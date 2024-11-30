This cult perfume that always gets me compliments is never on sale - but it's 10% off today
I've never had so many 'you smell so chic' comments as when I wear this cult spritz
Ever since I first caught a hint of its expensive aroma back in 2017, Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 made an impression on my senses that has never been matched since.
Of course, it made an impression on more than just me, with the now-cult fragrance firmly cementing itself as one of the best perfumes for women a couple of years later, when it seemed you couldn't walk through any major shopping district, airport terminal or talked-about restaurant without catching a whiff of its rich and elegant scent.
Regardless, I can't go more than a few days without a spritz of this long-lasting perfume - mostly because I'm utterly addicted to its warmingly sweet and sharp scent, but maybe a little bit because I miss the compliments too...
This luxury - and let's face it, pretty pricey - fragrance basically never has any deals on. But for Black Friday, you can get it at 10% off, dropping the price by nearly £25.
While this is the best deal I've found today on the standard 70ml size, I have included a few other options below on smaller sizes of the fragrance.
Why Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is 100% worth the investment
While my slightly irrational desire to smell unique and individual did leave me trying out other scents for a while, the perfect blend of sweet, woody, floral and animal kept me coming back to this time and time again.
RRP: From £155 for 30ml
A woody, ambery and spicy blend of expensive notes like saffron, jasmine and amberwood, this luxury fragrance is part of everybody's scent profile for a reason. Complete with the addition of ambergris, hedione, fir Resin, cedar, ambroxan, oakmoss and just a touch of sugar, it's an elegant scent that suits everyone.
What does Baccarat Rouge smell like?
A smooth blend of woods, florals and amber, with just a touch of rich saffron, the cult fragrance is an elegant journey of salty warmth that smells very expensive.
The perfect blend of warm, woody and just a little bit sweet, it layers warming heart notes of amberwood and ambergris over the sharp base notes of cedar and fir resin. And while that can all sound just a bit too warm and ambery, it's lifted by the subtle floral of the jasmine and - my favourite note - a hint of rich earthy sweetness from the saffron.
Sexy and animalic with an understated hint of woody sweetness and the most addictive scent opening I've ever experienced, it's ideal for those who want to smell magnetic, expensive and extremely chic.
But if its luxury pricepoint is just a little out of your budget, my favourite Baccarat Rouge alternatives really hit the spot too...
