Oprah Winfrey's striped brown shirt and mocha trousers prove that darker, richer neutrals work for summer too
We're eager to copy this elevated outfit formula
Oprah Winfrey takes the trending shade mocha mousse into the warmer months with her recent combination of a brown and white striped button-up tucked into high-waisted trousers in the warm shade.
If you're looking for smart-casual outfit ideas, you simply can't go wrong with a crisp cotton or poplin blouse tucked into tailored trousers. However, for this time of year, it's tricky to know what colours to lean into, which is why Oprah's warm mocha mousse combination feels so inviting.
Spotted in a recent Instagram post, she wears the striped brown shirt tucked into light mocha high-waisted trousers that feature a matching thick waistbelt. To accessorise, she opts for small disc earrings for a polished finishing touch.
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Oprah was captured in the polished outfit discussing a book recommendation called Inside of a Dog by Alexandra Horowitz, and says, “So I came across this book, because many of you know I’ve had 21 dogs”.
Shop Oprah's Look
Elevated and polished, these wide-leg tailored trousers can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. You could even pair them with the matching single-breasted blazer for a special occasion.
Although you may want to lean into light and airy pastels this time of year, this look confirms that warm, earthy shades should still hold a place in your spring capsule wardrobe. When styled alongside lighter shades, these colours really come into their own, for example, try pairing a brown striped shirt with crisp white jeans or some ecru linen trousers.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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