Makeup artists say this simple 'sunset blush' trick is the easiest way to perk up a tired-looking complexion

If mimicking a natural-toned flush makes pink your go-to shade for blusher, the idea of swapping a rosy hue for a bold orange-red on your cheeks may not sound quite as appealing. But I’m arguing for a rethink.

Not only is this zesty colour incredibly versatile as it covers a beautiful spectrum of shades, but it’s also by far the best blusher for being a universally flattering brightener across all skin tones. Think soft sunset rather than a fruit bowl.

Beyond complexion-perking benefits, as a colour linked to energy, warmth and optimism, orange is also known to have a mood-boosting effect – making it perfect for this time of year, when we’re fully embracing the sunnier months. So join me in embracing this 'sunset' shade for an instant skin pick-me-up.

Latest Videos From

What's the theory behind red-orange blush?

“In colour theory, reddy orange cancels out sallowness,” explains makeup artist Daniel Sandler, one of the OG champions of orange blusher, thanks to his award-winning Watercolour liquid versions. “The red restores vital life to a dull complexion, whilst orange gently adds a fresh glow. Combined, this sunset shade restores warmth instantly, making the complexion appear healthier, brighter and more radiant.”

Makeup artist Sarah Jane Froom, who has painted famous faces from Alexa Chung to Naomi Campbell, agrees that this is the ideal time of year to turn to orangey shades. “Sunset-toned blush is one of the easiest ways to bring life back into skin,” she says. “I always reach for richer, red-based oranges at this time of year because they mimic a natural flush and instantly illuminate the face. Even better, it’s a mood-boosting colour, so you look good, feel brighter and carry that energy with you.”

Daniel Sandler Watercolour in Glamour View at Daniel Sandler RRP: £18.45 Super lightweight but with a big pigment punch, this fluid dries to a powdery-velvet finish with day-long staying power. The peach-terracotta tone is lighter than it looks in the bottle when applied and brings an instant burst of energy to the face. You can pop it on lips and lids too for a pulled-together, monochrome effect. Ilia Soft Focus Blurring Blush in Pulse View at Sephora UK RRP: £33 Technically a powder but almost feels like the softest, featherlight cream. A sweep of this red-orange blush will bring luminosity via the infusion of subtle golden shimmer, as well as downplay pores and imperfections thanks to soft focus, light-diffusing powders. Ideal if skin a touch sensitive too. Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint in Spritz View at Cult Beauty RRP: £23 Milk’s jelly sticks have quickly become a makeup phenomenon for a reason – fun, buildable and portable, they impart a watercolour-esque sheer tint and then do not move! Apply direct, with fingers or a brush and blend in quickly as the shade sets. The fresh, cooling feel as it glides on is added bonus in the heat.

How the pros apply sunset blush

There are no hard and fast rules about how or where you wear sunset blusher. It’s adaptable, so dial up the intensity or tweak the placement to your liking. “Sunset orange is less about making a statement and more about restoring radiance to the complexion,” instructs Froom. “It should melt into the skin and look like natural warmth rather than noticeably sitting on the surface."

She explains: "First, apply to the apples of the cheeks to bring freshness to the face, then blend upwards along cheekbones towards the temples to create lift. If you want a more sun-kissed effect, lightly sweep what’s left across the bridge of the nose. The key is to keep the texture light and the edges soft.” On days when you fancy a more contoured look, simply sweep the brush under the cheekbones as well, adds Sandler.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why sunset blush works for everyone

As the spectrum of orangey shades can cross from cooler to warmer undertones via neutrals that sit happily in the middle, there’s a version for every complexion. “What makes these tones so versatile is the balance of red and yellow undertones,” enthuses Froom. “They don’t sit flat on the skin like cooler pinks can, but instead create a healthy, energising effect that works across all skin tones when you choose the depth correctly.”

Stila Petunia Convertible Cream Colour in Petunia View at Amazon UK RRP: £19 Creamy enough to bring richness to a cooler sunset cheek tint, in a texture that’s semi-opaque without any heaviness. It’s a fantastic combination of durable colour and feeling comfortable, so great if skin is on the drier side. Best dabbed on and built up with a fingertip, the mirrored compact makes it ideal for on-the-go touch-ups. Hourglass Unreal Liquid Blusher in Future View at Cult Beauty RRP: £38 There are extra skincare benefits - namely plumping and firming - with this fluid formula that feels as light and silky as serum. It’s easy to build, with a single drop (from the clever dose-measuring dropper) being enough to give cheeks a sheer, fresh glow or you can keep adding the warm coral shade for more intensity. Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush in Papaya Pop View at Makeup by Mario RRP: £34 This hot-sunset shade might look intense in the compact but blends and diffuses into a luminous, semi-sheer finish for a beautiful sunset glow. The balmy texture delivers a wash of colour, while a hydrating amount of added hyaluronic acid easily makes skin feel smoother and softer.

With sunset shades in particular, Sandler drills down further. “The mix of red, orange and brown undertones adapts naturally to any complexion,” he explains. “Red mimics a flush, orange adds brightness, and brown provides depth, creating a soft, flattering glow from pale to deep skin.”

How to find your perfect sunset blusher

“When I’m choosing a shade, I always tailor it to the skin tone,” says Froom. “For pale skin, softer apricot and peach tones are most flattering. On medium and olive skin tones, I move into truer corals and warm oranges to add a richer, more defined warmth while still looking refined and skin-like. For deeper skin tones, I recommend stronger red-orange or terracotta hues. These shades bring out the richness in skin and create a radiant finish.”

This easy versatility stretches to texture, too. “If you want a sheer, natural, long-lasting finish, try silicone-based liquid textures,” suggests Sandler. “If you prefer slightly denser formulas, opt for creams, but make sure they dry down properly so the colour doesn’t slide. Only choose a pressed powder if you prefer a very matte finish, but be wary of making skin look flat.”