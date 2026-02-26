Alison Hammond’s secret letter to Prue Leith revealed - get the tissues ready

It's not often you see Prue Leith left almost speechless and lost for words, but that's what happened when she was read a secret letter from former Bake Off colleague, Alison Hammond.

During an appearance on the Begin Again with Davina McCall podcast, Prue chatted about her new book, Being Old... and Learning to Love It!, refusing to fear ageing, her complicated love life, and her rejection of the idea women of a certain age should fade into the background.

At the end of the episode, the presenter was a little blindsided when Davina brought out a secret letter written by Alison, and both Prue and Davina were left emotional by the words included as Davina read them aloud.

"My darling Prue," the letter begins, continuing, "I've been sitting here trying to find the right words, and for once in my life I'm nearly speechless - which you know is rare."

"From the moment I joined Bake Off, you welcomed me with open arms. Not just politely, not just professionally, but properly, warmly, generously."

"You made me feel like I belonged there, like I'd always been part of the tent. That kind of welcome stays with a person. What touched me most was how genuinely interested you were in me."

"You didn't just ask me surface questions. You read my book. You asked about my life. You spoke about my mum in a way that meant so much to me. I know in my heart you and my mum would have absolutely adored each other."

"The thought of you two together chatting away makes me smile more than you'll ever know."

Prue Leith: Leaving Bake Off & Falling In Love At 70 - YouTube Watch On

While Prue continues to take in the wonderful words from the letter, Alison shares some of her favourite memories the pair experienced together.

Alison continues, "And coming to your home, what a special memory that is. You letting me go through your earrings, letting me go through your jewels like a child discovering treasure."

"It wasn't about the sparkle, although we'd both love a bit of sparkle. It was about your generosity, your openness, and the way you made me feel completely at ease. That's a gift."

"I have to say, too, watching you with your wonderful husband has been such a lesson for me. The way he looks at you, the way he lives for you, supports you, adores you."

"The two of you together have shown me what love should look like. Respectful, joyful, solid. You've quietly set a standard, and I've taken notes."

"Professionally, you're simply extraordinary. On Bake Off, you carry yourself with such grace and authority. You're sharp, witty, impeccably prepared, and utterly fair."

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Continuing to share the joy she's experienced in meeting and knowing Prue, Alison adds, "You bring warmth without ever losing your standards. It's a master class every time."

"I've learned so much just by watching you work. Although I've only known you a few years, you've enriched my life in ways you may never fully realise."

"You've inspired me, supported me, and reminded me that elegance and kindness go hand in hand. I feel incredibly lucky to call you not just a colleague, but a friend."

"Thank you for welcoming me. Thank you for seeing me. And thank you for being so beautifully unapologetically you."

"With all my love, Allison."

When Davina finishes reading the letter out loud, an emotional Prue says, "Isn't that absolutely wonderful?," as Davina suggests she gets it framed.

Prue argues the letter is "almost too flattering," before saying of her former colleague, "But you know, she is she's a wonderful woman, Alison."

Yes, we needed the tissues too after hearing those incredible words read out to Prue, who really is a national treasure.