'This year is all about making new memories' - Ruth Langsford is ready for a magical Christmas

We’ve recently seen her embrace the title of Queen of Christmas, sharing an easy cranberry sauce recipe that can take the stress out of some of the Christmas Dinner prep, and for Ruth Langsford, this time of year is "extra special".

After what has undoubtedly been a tricky 18 months following her split from husband Eamonn Holmes in May 2024, the Loose Women star acknowledges that things are different now and that it’s all about what is ahead rather than what is past.

We caught up with her as she revealed her plans for the festive season, how she makes Christmas magical for son Jack, and why she is looking forward to the future.

A post shared by woman&home (@womanandhome) A photo posted by on

Festive plans

A true Yuletide enthusiast, Ruth shares, "I confess I do make every Christmas extra special. I speak a lot about my lovely mum and about the battle she is facing, so every year with her is a privilege."

"I will spend the big day with family," she reveals before adding, "I always do the cooking, which I really enjoy."

Ruth’s Christmas cooking tips

"It’s all about the preparation so that you’re not stuck in the kitchen all day," she explained, "I lay my table the day before, it saves so much time."

Ruth’s home videos and kitchen tips have become hugely popular with her thousands of social media followers. As well as posting her easy cranberry sauce recipe, she also made headlines for the strange ingredient she adds to her spaghetti Bolognese.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Family first

While it’s easy to get wrapped up in the consumerism of present buying and making your Christmas look extra special for Instagram, for Ruth, family - in particular her son Jack, and beloved mum Joan, 93 - is at the heart of the festive season.

"Even though Jack is grown up, I love to keep the traditions alive," she explained, "[I still do] stockings, loads of decorations and Christmas games."

"Christmas is magical, no matter what age you are."

Bittersweet memories

And while the festive season, for the most part, is a happy time, for many of us it can bring back memories of those we used to spend the special time with. It has been over a decade since Ruth lost her father, Dennis, to dementia.

The star admits, "At Christmas I particularly miss my dad." Which is why she is determined to give her mum, who has Alzheimer’s, the very best time.

She explains, "I don’t know how many more Christmases she might have and I value every bit of time I have with her."

Looking to the future

Looking beyond Christmas, Ruth admits that she is "excited" about the future. Rather than dwelling on the fact that her 14-year marriage came to an end somewhat unexpectedly, the star is admirably embracing the cards that she has been dealt.

"It’s about looking to the future and recognising that a new chapter is beginning. It’s exciting," she says with a sparkle in her eye.

Ruth concludes, "All I know is that I am happier than I’ve been in a long time with loads of fantastic opportunities. I am very grateful."