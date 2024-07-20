9 chic and minimalistic manicure designs to accentuate your natural nails

While classic reds and long almond talons will always have their place, natural nails are finally getting a look in with barely-there tints and designs. Aimed at highlighting rather than masking their features, these looks are gaining momentum this season.

As far as summer 2024 nail trends go, the likes of bright coral nails and zingy lemon hues have been popular picks. But so too have subtle bubble bath nails and sheer French manicures, which, when we cast our minds back to the trending looks of the year so far, does not come as a surprise. After all, we've noticed a shift towards more understated nail shapes – like squoval nails – and styles for some time now, with many seemingly seeking to accentuate their nails (with half-moons and tips, for example) rather than concealing them with vibrant and opaque shades.

And the reason for this shift, you ask? Aside from sheer colours and glossy tints offering a very chic and elegant finish, nail health has also become a priority. To that end, these nine barely-there looks are not only stylish and easy to recreate at home, but they also instantly offer the appearance of glowing and pampered nails...

9 flattering natural nail designs to add to your rotation this season

As mentioned, nail health has become a pressing concern this year, with treatments like BIAB nails and Bio Sculpture nails – which forge a hard-wearing layer over your nails to protect them as they grow – becoming increasingly popular, along with neutral tints that double as nail strengtheners.

Sheer colours are also infinitely versatile and look refined in every setting, as can short nail shapes, so it's really no wonder we're seeing these "au natural" styles increasing in popularity.

But before you write off a so-called "natural" nails look because yours aren't currently in tip-top condition, fear not. While a few designs in this genre of manicure might be as simple as applying a rosy top coat to perfectly-shaped square nails, others create a "your-nails-but-better" finish, with everything from very subtle French tips to creamy nudes.

Our natural nail staples

Editor's pick Manucurist Active Glow Polish in Raspberry View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16 Manucurist's Active Glow is infused with 85.5% plant-based ingredients, with its blend of sweet almond oil and raspberry extracts working to hydrate your nails while leaving a flattering, rosy tint behind. It's ideal for those seeking to nourish and elevate the look of their natural talons, or anyone wanting to achieve the lip gloss or glass nails trends – thanks to its jelly-like tint and reflective shine. OPI Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny View at John Lewis RRP: £14.90 OPI's Funny Bunny polish sparked a nail trend all in itself by being the perfect milky white hue for either an all-over, creamy look or a subtle French tip. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in 111 Ballerina View at John Lewis RRP: £29 When we think of a subtle or au naturel nail look, often a sheer pink tone comes to mind and Chanel's Ballerina is a perfect pick. Not only does it coat your nails in a wash of chic, creamy colour but it also features a high-shine finish – which will elevate your manicure no end. For a really luxurious treatment, we would also recommend applying Chanel's LA CRÈME MAIN (at Sephora) once your nail polish is dry.

Like with any manicure, nailcare is key, so be sure to add one of the best nail strengtheners to your kit – either as a protective base coat or your actual nail shade (OPI, for instance, offers tinted strengtheners) – as well as a cuticle oil and nourishing hand cream. We recommend Manucurist's Huile Verte and L'Occitane's Shea Butter Hand Cream.

1. Rose-tinted nails

If you're looking to achieve an ultra-natural finish but perhaps your nailbeds have seen better days, or are looking a bit dry and lacklustre, opting for a clear, tinted polish – like Manucurist's Active Glow in Blueberry – is definitely the way to go. This style of rosy polish will add a touch of radiance to your fingertips while also smoothing over any peeling areas or discolouration. Plus, if you opt for a tinted nail strengthener (like OPI's Nail Envy), you'll be afforded a chic, minimalistic look that is also nourishing and protective – so, a win-win.

2. Classic French tips

French tips are a classic, reliable design, but opting for a traditional French manicure is also a great way to achieve a "natural" nail look, without actually having your nail plate on show. We recommend a pink base and a cream or white tip applied to short square nails and squoval shapes for a really understated finish.

3. Accentuated half moons

Sticking with a similar theme or highlighting rather than covering up, another way to achieve a "your-nails-but-better" look is to top your nails with a very sheer, cream or nude colour, then use a milky white shade to create a half-moon (located at the base of your nail). If the size of your actual half-moon differs from nail to nail, this is a great way to create a uniform and healthy look.

4. Sheer pink nails

A sheer pink, especially when applied to almond nails or short, squoval shapes will always afford an elegant and fresh-looking manicure. This is also a great hue to opt for if you're looking to grow out your natural talons with the help of hard-wearing BIAB nails, as the builder treatment is readily available in neutral and subtle pink colours.

5. Milky squoval nails

Similar to sheer pink nails, going for a milky white or cream will also deliver a very natural and low-maintenance look. This is very much a timeless manicure that goes with all occasions and settings.

6. Glassy nails

For our minimalist nail lovers out there and those seeking to let their natural nails shine (literally), a humble, glossy clear coat can work wonders.

7. The barely-there French tip

As already mentioned, if you're feeling a bit hesitant to let your natural nails take the spotlight, you can opt for a short French tip nail design. This manicure typically involves accentuating and perfecting the nails' natural look by opting for either a clear, nude or sheer pink base before overlining the tip with white. But a micro tip paired with a simple clear coat (as seen above), will afford a subtle but refined finish – and, again, you can opt for one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat to nourish your natural nails for the next time you want to go polish-free.

8. Short cream nails

Short cream nails are another stylish alternative for those seeking subtlety, without forgoing their favourite nail treatments. As we can see, the finish is so chic and will never fail to elevate your wardrobe – no matter the season.

9. Subtle nude nails

Last but not least is opting for a classic nude. Selecting a hue that compliments your skin tone and adding a high-shine finish is one of the easiest ways to achieve a natural-looking manicure – and, again, is very much a timeless nail look.