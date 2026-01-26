Nigella confirmed as Prue Leith's Bake Off replacement - the clue she's set to be the kindest judge the tent has seen

No sooner had Prue Leith announced she was stepping down as Bake Off judge and rumours were swirling about her replacement, Nigella Lawson has been confirmed as the person stepping into her shoes.

The cooking goddess was always the front-runner to replace 86-year-old Prue, and confirmation of her new role has delighted her fans and set off a huge wave of excitement for some.

Confirmed as a fan of the show by previously posting pictures of herself settling down to watch it on social media, Nigella has also dropped a big hint she could inject some positivity into the series for both viewers, and contestants.

She once said she could never be in the business of appearing on cooking shows she describes as "a theatre of cruelty and humiliation," and would only judge on a series where she could be free to show participants the ultimate respect.

Paul Hollywood is known for his sometimes-cutting critique of the contestants, and some have felt that what was once a fluffy, heartwarming show in Bake Off, has become a little hard in recent years.

The iPaper felt the 2025 final was the closest the series had ever come to demonstrating "cruelty", and that seeing contestants nearly in tears went against what the show typically stood for.

With Nigella on board, it appears she will turn that on its head and possibly become one of the kindest judges in its history.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She once told Now to Love what she really thinks of "mean" cooking shows, explaining, "I don’t like that at all. I think it’s counterproductive for everyone."

"It makes people at home feel inhibited about cooking too, because they have this persecutory voice in their heads. I couldn’t be part of a programme like that."

"It doesn’t mean to say you’re not honest, but there’s never a need to be mean."

A post shared by The Great British Bake Off (@britishbakeoff) A photo posted by on

Nigella has been quick to share her excitement at joining the Bake Off team. In a statement she says, "I’m uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now!"

"Of course it’s daunting to be following in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry before her, great dames both, but I’m also bubbling with excitement."

"The Great British Bake Off is more than a television programme, it’s a National Treasure – and it’s a huge honour to be entrusted with it."

"I’m just thrilled to be joining the team and all the new bakers to come, I wish the marvellous Prue all the best, and am giddily grateful for the opportunity."

Giving her seal of approval, Prue Leith was one of the first to comment when the news was shared to the Bake Off Instagram account. "I was so hoping it would be Nigella! Brilliant choice," she says.

Hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond also expressed their joy at being joined in the tent by Nigella. Noel says, "So Excited! Welcome to the Mischief Palace, we will all have a blast."

Alison adds simply, "Welcome to the family, Queen."