I keep this £10 face mist in my bag to soothe, refresh and cool my sensitive skin in rising temperatures

Everyone knows the UK is not well equipped for a heatwave, with our lack of air con and melting train tracks that make it difficult to travel anywhere. But, I've got a nifty beauty buy that will ensure you're prepared for even the hottest temperatures.

When the sun makes an appearance, you'll most likely turn to one of the best facial sunscreens to keep your skin protected, but as the hours tick by, it's natural to want to refresh your complexion to prevent overheating and dehydration.

And while we'd love to relieve our hot, sticky skin by splashing our face with cold water, it's not always the most practical solution, especially if you're in the office or running errands. Thankfully, that's not a concern of mine since I was introduced to Avène's Thermal Spring Water Spray – and it's become a staple in my handbag during heatwaves and holidays.

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The handy face mist that's my best friend during a heatwave

Face mists are a great way to achieve instant relief in the heat, working to cool and refresh the skin, while soothing and calming any heat-induced irritation – without having to reach for rich creams or lotions. All of which is particularly helpful for menopausal skin, as declining oestrogen can weaken the skin barrier, causing sensitivity, dryness and making you more prone to experiencing heat rashes.

Heatwave essential Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray for Sensitive Skin 150ml £10 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK $11.69 at YesStyle.com $22.21 at YesStyle.com RRP: £10 for 150ml Formulated with Thermal Spring Water, this versatile face mist from Avène works to refresh, calm and soften the skin – even stressed and sensitivity-prone complexions. Designed to deliver comfort and nourishment, this gentle, quick-dry spray can be used in a number of ways, from soothing sunburn, dryness and tightness. Plus, it offers an immensely cooling sensation when spritzed onto the skin.

Whether I'm battling a heatwave or sitting in 30+ degree heat on holiday, one thing's for certain, I don't want my skin to feel sweaty, oily and grimy. However, as someone with sensitive skin, I need a formula that isn't going to cause any more irritation. And the good news is, this spray actively does the opposite.

Using this is essentially like spritzing your face with revitalising water that also boasts soothing skincare benefits. The proof is in the pudding when it comes to the effectiveness of this spray, as it works to rebalance, restore and strengthen the skin.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

I reach for this mist to deliver immediate cooling refreshment, boost long-lasting hydration and aid the overall comfort of my skin. What's more, you can also use it to calm sunburn, itching and any post-shaving irritation, as it's proven to reduce skin sensitivity and lower skin temperature.

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In even more helpful news, they also offer a travel-friendly 50ml version, which is a perfect size for popping in your handbag whilst you're on the go. Let me also say, this very much deserves a spot in your beach bag to freshen up your complexion after an enjoyable (but often sweat-inducing) subathing session.