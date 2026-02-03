Prue Leith reveals the one thing about Bake Off she can’t wait to leave behind

When Prue Leith announced her departure from Bake Off after nine years as judge, there were two big questions on everyone's lips: Who would replace her, and why did she leave?

We now know the answer to the former, with Nigella Lawson quickly being announced as the person to take over the judging baton.

As for why Prue left the show, she did mention her age in her stepping-down statement ("I'm 86 for goodness sake!") but of course, viewers wondered if there could be more to it than she simply felt too old to continue.

For those hoping the iconic judge might offer more insight into why she's stepping away from the infamous tent, Prue has now done just that - and with that, she reveals the one thing she can't wait to leave behind now she's no longer a part of the show.

Writing for The Spectator, Prue shares that she absolutely won't miss having her summers stolen by having to work on Bake Off instead of being able to holiday and enjoy herself in the warmer months.

"The desire to work less and play more got to me," she explains, adding, "The Great American Baking Show and even the Christmas specials are all filmed in the summer, which meant I could never have a summer holiday."

She'd been considering leaving the series for a while, but was always pulled back in some way. However, the trigger for the decision to walk away for good, was "the best holiday in my long life" to Madagascar.

After having an idyllic time and being very aware of her advancing years, Prue continues, "I suddenly realised that if I don't give up Bake Off, I'll never have a holiday in the South of France, in Italy, in Spain, or even Cornwall or Scotland."

She's happy to keep working, but vehemently adds that wherever she ends up working, "they can just leave my summers alone."

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

While she's happy to reclaim her summers, there are still things Prue will miss about appearing on the enduring baking show.

Mainly, she doesn't want to let go of the recognition it brings her. "I'll miss the degree of attention bestowed by Bake Off," she shares, adding, "I'm such an egotist."

"I love it when people ask me for a selfie," Prue continues, revealing, "It has been wonderful being treated like a VIP."

Unsurprisingly, there will always be interest into whether Prue left the series because of any conflict with her co-stars.

However, when sharing what she really thinks of Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, Prue refers to them all as "truly great friends."

"I'll miss Paul's teasing," she says, and talking about Alison, she adds, "Alison Hammond in the flesh is exactly the same as Alison on screen: Unstoppable, loving, hilarious."

Prue describes Noel as her "hero," and somebody who is "funny, multitalented, slightly crazy."

She hopes to continue working on Prue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen, but is taking a moment to "reorganise" her life, concluding that whatever happens now, "I'd like to work in the winter and play in the summer."