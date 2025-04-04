Our team's April nails are here and putting a luxe spin on spring's colour palette

For many of us, the start of another month means a new manicure (or at least booking an appointment for one) but if all the trending spring pastels and neutrals are throwing you for a loop, these are the shades our team are personally wearing this April...

In terms of nail trends, spring is the season where pretty much anything goes. You can wear bright green just as easily as you can a neutral nail design, without either looking out of place. That said, when the possibilities are endless, narrowing them down to just one shade or design is no easy feat.

Thankfully, our team thrives off this challenge, and it's our mission not to enter a new month with the same manicure as the last. So, if you're stuck on which of the many chic spring nail colours to choose from, allow our array of sheer and creamy talons to guide the way...

The chic and bright nail colours our team are wearing this April

It likely won't come as a surprise when we say that this month's lineup shares a few crossovers with our beauty team's March nails - along with a few of spring's nail trends, in general. Namely, where pink and sheer nail polishes are concerned.

What can we say? If it ain't broke, don't fix it - but, along with those versatile pinks, are a few brighter and expensive-looking hues that we think you'll love.

Our April hand and nailcare favourites

Before we dive into our April nail colours, allow us to first share the hand and nailcare products we've been loving.

Even with warmer weather on the horizon, dry and chapped hands are an all-year issue, so be sure to invest in one of the best hand creams. If you're a frequent manicure-getter like us, keeping your nails hydrated and strong with a cuticle oil is key too.

1. Aleesha's milky-white holiday manicure

(Image credit: Future)

With a holiday booked, Beauty Ecomm Editor, Aleesha Badkar opted for something very luxe and timeless for this month's manicure...

"While I really did have all the springy feels this month, I wanted to go for something quite chic and neutral to be in line with my monochrome holiday wardrobe for my trip to Abu Dhabi," explains Aleesha, adding: "So when my nail tech said they had a new milkier white in, I knew it was a match that just had to happen. Slightly translucent, with a jelly finish but a bright pigment, this was the perfect milky white for the start of spring."

2. Sennen's cherry-blossom pink nails

(Image credit: Future)

If there's one trend our team has been loving this spring more than the rest, it's soft and delicate cherry blossom nails - the proof of which can be found on Digital Beauty Writer Sennen Prickett's hands.

Detailing her choice, Sennen said: "For the first three months of the year, I opted for rich, moody hues that were perfectly suited for the cold wintry months. But, as the days get lighter and the weather brightens up, I decided my talons needed a subtle neutral makeover before I fully delve into spring pastels. That’s why I opted for a milky pink shade that paired effortlessly with my almond nail shape and an ultra-glossy top coat for a chic, sophisticated April manicure. As for what I requested, I opted for a milky top coat over the typical pink BIAB base coat - simple yet effective."

3. Naomi's short, butter-yellow nails

(Image credit: Future)

Rather than taking the subtle route like many of her colleagues, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson took a running leap onto the spring nail bandwagon

"Having had quite subtle nails for a few months now (first with a lavender milk shade and then a pastel pink), I was really in the mood for something bright and cheerful. For me, a light buttery-yellow was the only choice, and if I'm honest, I've been waiting to request it for months.

Tragically, pastel yellow feels very seasonal to me, so while I love it, I don't feel like I can wear it all year round. After last spring's lemon French tip nails, I've been patiently biding my time until I could pull the shade out again - and it was so worth the wait.

"While I concede that it might be something of a Marmite pick (you either love it or hate it), I adore it. The soft, creamy hue just radiates spring and adds the cutest pop of colour to my outfits. I paired it with a short oval nail shape, which I find always helps to tone down bright colours - and make them feel slightly more wearable."

4. Emily's sheer & hema-free pink nails

(Image credit: Future)

If you prefer to do your nails at home, Digital Lifestyle Writer, Emily Smith is making a strong case for a chic and sheer, rosy-pink look.

"Normally, I'm the sort to have an elaborate colourful design on my nails no matter the season or occasion. However, since having to go Hema-free, due to a nasty bout with contact dermatitis, I've been enjoying a simpler look," Emily remarks.

"This month, I've opted for a milky pink BIAB shade on a more rounded rectangular shape. It's a great colour for spring and might be a new go-to for me. It's pink enough to still look like a colour on the nail but its subtlety makes it extremely wearable and easy to maintain. I'll certainly be back to my bright pink French tips and star decals, but this has been a refreshing break, especially for my poor nail art brush!"