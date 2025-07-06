Our team's July nails will make you wish you were poolside, sipping on a strawberry cocktail

While we're no strangers to a statement manicure, our beauty team have really outdone themselves this July, with a whole host of vibrant and potentially unexpected colours and designs at their fingertips.

As a beauty team, we pride ourselves on keeping up to date with 2025 nail trends. In fact, so far this year, we've trialled many of the season's most popular shades first-hand (pun intended), from Lavender Milk to butter-yellow. This month, though, we've surprised even ourselves with our bold, bright, and even slightly rebellious choices. Let's just say, July's array is anything but dull.

So, if you require some summer nail inspiration, perhaps for your next sun-soaked getaway or just fancy a change from creamy pastels, allow our talons to lead the way...

The bright and trendy nail colours our beauty team are sporting this July

So far this month, sorbet nails and other juicy fruit-inspired hues have been in high demand, as have blurred, ombre French tip nails (like the iconic 'ice-cream manicure'), and delicate, milky pastels.

We've also spotted a few unexpected hues emerging on our social media feeds and even on the red carpet this summer. Glossy black pedicures for one, as well as wine-like reds and burgundies. This variety bodes well for those who are feeling a tad bored of milky, sheer nail polishes, post-spring (it's a feeling we share, as you'll soon discover), and are now keen to change things up.

(Image credit: Future)

While monthly manicures aren't technically part of the job description, discussing the chicest shades and designs most definitely are. Thus, as a team, we're never really strapped for inspiration when our appointments roll around. Now, hopefully, neither are you, as below we've shared the colours, designs and nail shapes that we're sporting this sunny July...

Our July nail essentials

Before we dive into the five colours and designs our colleagues are sporting, we've also rounded up a few must-have polishes and nail care buys to consider adding to your kit this month.

essie expressie Quick-Drying Nail Polish in Shade Busy Beeline £5.81 at Amazon RRP: £5.60 Whether you're looking to sport a butter-yellow French tip, floral design or all-over colour, this pastel shade from essie is a great option. It's creamy and so on-trend right now - plus, it will look so chic under a pearlescent chrome coat. L'OCCITANE Shea Nail & Cuticle Nourishing Oil View at Amazon RRP: £16 "I probably sound like a broken record, I've recommended this so many times," quips Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, "but L'Occitane's Shea cuticle oil is the only one I use consistently, thanks to its mess and faff-free brush applicator. Since using it, my nails and cuticles have looked so hydrated and smooth - even my nail tech has commented so. I keep it on my bedside table and apply it before bed, which ensures that I remember to use it regularly." OPI Nail Polish in Shade Strawberry Margarita View at Boots RRP: £14.90 The deliciously-named OPI Strawberry Margarita nail polish is a must-have in your kit, especially if you're a fan of the sorbet nail trend and other vibrant manicure looks.

1. Aleesha's Strawberry marg manicure

(Image credit: Future/ Aleesha Badkar)

"June was a bit of a reset month for me," explains Digital Beauty Ecomm Editor, Aleesha Badkar, "with a sheer, French tip base-style peach and a departure from my usual long, almond shape in place of a shorter, round look. And while I tend to stick to neutrals on my nails - whites, pinks, browns - my recent short, clean look, along with the glorious summer season we've been having and all the fun, bright colours that come with it, has me inspired this month.

"I do sometimes like a red, as I think it suits my warm skin tone, but I wanted something a little different and brighter than the usual, so when I saw the recent strawberry margarita look, I knew that was the one for me. A bright red-y, orangey, pink mix that looks slightly neon on the finish, this juicy summer shade adds a fun twist to my neutral hot weather wardrobe and has had me loads of compliments already. I have to say, I think it might be my favourite of 2025 so far..."

2. Naomi's mint-green nails

(Image credit: Future/ Naomi Jamieson)

For Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, no shade screams July quite like an ice-cream-like mint green.

"Lately, I've been feeling very nostalgic for my childhood summers spent in Cornwall, and as mint choc chip was - and still is - my favourite beachside ice cream flavour, it just felt like the perfect choice for my July manicure. It's also a lovely contrast from last month's look, where I opted for a very clean and subtle milky while, but it's still pastel enough to feel very wearable. Pairing it with a short, rounded shape also helps with this, and I've since discovered that I actually prefer this style over a longer almond for my hands, so that's something.

"Now, this might be wishful thinking, but I also think this soft, minty hue manages to make my pale skin look slightly tanned, and I just love how it adds a pop of colour to white linen trousers and dresses."

3. Fiona's au naturel 'no-nails'

(Image credit: Future/ Fiona McKim)

If you're strapped for time this month or feel your talons need some TLC, Digital Beauty Editor Fiona McKim is taking July as a chance to strip things back.

"Surprise! My contribution to our July nails roundup is… no nails. Or nails with nothing on them, I should say. Because, despite the job title, I too lack the time and inclination to prioritise manicures sometimes - and that’s the way summer ‘25 is shaping up. What I have done (if you look closely) is a bit of nail care instead. I oiled and nudged my cuticles down, filed the free edge, in one direction only, and buffed my nail plate to a healthy shine.

"Despite being born out of convenience, I do also think a clean, cared-for nail is a nice look, won’t clash with your clothes and never, ever chips. It’s also an enjoyable activity you can do with one eye on Housewives, so that’s a win. I’ll try and bring something more exciting to the table next month, though."

4. Sennen's trendy black manicure

(Image credit: Future/ Sennen Prickett)

Remember when we said there was a rebellious manicure among our July picks? Well, here she is in all her glory, as Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett ditched her juicy red June manicure for glossy black...

"I know what you’re thinking, black nails in summer is an unusual choice, but hear me out," says Sennen, "After seeing an array of celebrities stepping out debuting the moody manicure for the sunny months, think Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Kidman, I just couldn’t get this nail look off my mind. It’s both chic and effortlessly minimal, not to mention it quite literally goes with everything in my monochrome wardrobe.

"Naturally, I opted for BIAB nails and paired the look with my go-to almond nail shape. The outcome? A classic, glossy manicure that transcends all seasons, outfits and weather forecasts. All in all, I’d definitely recommend it as an option for those wanting to stray away from the typical colourful hues this summer."

5. Becky's butter-yellow & floral mani

(Image credit: Future/ Becky Spicer)

For Contributing Writer, Becky Spicer, this month was the time to embrace the butter-yellow trend.

"I’ve gone back to my love for French tip nails this month, but paired this with some flower nail art, perfect for summer." Becky adds: "When I turned up to my nail appointment, sadly, three nails had split inwards; I think I caught them on weights in the gym! Because of this, I had to match these nails with a shorter length whilst still keeping my oval shape.

"I’ve been loving butter-yellow nails but decided to add some pink for my own take on the trend - so fresh! To finish the luxury gel mani, I had a clear glossy top coat and beautifully-scented cuticle oil."