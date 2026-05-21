Baccarat Rouge 540 is the one perfume I always come back to, but I add to it with this £20 bodycare line

There are very few steadfasts in beauty, but Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is mine. From the moment I first spritzed that heady hit of saffron, jasmine and warm amberwood back in 2017, it became my signature, and has never been replaced.

But even the most loyal fragrance relationship can benefit from a little something new. And for me, that something new has come in the form of Salt & Stone's Saffron & Cedar bodycare collection. With a range of reliable favourites, a few of which sit at the £20 mark, it's an affordable way to add to - or even recreate - that delicious recognisable scent.

The Salt & Stone collection I love wearing with Baccarat Rouge 540

With a rich saffron and delicate jasmine opening that gives way to a warm, almost skin-like drydown of amberwood and ambergris, and a cedar and fir resin base, Baccarat Rouge 540 is both luxurious and sexy, with a 'smells incredible on everyone' appeal that's led to its increasingly growing fanbase.

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And while some may lean to Salt & Stone's collection for Baccarat Rouge 540 swaps that can recreate the scent in a more affordable way, I'm all about scent layering to bring out the best of both products.

Salt & Stone Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Deodorant 75g £20 at Sephora UK Quite possibly the best-smelling deodorant I've tried, this carries the same saffron and cedar signature as the rest of the collection without overwhelming it. It's also both an effective and gentle formula leaving you smelling great all day without any stinging - even after shaving. Salt & Stone Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Body Lotion 100ml £20 at Sephora UK A silky, fast-absorbing formula that delivers an immediate hit of warm saffron and woody cedar to the skin. Lightweight enough for daily use but richly nourishing, it leaves a subtle, lingering warmth that acts as the perfect base layer for fragrance. Salt & Stone Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Hand Cream 60ml £20 at Sephora UK The one I reach for most throughout the day, this elegant hand lotion absorbs quickly without any residue, leaving hands soft and lightly scented with that distinctive saffron-cedar warmth. Small enough to keep on a desk or take on-the-go, it's great for nourishing hands while giving yourself a little fragrance top-up.

The concept of scent layering is nothing new to fragrance devotees. Wearing complementary bodycare underneath your perfume is one of the oldest tricks in the book for boosting longevity and adding depth. The challenge, of course, is finding a bodycare line that actually works in harmony with your signature scent rather than competing with it. Salt & Stone's Saffron & Cedar does it beautifully.

As well as the line's £20 staples, they also have a body wash in the same fragrance, and while it makes for a gorgeous luxury shower experience, I find that scents always last longer when using a lotion over a wash. Though if you want the 360 experience, you can get the brand's Saffron set directly from Salt & Stone.

The whole collection shares that same warm, slightly smoky saffron opening that makes Baccarat Rouge so immediately recognisable, before settling into a clean cedar base, creating the perfect skin-level foundation for the fragrance to anchor itself to. The result is that my Maison Francis Kurkdjian favourite sits deeper, lasts longer and feels more like a second skin than a spritz.