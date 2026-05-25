Finally! Gym shorts I feel confident in – comfy, breathable and great coverage

I'm really picky about gym shorts, so much so there was a time I wouldn't wear them. The thought of wearing cycling shorts, revealing too much during exercise and being very self conscious about my knees meant cropped leggings were the coolest activewear in my wardrobe for a long time.

However, heatwaves like the one we are currently experiencing have forced me to try various gym short styles over the years. And I've finally found a pair I feel confident in when exercising – the lululemon License to Train High-Rise Shorts.

Now, these are an investment, but it's no exaggeration when say I live in these shorts through summer. And not just to the gym, I have dressed them up for the day with a white linen shirt and sandals, for gardening, on the school run - they work for almost anything during the day.

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It's clear these are a lululemon favourite - while many activewear brands only stock a lot of designs for a certain time, I bought these shorts over two years ago and they are still available now. Breathable fabric that is thick enough to not see through but thin enough to keep you cool, roomy, two deep pockets for essentials and enough length to leave me feeling confident in the coverage they provide, they are worth every penny.

My lulu shorts have been washed countless times now, and, to this day, have maintained both their shape and colour. There is no fade on the black of these shorts, which is remarkable considering the amount of use and cleaning they have been subject to.

The lululemon License To Train High-Rise shorts have deep pockets, good coverage, an elasticated waist and drawstring for comfort (Image credit: Future)

The elasticated waist with drawstring is a real highlight, the elastic breathes comfortably with you, and you can loosen or tighten to suit - I've found this very helpful during perimenopause and the bloating/hot flushes that come with it.

The mid-thigh length is ideal for me - they provide good coverage of my bum and far enough down my legs so I don't feel self conscious but remain very cool. The overall length might not be enough for some, but for me these are a flattering, comfortable and confidence-boosting alternative to longer style cycling shorts so many activewear brands now favour.

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The two pockets either side are a game-changer for storing essentials - they can easily fit my keys and phone if I want to be hands-free on a walk or out with the kids. The pocket depth is almost the length of the shorts, so I have no worries about things falling out either.

At £78 a pair, these shorts are by no means cheap, however, the wear, comfort and confidence I got from them over the last two years has made them one of the best activewear investments I have made in years.