We've missed Claudia Winkleman since the end of The Traitors, so we're loving having her back on our screens!

The second episode of The Claudia Winkleman Show airs on BBC One this evening, and her stylist Sinead McKeefry gave us a sneak peek of what we can expect style-wise when she shared a post on Instagram earlier today.

Claudia wore three British clothing brands, teaming a brown velvet trouser suit from ME+EM with a blue blouse by Bella Freud and a pair of tan leather brogues from the Miu Miu x Church's collaboration. It's exactly what we loved about Claudia's Traitors outfits, with a glamorous Friday night edge to it.

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A post shared by Sinead McKeefry (@sineadmckeefry) A photo posted by on

What really stood out to me about this look was the unexpected colour combination - doesn't the sky blue hue complement the chestnut brown perfectly? If you have both of these colours in your wardrobe, get experimenting, but if not, I've tracked down some exact matches and lookalikes to help you copy Claudia.

Shop Claudia's look

Claudia also posted on Instagram ahead of the show, calling her guests Niall Horan, Rachel Zegler, Guz Khan and Joanne McNally "utterly brilliant".

A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@claudiawinkle) A photo posted by on

Claudia so often sticks to black and white outfits that it's really refreshing to see her embracing a bit of colour. Her velvet two-piece is so sophisticated when worn as a co-ord, but you can, of course, style the jacket with blue jeans and loafers if you're looking for smart casual outfit ideas.

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