Forget pastels, sheer nail polishes are the answer for a luxe and elevated manicure

Offering subtlety and a clean, "your-nails-but-better" finish, sheer nail polishes are the soft-focus update to classic nudes and opaque pastels – and they work for any occasion.

In a similar fashion to the way lightweight foundations and skin tints offer radiance and a wash of blurring coverage to the skin, without fully masking every blemish and freckle, sheer manicures seek to elevate, rather than cover. They afford a fresh, polished look that could, in theory, almost pass as your natural nails, as some key features – like your nail tip or half moon – can still peak through. Or else, create a very elegant and minimalistic manicure, that like neutral nail designs, suit every occasion, setting and nail shape.

What's more, the silky finish is compatible with practically every nail treatment, from BIAB nails to BioSculpture and with the help of these milky formulas, even at home...

9 sheer nail polishes for subtle but elevated manicure

From a clear and glowy tint to a wash of milky pink, the range of sheer nail polishes is plentiful, with brands from Chanel to Nailberry all offering luxe-looking options to suit every preference. We've rounded up nine of the best and most popular options...

As for achieving a flawless, professional-looking manicure at home, there are a few tips we recommend – especially if you also want to ensure that your manicure lasts longer, generally. The first is to invest in a cuticle oil, which will help to promote a healthier and better-moisturised nailbed, whilst also nourishing the skin around it. Our beauty team are big fans of Manucurist's Huile Verte Oil .

The next is to shape your nails and maintain your cuticle, pre-manicure, for a clean and consistent look. Finally, we would also suggest adding a clear top coat over your sheer polish – like essie's Gel Couture Top Coat.

What is a sheer manicure?

Now, there are two schools of thought where this question is concerned, as certain shades of neutrals, pinks, creams, and white nail polishes may come with a "sheer" description thanks to their muted, velvety look. For instance, Helen Mirren's go-to nail polish, Essie's Ballet Slippers, is described as a sheer pink, though with two to three coats you can achieve more of an opaque finish.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then, there are nail polishes that actually appear thin or slightly translucent, like the look of a sheer gossamer fabric. When we think of a sheer manicure, both iterations are very chic and timeless options, though we tend to lean more towards the latter – which, when applied, still allows a hint of your natural nail to shine through.

As for creating a sheer manicure, there are plenty of milky and tinted polish options available, but a good trick if you want to create a sheer red manicure or lavender nail polish, for example, is to simply mix your chosen shade with a clear top coat. Doing so will dilute the colour. We would suggest decanting a drop or two of your chosen colour and clear polish onto some tin foil before mixing together, then applying onto your nail.

Four sheer nail looks to inspire you

If you're keen to embrace this softer aesthetic, we've rounded up four very luxe-looking examples of a sheer manicure to inspire your next nail look.

1. Cream squoval nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

If you don't want your natural nails to peak through at all, opting for a milky, sheer-like cream or nude is a great pick – especially if you're a BIAB, Bio Sculpture or classic gel-getter.

2. Sheer 'hint of rose' manicure

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

A sheer pink nail polish is perfect for any occasion and we especially love how defined and uniform the half-moons look in the manicure above. If yours don't quite match up, you can achieve a similar look by filling in your half-moons with a milky white or cream polish, before topping with your sheer colour.

3. Sheer pink-tinted nails

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Ideal for spring and summer, this glowing pink manicure looks so fresh and luxe – and will suit every nail shape, but especially square nails.

4. Milky white nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Timeless for a reason, a sheer, milky white manicure will never fail you, especially when paired with a classic round or slightly oval shape, as seen here.