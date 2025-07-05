Adele’s go-to Charlotte Tilbury glow product for 'just walked off the beach' fresh, radiant skin

Adele is known for her signature winged liner and red-carpet glam, but when it comes to her everyday routine, she keeps things refreshingly simple.

Her go-to product for glowing skin? A cult favourite from Charlotte Tilbury - and one of the best primers on the market, according to our beauty team. In a video with beauty YouTuber and makeup artist NikkieTutorials, Adele revealed she rarely wears makeup day-to-day. But when she does, she’ll often reach for this one glow-giving essential.

“I’ll just put on Charlotte Tilbury’s glowy thing – that glow cream,” she said. “I put it on all over my face. Then I’ll apply a really nice bronze/highlighter, and I look like I’ve just walked off the beach.” If you're eager to recreate Adele's faux beach glow, we've investigated exactly which product she meant...

Adele's glowing skin secret - and it's beauty team approved

While she didn’t name the product explicitly, several outlets (including People and Prevention) have confirmed she was referring to Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter. It's the brand’s best-selling complexion booster that’s part primer, part skin tint, and part highlighter.

Loved by celebrities, makeup artists, and beauty editors alike, the silky formula is designed to blur imperfections, brighten dullness and leave behind a soft, dewy sheen. It can be worn alone, under your best foundation, or dabbed over the high points of the face to catch the light in all the right places.

It’s also a favourite of woman&home digital writer Naomi Jamieson, who praised its glow-giving powers in her Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter editor recommendation.

“From the very first moment I applied it, I was hooked by the lit-from-within gleam it gave,” she says. “I do struggle with dryness, especially around my nose and chin, but I doubt you'd know it when I have my trusty layer of Flawless Filter on.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The base hero has also earned a spot in our round-up of the best Charlotte Tilbury products, alongside icons like Magic Cream, Pillow Talk lipstick and the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray - all trusted essentials among the woman&home beauty team.

Brimming with some of the most popular skincare ingredients (like glycerin and squalane), the formula is ideal for dry or dull complexions as it nourishes and hydrates skin, all while delivering an all-over glow.

As Charlotte Tilbury herself has said, “it’s like a real-life Instagram filter.” Judging by Adele’s radiant skin, we’re inclined to agree.