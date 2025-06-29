OPI's Strawberry Margarita is the juicy burst of colour your manicures have been missing

For those longing to be poolside, sipping on a vibrant, fruit-filled cocktail, OPI's Strawberry Margarita nail colour brings a taste of that summery scene to you - and it's so on-trend right now.

So far, the 2025 nail trends have been awash with milky and muted tones, but now that the seasons have shifted and temperatures are rising, we're keen to embrace some altogether brighter hues for our summer nails. Think juicy sorbet nails and punchy pops of peach, or better yet, a shade that mirrors a popular summer tipple, served over ice and garnished with a strawberry....

Well, we know of one OPI nail polish that delivers the latter. Named 'Strawberry Margarita' for its hot pink colour and succulent shine, this shade is all you need to create a chic and summery at-home manicure.

Why it's time to ditch the pastels for OPI's Strawberry Margarita

While pastels and soft neutrals are always a chic pick, no matter the season, summer is the perfect opportunity to experiment. After all, a bold pop of colour will never look out of place on a sunny day, and with so many sheer nail polishes trending in early 2025, we say roll on the statement shades.

This brings us perfectly onto OPI's Strawberry Magarita hue, which has seen a surge in search and interest this season, no doubt due to its delicious name and the demand for fruity, sorbet-inspired nail shades.

So juicy OPI Nail Polish in Shade Strawberry Margarita View at Boots RRP: £14.90 Described by OPI as a 'strawberry pink,' this polish certainly packs a punch. It's bright and boasts a chic, juicy gleam that is just perfect for summer. We recommend topping it with an extra clear coat, though, for extra glossy-shine and to ward off any chips - NAILKIND's Mr Volume Plumping Top Coat is this writer's go-to. Alternatively, you can also shop this OPI shade in the brand's Infinite Shine collection, which offers an added gel-like shine.

Like the name suggests, this nail polish offers a bold burst of hot pink to your nails. It's vivid, like the skin of a strawberry and - like all OPI polishes - features an impressive colour pay-off and professional shine.

If you're already a fan of a classic red manicure, this fruity-pink is the perfect progression for summer and is surprisingly wearable, especially if you opt for a short nail length. Short square nails are proving very popular this year, as are squoval and trimmed almond styles, so we recommend pairing them with this bright polish.

This sort of shade is also ideal if you can't make it to the salon or need to spruce up your talons in a matter of minutes, as in just two coats, this polish delivers an opaque and glossy finish.

Strawberry marg-inspired nail ideas

If you're looking for ways to wear this sort of hot-pink polish, aside from as a block colour across all your nails, we've rounded up three options - including a pink French tip - to help inspire you.

1. Strawberry marg-like pedicure

If you prefer to keep your manicure quite understated, but perhaps want the option of adding an accent of colour to your summer outfits, consider wearing this sort of bright pink on your toes instead. OPI's Strawberry Margarita polish is very similar to the shade pictured, and will give you a chic summer pedicure in just a few minutes. Just picture it peeking out of a pair of black strappy sandals or flip-flops.

2. Strawberry-tinted nails

If you're looking for a subtle twist on this manicure, opt for more of a sheer tint. Nail artist Mateja Novakovic has achieved the above look with Manucurist's Active Glow in Raspberry. If you already have OPI's Strawberry Margarita (or another bright pink polish) to hand, as well as a clear top coat, a good trick is to mix the two to create a more translucent hue.

3. Hot pink French tip

If you're feeling hesitant about this bright hue, opt for a French tip manicure. It's still very summery, but some might find this more wearable than an all-over strawberry pink nail look.