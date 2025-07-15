Tiramisu for Two, anyone? This OPI nail colour is trending for summer and it's so chic

While sheer and milky pink nails have been proving very popular this season, OPI has another creamy shade vying to be your summer signature - and it takes inspiration from a certain Italian dessert.

So far this year, the 2025 nail trends have been varied, with everything from juicy sorbet nails to butter-yellow French tips taking top spot. That said, there has been one recurring theme throughout: milky nails. These sheer nail polishes have been so popular, in fact, that they've inspired further trends, like the ice cream manicure and have become a go-to for those seeking a simple but luxe look.

Now though, there's a new creamy, dessert-inspired hue in town, and it offers a subtle but refreshing change from all these delicate pinks - plus, its name just oozes summer chic...

Why OPI's Tiramisu for Two is the perfect creamy shade for summer

While Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath are probably the first OPI nail colours that come to mind when you think of the brand, there are also plenty of other soft and luxe-looking neutrals in their collection. Bare My Soul, for instance or the deliciously-named Tiramisu for Two.

The latter is what concerns us today, as searches for the creamy hue have been spiking this season.

OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade Tiramisu for Two View at Amazon RRP: £14.90 As you would hope from a polish that goes by the name of Tiramisu for Two, this OPI shade mirrors the creamy, coffee-laced look of the dessert. It's the perfect, cool-toned hue for anyone looking for a subtle manicure that isn't just sheer pink. It can be worn on its own or as a base coat shade for a design, like French tip nails.

Shade-wise, picture cream with just a dash of coffee blended in, that pretty much captures Tiramisu for Two. It's subtle and almost taupe-y, ideal if you're looking for a cool-toned neutral or are perhaps just tired of all the soapy pink tones and want something different, but not worlds apart.

It's the sort of shade that was just made to be worn while on vacation in the Italian Riviera, sipping on wine and dining on a cocoa-covered slice of tiramisu, of course.

Other OPI neutrals we're loving this season

If you're keen to expand your at-home manicure kit with more, luxe-looking neutrals and nudes, we've rounded up three more underrated shades that aren't Bubble Bath.