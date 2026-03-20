I never would have thought to pair ice blue with chestnut brown, but Claudia Winkleman makes it look so stylish
She wore the unexpected colour combination for her Friday night chat show
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We've missed Claudia Winkleman since the end of The Traitors, so we're loving having her back on our screens!
The second episode of The Claudia Winkleman Show airs on BBC One this evening, and her stylist Sinead McKeefry gave us a sneak peek of what we can expect style-wise when she shared a post on Instagram earlier today.
Claudia wore three British clothing brands, teaming a brown velvet trouser suit from ME+EM with a blue blouse by Bella Freud and a pair of tan leather brogues from the Miu Miu x Church's collaboration. It's exactly what we loved about Claudia's Traitors outfits, with a glamorous Friday night edge to it.Article continues below
A post shared by Sinead McKeefry (@sineadmckeefry)
A photo posted by on
What really stood out to me about this look was the unexpected colour combination - doesn't the sky blue hue complement the chestnut brown perfectly? If you have both of these colours in your wardrobe, get experimenting, but if not, I've tracked down some exact matches and lookalikes to help you copy Claudia.
Shop Claudia's look
Exact match
Unfortunately the matching slim crop trousers have now sold out, but you can still buy Claudia's exact jacket - and it's reduced in the ME+EM sale. It's available in several other colours too, such as navy or olive.
Exact match
You'll no doubt know Bella Freud's fun slogan knits, but Claudia loves this Minnelli shirt (named after Liza, of course!). She's previously worn the white version to host Strictly Come Dancing, so she's clearly a big fan. It's 100% silk, and it's got a removable tie neck detail.
Exact match
There's only one size left in these Monk strap shoes, so be quick to click if you're keen to try them. These are the kind of investment piece that you'll wear forever, and they're typical of Claudia's signature style.
Claudia also posted on Instagram ahead of the show, calling her guests Niall Horan, Rachel Zegler, Guz Khan and Joanne McNally "utterly brilliant".
A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@claudiawinkle)
A photo posted by on
Claudia so often sticks to black and white outfits that it's really refreshing to see her embracing a bit of colour. Her velvet two-piece is so sophisticated when worn as a co-ord, but you can, of course, style the jacket with blue jeans and loafers if you're looking for smart casual outfit ideas.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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