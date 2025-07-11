Confirmed: Heidi Klum relies on this cult classic tinted sunscreen for glowy skin in the summer

Boasting a light coverage and SPF50+ protection, this hydrating and comfortable-to-wear formula has not only earned itself cult status, but also some celebrity fans too.

It's crucial to wear one of the best facial sunscreens all year round, no matter the season or weather, but summer can be a friendly reminder that SPF is an essential step in our daily routines - whether you're jetting off to enjoy a sunny European destination or heading into the office.

While there is an array of formulas on the market that are designed to suit specific skin types, such as the best sunscreens for oily skin, tinted sunscreens are a stellar option for the warmer months. Not only do they boast all the protective powers of a typical SPF, they also deliver a barely-there coverage to your complexion, too. For those seeking an A-lister approved recommendation, Heidi Klum's go-to cult classic buy is a stellar choice - and it's currently been marked down by 43%.

The £20 tinted sunscreen Heidi Klum uses every single day

With over three and a half thousands reviews on Amazon alone, the tinted sunscreen in question has amassed a notable 4.2 average star rating. While shoppers hail the buy for its ability to even the skin tone and impart a healthy glow, its lightweight and moisturising formula also makes it one of the best sunscreens for sensitive skin.

Heidi's Tinted Sunscreen La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Tinted SPF 50+ View at Amazon $39.99 at CVS Health RRP: £19.85 Boasting an ultra-light formula that's designed for daily use, this tinted sunscreen offers high broad-spectrum protection against the effects of harmful UV rays. Perfect for your travels or those seeking barely-there complexion, its fluid texture seamlessly blends into the skin to deliver sheer non-greasy coverage, while also resisting water, sweat, and sand.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Klum shared her list of beauty recommendations, including the buys 'she can't live without'. While she claimed to be a big fan of Hermes' L’Ambre des Merveilles and revealed how she typically opts for L'Oréal Paris' Voluminous Mascara for a dramatic eye look, it was the beauty advice she's recently on-board that grabbed our attention.

"I have added sunscreen to my daily routine," Heidi surprisingly revealed - a revelation that many of us have had ourselves. As for the sunscreen in question, Heidi disclosed the exact formula that she applies every morning as a part of her skincare routine: "I like the tinted sunscreen by La Roche Posay."

(Image credit: Getty Images / ETIENNE LAURENT / Contributor)

"I grew up without a lot of awareness of how important it is to keep your skin protected from the sun," the supermodel unveiled. Dubbing herself as a 'sun bum', Klum continued: "I’m at my happiest on a beautiful beach in the hot sun but, now, I put on sunscreen first."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's even a favourite of our beauty team, who swear by La Roche Posay's winning formula for even coverage, reliable protection and an invisible finish.

Enjoy more La Roche-Posay sunscreen deals

For those on the hunt to restock their sunscreen stash, you're in luck as there are currently plenty of La Roche-Posay SPF deals worth snapping up right now. From the untinted version of Heidi Klum's go-to sunscreen to an anti-ageing formula, we've spotted discounts of up to 37% off...