subtle, milky French tip to Ruth Langsford's, opt for a soft, sheer white, like Essie's Marshmallow, instead of a very bright, opaque shade.

If you're hoping to recreate Langsford's manicure at home, we would recommend investing in a thin nail brush to help create that signature French tip. A sheer nail polish - like OPI's Bubble Bath - is also a must-have, as is a good quality nail file, for shaping your talons into a sleek square style (like this sapphire file from Boots).

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...

Latest