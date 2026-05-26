Dyson's icy cold, portable fan is a heatwave hero - and it's under £100

The heat is well and truly here and, whilst I’ll never complain about sunny days, I think we can all agree that it pays to be prepared. With that in mind, let me introduce the Dyson HushJet Mini Cooling Fan, launched just in time to help you beat the heat. It’s a heatwave essential in portable form.

The HushJet Mini Cooling Fan is Dyson’s first portable, handheld fan, but don't let that fool you into thinking it doesn't pack some power. Dyson has taken all their innovation and expertise from their bigger cooling fans and condensed it into a sophisticated, stylish cooling powerhouse.

The design draws on signature Dyson features, so it's slim, sleek, and weighs less than a cup of coffee. It's also versatile enough to be worn hands-free around your neck, placed on your desk, or on your bedside if you can't sleep in the heat. Yes, there are plenty of fans on Amazon, but for one you can trust to offer durability and versatility, it surely has to be Dyson.

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Dyson HushJet Mini Cooling Fan Launch

(Image credit: Dyson)

Specifications (Image credit: Dyson) Weight: 212g (less than a cup of coffee)

212g (less than a cup of coffee) Battery life: up to 6-hour

up to 6-hour Airflow speeds: up to 25m/s (feeling of a severe violent galeforce wind)

up to 25m/s (feeling of a severe violent galeforce wind) Airflow settings: 5 plus boost

5 plus boost Motor : brushless DC motor spins at 65,000 RPM

: brushless DC motor spins at 65,000 RPM Sound: 72.5 dBA in boost mode, 68dBA in speed 5, 52dBA in speed 1

72.5 dBA in boost mode, 68dBA in speed 5, 52dBA in speed 1 Uses : handheld, wearable, or desk-mounted

: handheld, wearable, or desk-mounted Accessories: Neck Dock, travel pouch, grip clip

Neck Dock, travel pouch, grip clip Charging: USB-C

USB-C Colours: stone/blush, camelian/sky, ink/cobalt

For those of you already familiar with Dyson, this launch will come as no surprise. Dyson has drawn on all of their expertise for this launch: the wind projection promises a powerful blast that, at full power, reaches up to 25 m/s of air. For context, that strength of air is equated to "a powerful, piercing blast of air that instantly evaporates sweat". In the natural world, wind at that force which would snap branches off trees and tip over empty bins. So, it's safe to say that whether you're commuting, courtside, working at the office, or waking up in the heat, it's more than enough to soothe you.

Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer, explains, “since 2009, we’ve been obsessed with airflow. Mastering air projection, reducing turbulence, and refining thermal technology. The HushJet Mini Cool Fan is the culmination of that journey: powerful airflow, engineered for life on the move by bringing elite cooling technology from every home to your hand.”

(Image credit: Dyson)

Jake hints at one of the other special features integrated to the design of the HushJet. That feature is the 38mm handle, which is as slim as their hair tools (and the Dyson PencilVac), so it sits comfortably in your hand. Even better, if you have your hands full, the HushJet is designed to work independently. The fan comes with a subtle stand or a neck dock which means it can sit around your neck, quietly blasting you with cool air. Even when you're on the go, this comes with a grip clip that securely attaches the fan to bag straps or jackets.

The final flourish is the "Hush" element, which lowers frequencies, eliminates high-pitched whirring, and silences the sound of whining motors. It's all a breeze to use.

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(Image credit: Dyson)

If there's ever a time worth investing in a cooling fan, it's now. The Dyson HushJet is engineered for making life cooler, sleeker, and easier to manage.