'I have a great bottom' - Andie MacDowell reveals her favourite workout for healthy ageing

At 67, Andie MacDowell is strong, healthy and has embraced her beautiful, natural silver and grey hair.

The American actress and L’Oreal spokeswoman has always been refreshingly honest about how she looks after her body, both on and off set in Hollywood. Previously, she's spoken about how she loves walking workouts and yoga, but in a recent interview, she says she has a new fitness habit.

“I'm addicted now to weights. It's really what you need to do as you're ageing. We're all going in and having our bone density checked. But you can improve your bone density. It's not like you don't have a choice. So I jump up and down, and I do a lot of weight work,” she tells InStyle magazine.

And it seems that all of her hard work is paying off as she says she now has a “great bottom”. “When I squeeze it… it's unbelievable what I have accomplished by working out. And my arms are strong, everything's strong. It's fabulous.”

When it comes to a love of lifting heavy weights, Andie is in good company. Fellow stars such as Halle Berry, Jennifer Aniston, and Jessica Biel have all talked about the mental and physical health benefits of lifting weights, whether that's Pvolve or classic dumbbell sessions, while filming on location.

In an interview with Yahoo! Life, Andie revealed that she's always loved exercise but, after a hip injury, had to take it down a notch from being an "avid hiker and walker" and someone who did regular hot yoga to doing gentle yoga and reintroducing walking slowly back into her life.

"It's not fun," she told the publication, revealing that she had injections of platelet-rich plasma for four years to deal with the condition. "It's a bummer, because I'm very athletic, and I think that's probably the problem.

"I'm learning how to do gentle yoga and to be comfortable with that," she says. "I just mean doing a flow that suits my body, listening to what my body says to do. And I love to walk. Right now, it's a little uncomfortable, which breaks my heart, because my favourite thing to do is walk," she said.

Following her recovery, she's picked up strength training and also said she would be interested in swimming again, as she used to swim regularly.

And when life gets busier with work commitments, Andie says she tries to make sure she’s still factoring some movement into her day. “When I’m working, I will do yoga at lunch,” she told Today.com. “I might do 30 minutes of yoga if I don’t have (more) time.”

And the star also likes to make time to focus on her mental wellbeing and stress levels by forest bathing."There’s science behind it,” she tells Today.com. “When I’m away working, and I’m really tired, I hug a tree. I don’t care what people think. I don’t care who sees me. I go up, and I thank them.”

Andie says getting older has given her more confidence and freedom than she had when she was a younger woman. “My favourite part of getting older is the journey inward, becoming your true self, and the freedom that you have. People say we disappear – and in a sense, quite often we’re not seen in the way that we truly are. There’s so much projection instead,” she tells InStyle. “So, it’s an interesting experience watching everyone see us not in the way that we truly are. I know this may sound complex, but I think it’s true. There’s so much projection of who you must be and what it means to be ‘old’."