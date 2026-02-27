'Single women, having a great life… it's going to be OK' - Ruth Langsford is ready for what's next

For Ruth Langsford, life is not slowing down one bit. Between regularly presenting Loose Women, her continuing and ever-popular fashion range with QVC and now a new book - appropriately named Feeling Fabulous - she’s a busy lady.

From her time in Tripoli - where her father was stationed when she was little - to the breakdown of her marriage to Eamonn Holmes and how she felt when their son Jack, now 24, flew the nest to go to university, little is off limits in Ruth’s book.

Ruth, who has previously spoke about being open to a new relationship - despite sharing relatable concerns about sex in later life with a new partner - reveals why now is the time to tell her story, if she’s considered retiring, and whether her showbiz friends have tried to set her up with a new man…

'I had something to say'

Why a book, and why now?

"I’ve been asked lots of times over the years, and I never felt the time was right for lots of different reasons. Sometimes the stars align, don’t they? I’m nearly 66, I’ve lived through a lot of experiences, and I felt that I had something to say this time".

And say something she does. However, it’s not an autobiography. Instead, Feeling Fabulous is intended to help people deal with issues they may have by showing, practically, how Ruth has dealt with things herself.

"I make it very clear at the start, I’m not any kind of life guru. What I’m saying is I have had various experiences in my life, good and bad, that have shaped the woman I am today."

Ruth talks with passion about what she’s learnt about Alzheimer’s, which tragically led to the passing of her father Dennis in 2012, and how that experience changed the way she’s now dealing with the disease as her mother Joan suffers with it, too.

And she admits that one of the experiences many will want to hear about early on - or ‘the elephant in the room’ as she calls it in the book - is the break-up of her relationship.

Ruth and Eamonn split after 14 years of marriage in 2024, amid column inches suggesting it was far from harmonious. However, she does not bad-mouth him, and instead regularly talks warmly about their time as a married couple.

"Eamonn and I were together 26 years, and we had some fantastic times.

"We had a son together, we worked together and many people know us as Eamonn and Ruth. So, of course, I’m going to talk fondly of him, because I loved him, and we were married, but things change, and nothing is forever."

"Even when you get married and you think things are forever, they’re not always. Nothing much lasts forever. And here we are. I don’t go into the ins and out. We’re not together any more. But I would never publicly speak badly of him anyway".

Is a man on the cards? 'Who knows what will happen'

Now that she’s single, does that mean a man is on the cards? And if so, Ruth perhaps faces a question that many face when they date later in life - does one go older or younger?

"If I said to you, 'I’m definitely not interested in men my age or older,' then there might be the most fabulous man who’s 75 that I think, 'Wow!'" The answer is, I have not set any limits on anything. That’s my rule now in life."

"Open mind, open heart, no limits, carry on, find the joy and who knows what will happen?"

'I'm not afraid of being on my own'

But if Ruth did find someone, would she follow in the footsteps of stars like Dames Prue Leith or Judi Dench who, having found love, preferred to spend their time in separate houses?

It seems similar to finding someone, she remains open. "I’m a very independent person, always have been. So I’m not afraid of being on my own or living alone.

"And there are times when I positively enjoy it, a quiet house, do what you like, get up when you want, watch what you want, eat what you want.

"So I’m not making any plans. I'm not doing the kind of, 'I will never live with another person. I will never have a relationship. I’ll never get married. I’ll never do this. I’ll never do that.' Never say never!"

The time may come

Have any of her famous friends - like Vanessa Feltz or Lizzie Cundy - set her up with anyone yet?

"She’s very intuitive, Lizzie. She’s very empathetic. And I think she can see that I’m not ready for that. The time may come."

One thing that Ruth is sure on though, is retirement. "It will be TV that quits me, not the other way round.

"But I’d also like to do other things. You know, I have a clothing range at QVC, something that came along totally left of field. I embraced it with both hands and love it; it’s nice to have these other things that come into your life."

'You have to create your own joy'

And now, she’s looking at the world through a different lens - one she wasn’t expecting, but one she has found happiness in nonetheless - and she wants to encourage others in similar situations to do the same.

“I’ve got good friends that I love, I’ve got work that I love. I’ve been through the sadness, through the pain and the upset, but you have a choice to find your joy again, however you do that.

"And I’m not saying it’s easy and I don’t know how long it will take, so I’m trying to be positive.

That’s not to say that I don’t have my moments when I’m not and I worry, but I’m trying to find the positives and I look at other people who are having amazing lives, women, particularly single women, whether their choice or not."

"Single women, having a great life. I think you have to create your own joy. So I’m now trying to think it’s going to be good. I don’t know what it will be, but it’s gonna be OK."

With that sort of attitude, we think it will likely be more than OK, Ruth!

