We've found the perfect £15 OPI nail polish to achieve 2025's trendiest manicure

Lavender Milk nails have been tipped as a must-have look this year and we're predicting a certain OPI nail colour will be very popular amongst those recreating it at home...

While the 2025 nail trends have promised a plethora of chic and statement looks, one delicate hue has been calling to us more than others. Aptly named Lavender Milk, this manicure sees a sheer and cool-toned pastel purple applied to the nails. It's creamy and subtle but still affords just the right amount of tint to set it apart from classic neutral nails. It's also perfect for spring and summer wear and very wearable. The look is versatile (suiting all nail shapes and lengths) and already proving popular - so much so, that it even featured amongst our beauty team's February nails.

Now, while you could just book a nail appointment and dole out upwards of £30 for the milky-purple look, we have an alternative for you. Offering a similarly cool wash of lavender, here's why the OPI nail colour Graffiti Sweetie gets our vote.

We've found the perfect OPI polish for 2025's Lavender Milk mani

As mentioned, lavender milk is the new lilac for 2025 and appeals to both minimalistic nail lovers and pastel fans alike. This is because it's milky and soft, much like a timeless sheer white but with a hint of something more. It's interesting and a tad unusual - is it grey or is it purple? - that suits all seasons, thanks to its cool undertone and understated finish.

As with any trending manicure, many of us like to leave it in the hands of our nail artists and their extensive collections of gels and lacquers. For those who want to achieve the look at home - perhaps for ease or to save money - there is a brand that can often be relied upon to have a shade in its ranks that closely matches the trends.

In fact, a few of its polishes have even been known to inspire nail looks of their own. Funny Bunny nails and Bubble Bath nails are just a few of OPI's claims to nail trend fame and we have a feeling their cool purple Graffiti Sweetie shade might be similarly popular this year.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Shade Graffiti Sweetie View at Nail Polish Direct RRP: £14.90 Described by the brand as a 'crème lilac,' Graffiti Sweetie is perfect for recreating this milky trend. The formula itself offers a professional-looking shine and is quick drying - for quick and fuss-free application. We recommend pairing it with a base coat and a clear and glossy top coat for added shine and longevity.

The hue is described as a 'crème lilac' but its slight grey tinge lends itself perfectly to this lavender trend. The shade Polly Want A Lacquer is also a great option and offers a slightly bluer hint.

For those seeking an even milkier look, a good trick is to mix your purple polish with a white - like OPI's best-selling Funny Bunny - or a clear, for more of a sheer finish.

OPi Graffiti Sweetie alternatives

If you're looking for an even more affordable option or are already a fan of OPI's Graffiti Sweetie and want a slightly different undertone, we've rounded up three more milky lavender polishes...

Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in Shade Lilac Quartz View at Amazon RRP: £4.49 Barry M's Lilac Quartz is the perfect sheer, lavender milk hue. Its formula is breathable, allowing for oxygen and moisture to still penetrate through to your natural nails beneath to keep them hydrated. It also boasts a glossy shine and will set you back just £4.49. CHANEL LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour in Shade 135 Immortelle View at Sephora RRP: £29 For a more premium option, opt for Chanel's Immortelle nail polish shade. It's brighter than the rest, making it perfect for spring and summer wear. essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Shade Tassel Free View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 For a muted option, with a hint of heather-like grey, opt for essie's Tassel Free shade, which features a luxe, gel-like shine.

Lavender Milk nails, tried and tested

If you can't do without your professional manicure and also happen to be a BioSculpture fan, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson has also discovered a perfect match for the lavender milk trend in their range- and wore it all February long.

"After wearing dark red and burgundy throughout the winter months, I was craving a change - and having seen Lavender Milk touted as a must-have 2025 nail trend, I was more than a little intrigued. I was all the more drawn to the colour when choosing my February nails as I wanted something that reflected both the cold weather and the approach of spring. This cool and creamy pastel purple seemed like the perfect option and after discussing the look with my nail tech, we landed on BioSculpture's Fluttering Lavender shade."

"I chose to pair the colour with short almond nails and after just two coats of the gel, was left with the prettiest sheer lavender manicure. I loved every minute of it on my nails, it was subtle enough that it complemented all of my outfits and made my fingers look so elegant. I definitely recommend it for those looking to change things up from classic sheer nail polishes and for those who don't tend to gravitate towards bright, ice-cream-like pastels but still want a spring-into-summer manicure."