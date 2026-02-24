‘I French kiss him and can no longer go anywhere without him’ - Claudia Winkleman makes hilarious expression of love for her dog

She's known for her hilarious admissions, and Claudia Winkleman has now issued another brutally honest, laugh-out-loud statement - and this one involves her dog, Skip.

As a self-confessed dog lover, one of Claudia's first gigs after Strictly will see her surrounded by pooches, as she's landed the role of Crufts presenter for Channel 4.

And given how much she adores Skip, her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, it looks like the Crufts contestants are going to get a whole lot of love thrown their way by the presenter.

Claudia says of Skip, "He sleeps in our bed, we chat to him constantly, I kiss his paws and we can no longer go anywhere without him," according to The Irish Sun.

Not content with co-sleeping with her beloved hound, Claudia also reveals, "He’s divine. I French-kiss him. I licked his entire tongue once," as she refers to Skip as "the love of my life."

She appears to have experienced an about turn in her feelings towards four-legged friends, as she once told The Times she couldn't understand those who said "a dog is the best friend any of us could wish for."

She added, "Now hold on a second. I know dogs are adorable, loyal, smart, friendly, funny, good to have around, but best friends? They don’t chat back, they don’t order margaritas, they don’t answer the phone and solve every problem."

"They don’t choose your outfit, they don’t roll their eyes at the tool who ignored you last week and they don’t laugh at your jokes. Yes, they have gentle eyes, knowing nods, wagging tails and are great to come home to, but, guys, they’re dogs."

Now it appears Claudia has completely backtracked on those words and Skip is the centre of her universe and very much her bestie.

Claudia and her husband, Kris Thykier, had wanted a dog for some time, but sensibly waited until their children were older and they had enough time to dedicate to the needs of one.

She made a public plea for Kris to let her have a dog during her Bafta award acceptance speech in May 2023, saying, "Thank you to my husband Kris, please can we have a dog?" Skip arrived shortly afterwards.

Now a proud owner, Claudia says, "We always wanted one but we worried we wouldn’t be able to give a dog enough time. Once the kids got older we knew we could give them the attention they deserve."

Channel 4's coverage of the prestigious Crufts begins on March 5, and Claudia will join hosts Clare Balding, Ellie Simmonds, and Radzi Chinyanganya to showcase the dogs to audiences tuning in.

Sharing enthusiasm for her new role to her Instagram followers, Claudia wrote, "There are no words to describe my excitement. I have treats, a perfume that smells of ham and my dog voice. See you in March."

Ellie Simmonds commented, "It’s the best 4 days, you’re going to absolutely love it! Welcome to the C4 Crufts team."

Radzi Chinyanganya added, "So so wonderful to have you with us Claud! Welcome to our special Crufts family, you’ll love it!"

Crufts has a rich history, and started in 1891. Named after its founder, Charles Cruft, the show began in London's Islington with over 2,000 dogs taking part.

Following Charles Cruft's death in 1938, his wife took over the event and eventually sold it to the Kennel Club, who run it to this day.

After moving to the Olympia in London for a period of time, Crufts relocated to the NEC in Birmingham, where it remains to this day.