Bright and juicy, essie's Cute As A Button nail polish is the ultimate spring-to-summer shade

For a capsule wardrobe approach to your sunny season manicures, essie's Cute As A Button nail polish is all you need for a fresh and stylish look - and it's already proving very trendy.

When spring hits and then begins to give way to summer, there is a temptation to keep swapping your manicures with each new month and occasion. Indeed, the 2026 nail trends can be quite overwhelming at this time of year, boasting everything from soft floral-inspired pastels to bright, spritz nails. As far as we're concerned, though, there are several timeless shades that easily transition from spring to summer and never fail to afford a chic and 'on-season' effect. A bright coral is one such colour, and we've found a lovely iteration among essie's nail polish collection.

Aptly named 'Cute As A Button,' this bright, radiant shade is one you can wear solidly through April to August. And better yet, it costs a fraction of what a single nail appointment does and looks especially good on short nails.

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The under-£10 essie nail colour we'll be sporting this spring/summer

essie Cute As A Button Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 Vibrant and cheerful, essie's Cute As A Button polish delivers a lovely, summery pop of coral to your nails in just a few coats.

After months of barely-there neutrals that match January's fresh start feel, as well as moodier winter nail colours, spring and summer offer a chance to be bolder and brighter with your nails. But if you still want to toe the line of timeless, a coral manicure is always a safe bet. No more so than essie's incredibly juicy-looking Cute As Button hue, which, aside from being a gorgeous blend of pink and orange, is proving especially popular right now.

We've spotted searches soaring for this particular colour, much like the brand's Gossamer Garment and OPI's Tiramisu For Two. So, if you're on the hunt for a staple spring/summer nail polish to add to your at-home kit, this is definitely it.

What's more, this vibrant shade looks great with short nail shapes, particularly short square nails and squoval. Coral is also considered to be a very classic summer pedicure pick. So essentially, this one polish can cover all your mani-pedi needs throughout the spring and summer months and all for just £8.99.

How to apply essie's Cute As A Button polish

To begin, we recommend shaping your nails with a good-quality nail file (like the one included in this Manucurist glass nail prep trio) before applying one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat. Then add two to three layers of this coral polish. This will help to achieve an even and solid, streak-free finish. That said, though, two coats will likely suffice, as this colour is very pigmented. Then simply finish with a clear top coat, like essie's Gel Couture top coat or No7 Stay Perfect Top Coat.

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In case you're not a fan of coral or just want a few more options to rotate in the months to come, we've also rounded up three more popular and summery essie shades to invest in...