Prue Leith reveals the one thing about Bake Off she can’t wait to leave behind

Plus, what she really thinks about her former co-stars

Lucy Wigley's avatar
By
published
in News
Prue Leith pictured at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London
(Image credit: Matt Crossick/Empics/Alamy Live News)

When Prue Leith announced her departure from Bake Off after nine years as judge, there were two big questions on everyone's lips: Who would replace her, and why did she leave?

We now know the answer to the former, with Nigella Lawson quickly being announced as the person to take over the judging baton.

Prue Leith attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

While she's happy to reclaim her summers, there are still things Prue will miss about appearing on the enduring baking show.

Mainly, she doesn't want to let go of the recognition it brings her. "I'll miss the degree of attention bestowed by Bake Off," she shares, adding, "I'm such an egotist."

"I love it when people ask me for a selfie," Prue continues, revealing, "It has been wonderful being treated like a VIP."

Unsurprisingly, there will always be interest into whether Prue left the series because of any conflict with her co-stars.

However, when sharing what she really thinks of Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, Prue refers to them all as "truly great friends."

"I'll miss Paul's teasing," she says, and talking about Alison, she adds, "Alison Hammond in the flesh is exactly the same as Alison on screen: Unstoppable, loving, hilarious."

Prue describes Noel as her "hero," and somebody who is "funny, multitalented, slightly crazy."

She hopes to continue working on Prue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen, but is taking a moment to "reorganise" her life, concluding that whatever happens now, "I'd like to work in the winter and play in the summer."

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.