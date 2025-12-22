'First thing is to eat my Terry’s Chocolate Orange all to myself' - Lorraine Kelly on her Christmas plans and hopes for 2026

She is everyone’s favourite daytime TV presenter and, at 65, Lorraine Kelly is arguably a national treasure. In May, ITV announced they were shaking up their daytime schedules and cutting back her show. But while the changes were a shock, the veteran presenter vows that they won’t slow her down.

She has no retirement plans, hoping to ‘toddle off that show in a Zimmer frame’, adding, ‘I’m still going to be there if people want to watch! Why wouldn’t I? It’s an amazing job!’

Here, Lorraine, whose daughter Rosie, 31, welcomed the star’s beloved granddaughter Billie in August last year, talks about her Christmas plans and how she wants to grab 2026 with both hands.

Has Christmas changed since you’ve become a granny?

Definitely! Billie has completely changed our lives for the better. She’s the best thing in the world. She’s older now. Last Christmas it was lovely and she got lots of pressies, but she didn’t really know what was going on. Now she is talking and nearly walking.

It’s wonderful because Rosie and her fiancé Steve can come to us, or we can go to theirs, and have a proper family Christmas. Then next year will be even better because she’ll know all about Santa and that will be marvellous! She’s wrapped both me and [my] Steve around her little finger. She can do what she likes!

What does Christmas mean to you?

Basically it’s all about being with family, pals and joy. I’m hoping my mum, Anne, can be with us as she has health issues but she is so besotted with Billie [inset, with but she is so besotted with Billie, she would probably walk down from Scotland if she has to!

I start celebrating early, I always put my decorations up for my birthday on 30 November. [As for Christmas dinner], I always say don’t stress – it’s just a roast dinner that’s got an attitude!

What does Christmas Day itself look like in your household?

First thing, is to eat my Terry’s Chocolate Orange all to myself! It’s got to the stage when even if I don’t want to, I have to! Then Rosie and my Steve do all the prep for the traditional turkey dinner, while me and Rosie’s Steve do the tidying.

In the afternoon, we take our dogs out for some fresh air. At some point, we call relatives back home in Scotland, my brother Graham in Bali or Singapore, and my aunt in Germany. Billie will also be on my Christmas Day show. She appeared last year too, but she was a babe in arms… this time it will be carnage!

Lorraine with her granddaughter Billie, who will be joining her again for her Christmas Day show (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Does it feel like a slightly different Christmas this year with all the changes at ITV?

It’s a different world we live in, isn’t it? I’m a realist, and I knew there had to be cutbacks and there had to be changes. There are so many more outlets now and television has to cut its cloth in every single department… It’s not like it was.

As I keep saying to everybody, ‘This is just another change and who knows what will happen in six months?’ They might want to expand it, they might not. Who knows? So I just said to myself, ‘I love my job, I love working with these incredible people, so we just get on with it and then see what happens.’ Because nothing ever stays still.

Are you approaching the new year with any trepidation?

We’re so busy thinking about day-to-day doing the show that we will at some point have to start thinking about next year! But, essentially, it’ll be the same. It’ll just be shorter and be in a different studio. Inevitably it will be tighter, but it will still be the show people expect. And we’ll still see Mark [Heyes] – he will still be doing his fashion – Ross [King] will still be doing his Hollywood stuff. So it looks like the band will not be splitting up!

What are your hopes for 2026?

To babysit as often as I can! Also, to carry on with my writing. I’m finishing the follow-up to my first book, which I think is out at the end of May. The deal with the publishers is four books in all. And I’ve got my three-part travel series about Norway coming out on Channel 4 in the new year. I really loved making it. I’ve wanted to do travel programmes for ages and I’d like to do more, so it’s come at the right time.

Next year I won’t be working as much on the show, as it will be 30 weeks rather than 48. And, of course, it’s Rosie’s wedding in July, which will be joyful. There’s so much to look forward to!