Trust us, OPI's Put It In Neutral is the sheer nail colour you'll see everywhere this spring
OPI's signature neutral is already getting a lot of wear among those seeking a subtle but elevated manicure...
A sheer, milky-pink manicure is proving to be the go-to for spring and OPI's Put It In Neutral is the perfect polish for achieving the look at home - and naturally, it's already in high-demand.
Neutral nails, be it a warm nude or soft white, are timeless and unfailingly chic. They offer something of a clean slate, so it's really no wonder that nude nails (and other muted tones) are permanent fixtures on the list of 2025 nail trends. That said, one shade is proving more popular than the rest this season, the perfect iteration of which can be found among OPI's nail colour collection. Milky pink manicures are to spring what burgundy was to winter, and when recreating the look at home, Put It In Neutral is the polish to invest in.
Like Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath, both of which have inspired their own nail trends, this signature neutral is a best-seller and offers the perfect sheer (but buildable) tint to your talons - for under £16.
Why OPI's Put It In Neutral is the nail polish of spring
If one brand knows its way around a chic neutral, it's OPI - a point further proven by the demand for this particular milky-pink shade. Like the other popular polishes - from Love Is In The Bare and Samoan Sand - Put It In Neutral offers a very subtle look. It's ideal for those who prefer a more versatile and minimalistic look, as it suits all seasons and occasions, along with all nail lengths and shapes. You could almost compare it to the role a pair of blue jeans or a white shirt play in your wardrobe - timeless and easy to wear.
The best part about it though? It affords a professional-looking manicure at home and for under £20.
A spring must-have
RRP: £15.60
Offering a cool wash of soapy pink to your nail, OPI's Put It In Neutral is the perfect, well, neutral to have in your arsenal. It's easy to apply (with no curing involved) but still offers a very shiny and professional-looking finish - especially when paired underneath a clear top coat, like OPI's Start To Finish.
Similar to our go-to essie nail polishes, OPI's Put It In Neutral offers a quick and easy alternative if you can't make it to the salon (or just prefer to use classic lacquers over gels), whilst still affording an elevated finish. It's glossy and also perfectly fits with the 'soap' nail trend we've been seeing so much of lately (both on and off the red carpet).
A post shared by Georgia Rae (@raelondonnails)
A photo posted by on
Interestingly, this isn't the only colour from the brand we sense will be getting a lot of wear this year - OPI's Graffiti Sweetie is also a close match to 2025's trending 'Lavender Milk' nails.
Neutral pink nails, tried and tested
Speaking of the trends, our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett actually opted for a very similar colour to OPI's for her own springtime BIAB nails.
She paired a milky-pink neutral with her long almond nails and the result, as we can see, is very elegant and luxe-looking. So, if you're stuck for inspiration but perhaps don't fancy pastels or more seasonal shades in general, this could be the way to go.
Our other favourite sheer pink nail colours
If you already have OPI's Put It In Neutral shade in your collection or are looking for something slightly cheaper, we've also rounded up a few of our other favourite sheer nail polishes. All of which, offer a similar understated and creamy look.
RRP: £10.99
To achieve a similar sheer, milky pink look with an added gel-like shine, opt for essie's Gel Couture polish in the shade Sheer Fantasy.
RRP: £4.49
If you'd prefer more of a warmer, peachy shade Barry M's polish in Cupcake is a great option. It's milky and boasts a breathable formula, allowing your natural nails to stay hydrated.
