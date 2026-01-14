Only Claudia Winkleman could make me want a duck print jumper so much - luckily, her adorable knit is now 40% off

The Traitors is back on our screens at 8pm this evening, and anyone who has been watching this latest series will know it's an unmissable episode.

I'm excited to see what questions Harriet will put to the traitors, but I'm even more excited to see host Claudia Winkleman's outfit in all its glory! She shared a sneak peek on Instagram this afternoon, and she's wearing the best jumper I think I've ever seen her wear - and that's a seriously high bar. Bravo once again to her superstar stylist Sinead McKeefry.

I'm clearly not the only fan. Claudia captioned the image with "I actually licked this sweater before sending it back (sorry). We’re on at 8." and fans rushed to comment, writing "Didn't know I needed a duck jumper in my life until I saw this!", "WHAT A JUMPER" and "Iconic. Where can we buy that jumper? That actual jumper? I'll pay extra for the licked one I'm not even joking."

Shop Claudia's jumper

Exact match Burberry Intarsia-knit wool sweater £594 (was £990) at Net-A-Porter Claudia's exact jumper is available to buy now in the Net-A-Porter sale, but be quick because there's only one size left. You'll no doubt know British clothing brand Burberry for their instantly recognisable check print and iconic trench coats, but this fun knit just went straight to the top of my wish list.

Shop the look

Editor's Pick Next Blue Mallard Duck Graphic Brushed Crew Neck Jumper £42 at Next Love Claudia's look? This is THE high street option to buy. It's available in regular or petite sizing, and it's even got a similar brushed effect to the Burberry original. Forget leopard or cow print - duck is the new animal print! Sezane Azzio Trousers in Blue and Green Check £140 at Sezane I love Sezane's check trousers, and there's even a matching top if if this blue and green tartan really takes your fancy. The cut is super flattering, and they'll work seriously hard in your winter capsule wardrobe. Exact Match Grenson Martha Women's Oxford Brogues £89 (was £295) at Grenson Claudia's exact shoes are also in the sale - and there's also only one size left. It's the Traitors effect, you see! They're made from calf leather and you'll love them forever.

Claudia opted for a pair of tartan trousers and some smart tan brogues by Grenson to go with her statement knit. Since the Burberry jumper is slightly cropped,you could wear yours with high-waisted jeans or plain black tailored trousers if the print clash is too much for you.

Shop more novelty knits

Anthropologie Bel Kazan Knitted Duck Icon Cardigan £135 at Anthropologie I don't know about you but I'm living in cardigans at the moment. This one has got great reviews on Anthropologie, including one customer, who wrote: "such a perfect cardigan for a chilly day. Love the ducks and the colours." Joanie Clarence Farmyard Fair Isle Scalloped Knitted Jumper £65 at Joanie If you really want to lean into cutesy animals, this one has got sheep on it as well as ducks. How can you resist? Free People We the Free Graphic Camden Pullover £88 at Free People This is a laidback long sleeve cotton top rather than a knit, and it's a great layer that will take you through spring in style.

So far on this series, Claudia has been wearing brands such as Brora, Holland Cooper, LK Bennett and Saint Laurent to achieve her signature Highland chic style, adding in key basics such as her beloved Spanx seamless leggings and fingerless gloves.

