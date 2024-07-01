This timeless nail polish is trending for a fresh and ‘milky’ look this summer

While manicure trends typically revolve around a general colour or design, this season is seeing one OPI polish shade, in particular, become a must-have look in of itself, dubbed "Funny Bunny" nails...

Much like with the 'Bubble Bath' nail trend, this milky white hue, which as you might have guessed, goes by the name of 'Funny Bunny' has become quite the fan-favourite among the 2024 nail trends - and it's not hard to deduce why. Not only does the shade offer a classic wash of cloudy white to your nails that is timeless and infinitely versatile, but it also acts as the perfect base coat and French tip nail colour - making it quite the staple to have in your arsenal.

So, if you've been searching for a signature, neutral nail look, or perhaps want a multi-purpose polish for your at-home manis, here's why OPI's Funny Bunny needs to be on your radar...

What are "Funny Bunny" nails?

If you're so far at a loss for what this interestingly named manicure trend entails, allow us to elaborate. The look relates to a specific - and very iconic - nail polish shade, by the brand OPI, called 'Funny Bunny.' The hue in question is a fresh, milky white, which has become quite the signature for those who favour expensive-looking and minimalistic nail designs.

A post shared by OPI (@opi) A photo posted by on

It's a shade, like that of Chanel's Rouge Noir and Essie's Ballet Slippers (aka, Helen Mirren's nail polish favourite) that deserves the title of timeless.

It's also known as the go-to base for the 'Glazed' nail trend and is a highly requested finish at salons. But thanks to the look being inspired by an actual nail polish shade, it's also a very accessible and easy-to-recreate manicure at home.

Our milky white manicure staples

Trending pick OPI Nail Lacquer in Shade "Funny Bunny" View at John Lewis RRP: £14.90 The hue that started it all, Funny Bunny offers a wash of milky white colour to your nails, complete with a high-shine finish. It's buildable and such a versatile addition to your nail polish collection. Budget alternative essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "1 blanc" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 For a slightly cheaper option that is no less chic, opt for Essie's "blanc" shade, which also boasts good coverage and a glossy finish. Must-have top coat essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish-Gel Top Coat View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 As a finishing step, we recommend always applying a clear top coat to your at-home manicure, to protect your chosen shade from chips - and to achieve a refined, ultra-glossy look.

For the perfect creamy-white manicure, we recommend first applying one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat, before then going in with two to three coats of your Funny Bunny (or similar) polish - depending on how sheer you want your manicure to be - followed by a high-shine top coat, to ward off chips. Then be sure to apply a cuticle oil (like Manucurist's Huile Verte, at Cult Beauty) regularly.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6 chic ways to wear a milky white nail colour

Now, if you're looking to sport this style of white nail colour on your talons, we've rounded up six chic and timeless styles to request or emulate with your new OPI Funny Bunny polish...

1. Classic milky white nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Funny Bunny offers a very similar milky finish to the above manicure and looks especially chic and elegant when paired with almond nails. This nail colour is so popular right now but is also timeless thanks to its ability to compliment any setting and elevate any outfit.

2. Ombre milky white nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

French tip ombre nails are very popular right now and OPI's Funny Bunny shade is perfect for pairing with a creamy pink hue (like OPI's Nail Lacquer in shade "Passion," at John Lewis) for this style of soft and subtle gradient.

3. Sheer white nails

A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

Sheer and soapy nail looks have been a go-to this season and a milky white nail polish is ideal for achieving this. A good trick is to mix your white polish with a clear top coat or neutral cream, to dilute the hue for a more soft and translucent payoff.

4. Milky French tips

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, Funny Bunny - and other creamy white shades - is perfect for curating the tip of a traditional French manicure look.

5. Glazed Funny Bunny nails

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

And the trend that arguably started it all, or at least made this shade a modern classic to have in one's manicure kit, Glazed nails. Funny Bunny is the perfect base hue to lay down before applying your pearlescent chrome powder or top coat - for this style of glamorous, occasion-ready manicure.

6. Short square milky white nails

A post shared by Megan Margot Evans (@meganmargotevans) A photo posted by on

For our short nail lovers, this style of fresh, creamy white looks so elevated when paired with square nails and more understated lengths.