Forget pastels, sheer nail polishes are the answer for a luxe and elevated manicure
2024 has declared sheer the new go-to and these 9 lightweight nail polishes offer the perfect 'barely-there' finish...
Offering subtlety and a clean, "your-nails-but-better" finish, sheer nail polishes are the soft-focus update to classic nudes and opaque pastels – and they work for any occasion.
In a similar fashion to the way lightweight foundations and skin tints offer radiance and a wash of blurring coverage to the skin, without fully masking every blemish and freckle, sheer manicures seek to elevate, rather than cover. They afford a fresh, polished look that could, in theory, almost pass as your natural nails, as some key features – like your nail tip or half moon – can still peak through. Or else, create a very elegant and minimalistic manicure, that like neutral nail designs, suit every occasion, setting and nail shape.
What's more, the silky finish is compatible with practically every nail treatment, from BIAB nails to BioSculpture and with the help of these milky formulas, even at home...
9 sheer nail polishes for subtle but elevated manicure
From a clear and glowy tint to a wash of milky pink, the range of sheer nail polishes is plentiful, with brands from Chanel to Nailberry all offering luxe-looking options to suit every preference. We've rounded up nine of the best and most popular options...
Milky pink
RRP: £29
Offer a buildable wash of milky-pink, complete with a high shine, Chanel's Ballerina is a perfect staple sheer shade to have in your kit – and would make a great base colour for a French tip nail design.
Semi-sheer
RRP: £16.50
Described as a "semi-sheer" colour, Nailberry's Elegance tops your nail with a silky pink hue that still allows your natural tips to shine through. It's a chic shade and the formula itself allows oxygen and moisture to still pass through for a "healthier" manicure.
Creamy off-white
RRP: £9
Imparting a wash of buildable, milky off-white, this formula is 73% plant-based, as well as vegan, cruelty-free and halal friendly. With one coat, you will achieve a sheer finish, while two or three will afford a cloudier, fuller-cover look.
Rosy tint
RRP: £16
Doubling as both a nail strengthener and chic nail tint, Manucurist's Active Glow tops your nail with a sheer, rosy gloss that elevates the look of your natural nail to no end. Meanwhile, its blend of blueberry extract, sweet almond oil and AHAs help to nourish, soothe and fortify your nails.
Luxe
RRP: £45
This luxe nail colour offers the most perfect sheer, pink-nude finish – ideal for those seeking a clean, minimalistic nail look. Its formula boasts 71% ingredients of natural origin and promises a long-lasting lacquered shine.
Trending pick
RRP: £14.90
Having inspired its very own sheer nail trend (AKA bubble bath nails), we couldn't not include OPI's iconic Bubble Bath shade in this list. Again, it offers a wash of warm, sheer pink to the nails, but it's also buildable and can be layered for a more opaque finish.
Sheer white
RRP: £8.99
Described as a "sheer white," this Essie number is perfect for those seeking to achieve a fresh, milky manicure in moments – not to mention the brand is very affordable.
Pearlescent
RRP: £7 (£12 for non-members)
For fans of frosted nails and glazed finishes who still want to achieve a sheer look, this pearlescent polish from Beauty Pie offers a lovely wash of gleam to your nails and can be layered or worn alone with just one coat.
Iconic white
RRP: £14.90
Funny Bunny nails are a trend in of themselves, but this milky white hue also passes as a chic sheer polish. A good trick to achieve a really cloudy look is to dilute your chosen shade even further with a clear top coat – like OPI's Start To Finish.
As for achieving a flawless, professional-looking manicure at home, there are a few tips we recommend – especially if you also want to ensure that your manicure lasts longer, generally. The first is to invest in a cuticle oil, which will help to promote a healthier and better-moisturised nailbed, whilst also nourishing the skin around it. Our beauty team are big fans of Manucurist's Huile Verte Oil .
The next is to shape your nails and maintain your cuticle, pre-manicure, for a clean and consistent look. Finally, we would also suggest adding a clear top coat over your sheer polish – like essie's Gel Couture Top Coat.
What is a sheer manicure?
Now, there are two schools of thought where this question is concerned, as certain shades of neutrals, pinks, creams, and white nail polishes may come with a "sheer" description thanks to their muted, velvety look. For instance, Helen Mirren's go-to nail polish, Essie's Ballet Slippers, is described as a sheer pink, though with two to three coats you can achieve more of an opaque finish.
Then, there are nail polishes that actually appear thin or slightly translucent, like the look of a sheer gossamer fabric. When we think of a sheer manicure, both iterations are very chic and timeless options, though we tend to lean more towards the latter – which, when applied, still allows a hint of your natural nail to shine through.
As for creating a sheer manicure, there are plenty of milky and tinted polish options available, but a good trick if you want to create a sheer red manicure or lavender nail polish, for example, is to simply mix your chosen shade with a clear top coat. Doing so will dilute the colour. We would suggest decanting a drop or two of your chosen colour and clear polish onto some tin foil before mixing together, then applying onto your nail.
Four sheer nail looks to inspire you
If you're keen to embrace this softer aesthetic, we've rounded up four very luxe-looking examples of a sheer manicure to inspire your next nail look.
1. Cream squoval nails
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
If you don't want your natural nails to peak through at all, opting for a milky, sheer-like cream or nude is a great pick – especially if you're a BIAB, Bio Sculpture or classic gel-getter.
2. Sheer 'hint of rose' manicure
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
A sheer pink nail polish is perfect for any occasion and we especially love how defined and uniform the half-moons look in the manicure above. If yours don't quite match up, you can achieve a similar look by filling in your half-moons with a milky white or cream polish, before topping with your sheer colour.
3. Sheer pink-tinted nails
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
Ideal for spring and summer, this glowing pink manicure looks so fresh and luxe – and will suit every nail shape, but especially square nails.
4. Milky white nails
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
Timeless for a reason, a sheer, milky white manicure will never fail you, especially when paired with a classic round or slightly oval shape, as seen here.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
