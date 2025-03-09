Trust us, OPI's Put It In Neutral is the sheer nail colour you'll see everywhere this spring

OPI's signature neutral is already getting a lot of wear among those seeking a subtle but elevated manicure...

A product shot of OPI&#039;s Nail Lacquer in shade Put It In Neutral (which is a sheer, milky pink), pictured on a pink background - demonstrating the polishes colour - and featured in a pastel pink template
(Image credit: OPI)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published
in Features

A sheer, milky-pink manicure is proving to be the go-to for spring and OPI's Put It In Neutral is the perfect polish for achieving the look at home - and naturally, it's already in high-demand.

Neutral nails, be it a warm nude or soft white, are timeless and unfailingly chic. They offer something of a clean slate, so it's really no wonder that nude nails (and other muted tones) are permanent fixtures on the list of 2025 nail trends. That said, one shade is proving more popular than the rest this season, the perfect iteration of which can be found among OPI's nail colour collection. Milky pink manicures are to spring what burgundy was to winter, and when recreating the look at home, Put It In Neutral is the polish to invest in.

Like Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath, both of which have inspired their own nail trends, this signature neutral is a best-seller and offers the perfect sheer (but buildable) tint to your talons - for under £16.

Why OPI's Put It In Neutral is the nail polish of spring

If one brand knows its way around a chic neutral, it's OPI - a point further proven by the demand for this particular milky-pink shade. Like the other popular polishes - from Love Is In The Bare and Samoan Sand - Put It In Neutral offers a very subtle look. It's ideal for those who prefer a more versatile and minimalistic look, as it suits all seasons and occasions, along with all nail lengths and shapes. You could almost compare it to the role a pair of blue jeans or a white shirt play in your wardrobe - timeless and easy to wear.

The best part about it though? It affords a professional-looking manicure at home and for under £20.

OPI's Put it in Neutral Nail Polish shade pictured on a sheer, milky pink background - to represent the polish colourA spring must-have
OPI Put it in Neutral Nail Polish

RRP: £15.60

Offering a cool wash of soapy pink to your nail, OPI's Put It In Neutral is the perfect, well, neutral to have in your arsenal. It's easy to apply (with no curing involved) but still offers a very shiny and professional-looking finish - especially when paired underneath a clear top coat, like OPI's Start To Finish.

Similar to our go-to essie nail polishes, OPI's Put It In Neutral offers a quick and easy alternative if you can't make it to the salon (or just prefer to use classic lacquers over gels), whilst still affording an elevated finish. It's glossy and also perfectly fits with the 'soap' nail trend we've been seeing so much of lately (both on and off the red carpet).

Interestingly, this isn't the only colour from the brand we sense will be getting a lot of wear this year - OPI's Graffiti Sweetie is also a close match to 2025's trending 'Lavender Milk' nails.

Neutral pink nails, tried and tested

Speaking of the trends, our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett actually opted for a very similar colour to OPI's for her own springtime BIAB nails.

A close-up of Sennen Prickett's hand which features milky pink almond nails, taken above a pavement background

(Image credit: Future)

She paired a milky-pink neutral with her long almond nails and the result, as we can see, is very elegant and luxe-looking. So, if you're stuck for inspiration but perhaps don't fancy pastels or more seasonal shades in general, this could be the way to go.

Our other favourite sheer pink nail colours

If you already have OPI's Put It In Neutral shade in your collection or are looking for something slightly cheaper, we've also rounded up a few of our other favourite sheer nail polishes. All of which, offer a similar understated and creamy look.

A product shot of Essie Gel Couture in shade Sheer Fantasy, on a white background
Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Shade Sheer Fantasy

RRP: £10.99

To achieve a similar sheer, milky pink look with an added gel-like shine, opt for essie's Gel Couture polish in the shade Sheer Fantasy.

A product shot of Barry M Cosmetics Air Breathable Nail Paint in shade Cupcake, on a white background
Barry M Cosmetics Air Breathable Nail Paint in Shade Cupcake

RRP: £4.49

If you'd prefer more of a warmer, peachy shade Barry M's polish in Cupcake is a great option. It's milky and boasts a breathable formula, allowing your natural nails to stay hydrated.

A product shot of nails inc. Fly By At Victoria Quick Drying Nail Polish, on a white background
Nails Inc. Fly By At Victoria Quick Drying Nail Polish

RRP: £8

Another affordable option for those seeking a neutral pink manicure is Fly By At Victoria by Nails Inc. It's quick drying and glossy, but offers more of an opaque finish.

