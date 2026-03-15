If you try one product, make it this body lotion-meets-tanner that's fast-tracked my skin into spring

Some sentences are impossible to write without sounding like a brag, so here goes: I recently returned from a 10-day holiday in Thailand.

Well, ok, there's a bit of braggery in there - but this is also relevant information. For balance, here's a less envy-inducing fact: I have fair-going-on-blue skin that hates to see the sun coming.

For this reason, I'm very careful about UV exposure, and my best fake tan for pale skin is as crucial a suitcase inclusion as a juicy beach read and the plug adaptor I invariably forget. The self-tanner, however, did make it to Southeast Asia (priorities!), and this trip's product of choice was a real overachiever.

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Why this easy, subtle gradual tanner is my beauty buy of the week

I'm aware that 'the best self tan for my Thai holiday' isn't the most relatable angle. But this recommendation translates perfectly to this time of year at home, too.

Just as the sea is at its very coldest, not in deepest midwinter, but right at the end, I think our skin hits peak grey as we cross from late winter to early spring. And this excellent body-hydrator-meets-gradual-tan is just the thing for a warmth injection to a sad complexion.

Gatineau Golden Glow Gradual Tan Cream £26.60 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Really, there are three things you need to know about Gatineau's excellent Golden Glow:



1) It's incredibly easy. Slap it on with your hands, wash them, wait five minutes to dress. There's no hanging around naked for a messy guide colour to set (it's still too cold for that), and no need to wash it back off.



2) It's incredibly subtle. You'll see a kiss of warmth after six-ish hours, which you can build up each day and stop whenever you're happy. 3) It's incredibly hydrating. The formula is weighted heavily towards skincare, with Vitamin E, coconut oil, and a surprisingly lovely woody fragrance.

Me on holiday with, not overly bronzed, but certainly warmer, glowier and less-blue-than-before skin - all thanks to Gatineau Golden Glow (Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

Said hydration and bronzing work in tandem to pull your skin out of the grey, scaly season and toward sun and softness. This is a nice confidence boost, whether you're going away or just feeling utterly sick of your big coat and ready to flash an ankle, wrist, or even - woof! - a clavicle.

So what if the weather's not quite caught up with our springtime ambitions (did someone say snow in Scotland?) Gardeners' World is back on the telly, and I, for one, am leading with hope and optimism - and have the sunny glow to prove it. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.