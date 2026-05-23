'I have to keep my body moving' - Susanna Reid reveals her favourite daily workout habits

When Susanna Reid is presenting ITV’s Good Morning Britain, her alarm clock goes off at the brutal time of 3.35 am. For most of us, that would feel like waking up in the middle of the night. But after years of early starts, the star says it’s something she embraces as an “essential part of the job”.

Catching up on sleep is understandably a priority, but that’s not where her wellbeing focus ends. Speaking to The Sun's Fabulous magazine, the 55-year-old says she uses an Oura Ring to track her exercise and sleep habits.

"I have three alarms - 3.35 am, 3.40 am and 3.45 am - then I switch them off and get out of bed, and I’m in the car by 4 am.” This routine has been part of her working life for years now, and Susanna says there’s “something really wonderful about it - you aren’t distracted by anything else. You are completely focused”.

But of course, it’s easy to become obsessed with sleep when you don’t get enough of it. The presenter says naps are key to her getting through the rest of the day once her TV duties are over. “I nap during the day when I come home from work - I don’t sit on the sofa watching TV,” she explains. “I go to bed between 12 pm and 2 pm, and then I get up and have lunch.”

The mum-of-three says she checks her fitness tracker to make sure she’s getting a “decent chunk of sleep” at night and that her nap is added too. “I get about seven hours (in total),” she says.

When it comes to exercise, Susanna says a walk after work is essential to avoid feeling sluggish after her early starts. “I walk for two miles every day, and I do a short 10-minute workout every day too. I just go on YouTube and do it in my room before I get in the shower,” she says. “The good thing about the new [ITV Studios] building is that it gives me 2,500 extra steps every day, because there’s a longer walk between parts of the building.”

But the journalist admits that she has to motivate herself to exercise. “If you’re not that way inclined, like me, you need to reduce the obstacles," she says. "I used to go to the gym and run a lot. I would run marathons, 10ks and Park Runs, but I don’t do that anymore, so I have to keep my body moving. I am quite disciplined about that, but it is not three gym sessions a week."

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She adds: “I should do that, but I don’t have the energy for it. I don’t want to criticise myself, I don’t want to beat myself up – I don’t think women should.”

Last year, in an interview with us, Susanna said she also doesn't drink alcohol very much anymore. "I have a Buck’s Fizz on Christmas Day, I had half a glass of champagne on my mum’s birthday, and I have a drink once every couple of months – including a couple in Ibiza – but I don’t have pints at the pub as I did in my 20s."

Together, it's an approach to wellness we can get behind! The star hopes it'll see her through to her 80s, the age her parents are now, and beyond.

"I love ageing. Some people see age as a significant totemic number. To me, my 50th was the day after I was 49. When you turn 50, you don’t suddenly leap forward in time. Cliff-edge numbers mean zero to me," continues Susanna. "I just think, ‘I’m here still’. Ageing is a blessing because just consider alternatives."