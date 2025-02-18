We've found the perfect £15 OPI nail polish to achieve 2025's trendiest manicure
OPI Graffiti Sweetie is already a cult favourite, but thanks to the rise of 'Lavender Milk' nails it's set to be more popular than ever...
Lavender Milk nails have been tipped as a must-have look this year and we're predicting a certain OPI nail colour will be very popular amongst those recreating it at home...
While the 2025 nail trends have promised a plethora of chic and statement looks, one delicate hue has been calling to us more than others. Aptly named Lavender Milk, this manicure sees a sheer and cool-toned pastel purple applied to the nails. It's creamy and subtle but still affords just the right amount of tint to set it apart from classic neutral nails. It's also perfect for spring and summer wear and very wearable. The look is versatile (suiting all nail shapes and lengths) and already proving popular - so much so, that it even featured amongst our beauty team's February nails.
Now, while you could just book a nail appointment and dole out upwards of £30 for the milky-purple look, we have an alternative for you. Offering a similarly cool wash of lavender, here's why the OPI nail colour Graffiti Sweetie gets our vote.
We've found the perfect OPI polish for 2025's Lavender Milk mani
As mentioned, lavender milk is the new lilac for 2025 and appeals to both minimalistic nail lovers and pastel fans alike. This is because it's milky and soft, much like a timeless sheer white but with a hint of something more. It's interesting and a tad unusual - is it grey or is it purple? - that suits all seasons, thanks to its cool undertone and understated finish.
A post shared by Lauren (@laur.loves)
A photo posted by on
As with any trending manicure, many of us like to leave it in the hands of our nail artists and their extensive collections of gels and lacquers. For those who want to achieve the look at home - perhaps for ease or to save money - there is a brand that can often be relied upon to have a shade in its ranks that closely matches the trends.
In fact, a few of its polishes have even been known to inspire nail looks of their own. Funny Bunny nails and Bubble Bath nails are just a few of OPI's claims to nail trend fame and we have a feeling their cool purple Graffiti Sweetie shade might be similarly popular this year.
RRP: £14.90
Described by the brand as a 'crème lilac,' Graffiti Sweetie is perfect for recreating this milky trend. The formula itself offers a professional-looking shine and is quick drying - for quick and fuss-free application. We recommend pairing it with a base coat and a clear and glossy top coat for added shine and longevity.
The hue is described as a 'crème lilac' but its slight grey tinge lends itself perfectly to this lavender trend. The shade Polly Want A Lacquer is also a great option and offers a slightly bluer hint.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
For those seeking an even milkier look, a good trick is to mix your purple polish with a white - like OPI's best-selling Funny Bunny - or a clear, for more of a sheer finish.
A post shared by OPI UK&I (@opinailsuk)
A photo posted by on
OPi Graffiti Sweetie alternatives
If you're looking for an even more affordable option or are already a fan of OPI's Graffiti Sweetie and want a slightly different undertone, we've rounded up three more milky lavender polishes...
RRP: £4.49
Barry M's Lilac Quartz is the perfect sheer, lavender milk hue. Its formula is breathable, allowing for oxygen and moisture to still penetrate through to your natural nails beneath to keep them hydrated. It also boasts a glossy shine and will set you back just £4.49.
RRP: £29
For a more premium option, opt for Chanel's Immortelle nail polish shade. It's brighter than the rest, making it perfect for spring and summer wear.
Lavender Milk nails, tried and tested
If you can't do without your professional manicure and also happen to be a BioSculpture fan, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson has also discovered a perfect match for the lavender milk trend in their range- and wore it all February long.
"After wearing dark red and burgundy throughout the winter months, I was craving a change - and having seen Lavender Milk touted as a must-have 2025 nail trend, I was more than a little intrigued. I was all the more drawn to the colour when choosing my February nails as I wanted something that reflected both the cold weather and the approach of spring. This cool and creamy pastel purple seemed like the perfect option and after discussing the look with my nail tech, we landed on BioSculpture's Fluttering Lavender shade."
"I chose to pair the colour with short almond nails and after just two coats of the gel, was left with the prettiest sheer lavender manicure. I loved every minute of it on my nails, it was subtle enough that it complemented all of my outfits and made my fingers look so elegant. I definitely recommend it for those looking to change things up from classic sheer nail polishes and for those who don't tend to gravitate towards bright, ice-cream-like pastels but still want a spring-into-summer manicure."
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
-
-
This olive M&S shoulder bag is going to be my go-to for spring – it's a bargain that reminds me of Tory Burch's Marshmallow satchel
Available in a stunning olive green and a striking snake print, the M&S lookalike is sure to sell out
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I'm never sure how to style a trench coat, but Jennifer Lopez's rich brown look was simply perfection
Trench coats are back on the agenda and this is exactly how to wear them this spring
By Molly Smith Published
-
These are the exact products behind Ruth Langsford's glowing March cover makeup
The presenter's makeup artist exclusively reveals how she created that radiant complexion...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
We put this 100-year-old trick to the test, to see whether it actually makes makeup last longer
Rivalling some of the best setting sprays on the market, this century-old trick is the answer to makeup longevity
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's iced chai manicure is the nail trend that complements any skin tone
Love neutral nail shades but want some added shine? J Lo's sparkling champagne manicure is about to become your go-to
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
9 affordable and underrated French skincare favourites to add to your 2025 routine
From ultra-hydrating moisturisers to radiant body oils, these are the effective products French people are actually using...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Cat Deeley doesn’t have time for spray tans, so she relies on these at-home tanners instead
We've discovered the secret to the presenter's unfaltering glow...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Sienna Miller relies on this cult classic treatment to banish dry, chapped lips
This fan-favourite buy is the answer to a soft, hydrated pout all winter long
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's chocolate cherry nails couldn't be more perfect for this time of year
J-Lo just debuted the perfect transitional manicure shade for those still clutching onto wintry hues
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
I'm a magpie for glowy primers - and this budget pick has ousted my former go-to
I've found the perfect primer for dull winter skin and it's £17 cheaper than my long-standing go-to...
By Naomi Jamieson Published