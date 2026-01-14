Only Claudia Winkleman could make me want a duck print jumper so much - luckily, her adorable knit is now 40% off

The Traitors host has got all her ducks in a row

The Traitors is back on our screens at 8pm this evening, and anyone who has been watching this latest series will know it's an unmissable episode.

I'm excited to see what questions Harriet will put to the traitors, but I'm even more excited to see host Claudia Winkleman's outfit in all its glory! She shared a sneak peek on Instagram this afternoon, and she's wearing the best jumper I think I've ever seen her wear - and that's a seriously high bar. Bravo once again to her superstar stylist Sinead McKeefry.

I'm clearly not the only fan. Claudia captioned the image with "I actually licked this sweater before sending it back (sorry). We’re on at 8." and fans rushed to comment, writing "Didn't know I needed a duck jumper in my life until I saw this!", "WHAT A JUMPER" and "Iconic. Where can we buy that jumper? That actual jumper? I'll pay extra for the licked one I'm not even joking."

Shop Claudia's jumper

Shop the look

Claudia opted for a pair of tartan trousers and some smart tan brogues by Grenson to go with her statement knit. Since the Burberry jumper is slightly cropped,you could wear yours with high-waisted jeans or plain black tailored trousers if the print clash is too much for you.

Shop more novelty knits

So far on this series, Claudia has been wearing brands such as Brora, Holland Cooper, LK Bennett and Saint Laurent to achieve her signature Highland chic style, adding in key basics such as her beloved Spanx seamless leggings and fingerless gloves.

