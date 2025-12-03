Claudia Winkleman's stylist has teamed up with heritage brand Brora, so faithful Traitors fans can get their fashion fix
Sinead McKeefry is the brains behind Claudia's amazing Traitors wardrobe
It's just been announced that The Traitors is returning to our screens on 1st January 2026, so you haven't got long to wait for more style inspiration courtesy of Claudia Winkleman's outfits.
But in the meantime, her superstar stylist Sinead McKeefry has teamed up with Scottish brand Brora for the second time, curating an edit that's full of everything you'd ever need to tick the heritage trend off your list. From Claudia's signature handwarmers and chunky leather boots to trending Fair Isle and Argyle knits, the countrycore look is easy to achieve.
Looking for a chic little Christmas gift? The £89 wool square scarf is my personal pick. It's an easy way to bring your favourite winter coat up to date for 2025, and the colours are beautiful.
This is such a versatile addition to your winter capsule wardrobe. Wear it tied at the front and folded into a triangle at the back for a cosy but stylish way to accessorise.
Claudia Winkleman wears her chunky boots with everything - from voluminous tulle skirts to her favourite Spanx leggings. These are available in khaki or black, and the elastic side panels make them easy to slip on.
If you've got the cash to splash on layering up this winter, this Harris Tweed jacket is beautiful. I can see why Sinead included it in her edit! There's plenty of room underneath for cosy knitwear, and it's perfect to add a Highland chic feel to your outerwear wardrobe.
Kate Middleton is a fan of Brora's gingham, so this blouse is a great place to start if you've never tried the brand. The cutesy collar will look so pretty peeking out from underneath your best cashmere jumpers.
Sinead told Brora: "My personal style is very much a uniform. Usually black (even in the summer). The core pieces in my wardrobe are always really good cashmere for winter and a great pair of well cut trousers. If my ‘uniform’ is simple then it’s always good to have a great boot or coat. I have a pair of Ann Demeulemeester boots that are super cool; a little bit punk and years ago I invested in a tartan full-length McQueen coat with tails which I still bring out every winter. All classics with a twist."
On how her career has changed since the success of The Traitors, she added: "It has been really amazing to be acknowledged by the industry and my peers and I feel very grateful for that. Mostly I love getting DMs from people saying they have been inspired by the styling telling me they found a tweed blazer in their wardrobe that they hadn’t worn for years and that they’ve starting to wear it again. Messages like that are really touching as maybe they’ve been stuck in a style rut and now have a new way to put together their clothes."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.