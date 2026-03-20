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I never would have thought to pair ice blue with chestnut brown, but Claudia Winkleman makes it look so stylish

She wore the unexpected colour combination for her Friday night chat show

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The Claudia Winkleman Show episode 1
(Image credit: BBC/So Television/PA Media)
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We've missed Claudia Winkleman since the end of The Traitors, so we're loving having her back on our screens!

The second episode of The Claudia Winkleman Show airs on BBC One this evening, and her stylist Sinead McKeefry gave us a sneak peek of what we can expect style-wise when she shared a post on Instagram earlier today.

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What really stood out to me about this look was the unexpected colour combination - doesn't the sky blue hue complement the chestnut brown perfectly? If you have both of these colours in your wardrobe, get experimenting, but if not, I've tracked down some exact matches and lookalikes to help you copy Claudia.

Shop Claudia's look

Claudia also posted on Instagram ahead of the show, calling her guests Niall Horan, Rachel Zegler, Guz Khan and Joanne McNally "utterly brilliant".

Claudia so often sticks to black and white outfits that it's really refreshing to see her embracing a bit of colour. Her velvet two-piece is so sophisticated when worn as a co-ord, but you can, of course, style the jacket with blue jeans and loafers if you're looking for smart casual outfit ideas.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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