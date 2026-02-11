'I would be anxious about a new partner and intimacy' – Ruth Langsford opens up to Loose Women about sex in later life
During a candid chat on the show, the presenter opened up about body confidence and dating fears
During a recent Loose Women segment, Ruth Langsford opened up to her fellow panellists about her dating fears and the challenges of intimacy in later life.
The conversation was sparked by the Bridgerton storyline depicting Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) becoming concerned about embarking on a new romance in her advancing years, with Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis.)
In turn, Ruth and fellow panellists Kelly Brook, Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore, shared their thoughts on the challenges of sex for women over the age of 50 and beyond.
Ruth, 65, confirmed her separation from Eamonn Holmes in May 2024 after 27 years together.
Although she's said that she's open to a new relationship, the presenter is in no rush to find one. Ruth revealed that she'd "never been body confident," adding that her "absolute nightmare" has always been having to dress in a swimsuit in front of friends and crowds.
"Even when I was young, I didn't like low-cut tops, I didn't wear short skirts even when they were fashionable," she says, telling her fellow presenters that she'd certainly never go topless on a beach at any time of her life.
Explaining her concerns around intimacy should she begin a new relationship in her 60s, Ruth shares, "I don't think I'm a 'lights off' girl, but I would certainly be anxious about a new partner and intimacy, being naked."
In contrast to Ruth, Jane shares that she'd have no qualms about later life sex at all. "If I get a new partner, it'll be take it or leave it," she says about being naked around them, adding, "I would go for somebody may age, and they're going to have droopy bits."
Echoing Ruth's fears, Nadia revealed she'd always had a fear of being naked with a partner, and age has never made a difference to this.
"I've always feared nudity," she says, adding, "It's just something in me and I don't know what it is, I'm too messed up."
Kelly on the other hand, would have no qualms about stripping down with a new person. "I love sport, I love my body, I love what it does, so I've never had those hang-ups and that negative opinion of my body," she shares.
Ruth recently told woman&home exclusively that she has a "never say never" attitude to finding romance again after her split from Eamonn.
"I haven’t been put off having a relationship. I haven’t even been put off marriage, but I’m definitely not actively looking," she shares, continuing, "and part of that is because I’ve realised I’m actually quite good on my own."
The presenter concludes, "I am independent and quite strong. It has taken me a bit of time [to realise that] and I don’t know what lies ahead, but that chapter now feels quite exciting. It’s not as scary as I thought."
