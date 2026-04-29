Oprah Winfrey's striped brown shirt and mocha trousers prove that darker, richer neutrals work for summer too

Oprah Winfrey takes the trending shade mocha mousse into the warmer months with her recent combination of a brown and white striped button-up tucked into high-waisted trousers in the warm shade.

If you're looking for smart-casual outfit ideas, you simply can't go wrong with a crisp cotton or poplin blouse tucked into tailored trousers. However, for this time of year, it's tricky to know what colours to lean into, which is why Oprah's warm mocha mousse combination feels so inviting.

Spotted in a recent Instagram post, she wears the striped brown shirt tucked into light mocha high-waisted trousers that feature a matching thick waistbelt. To accessorise, she opts for small disc earrings for a polished finishing touch.

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Oprah was captured in the polished outfit discussing a book recommendation called Inside of a Dog by Alexandra Horowitz, and says, “So I came across this book, because many of you know I’ve had 21 dogs”.

Shop Oprah's Look

Although you may want to lean into light and airy pastels this time of year, this look confirms that warm, earthy shades should still hold a place in your spring capsule wardrobe. When styled alongside lighter shades, these colours really come into their own, for example, try pairing a brown striped shirt with crisp white jeans or some ecru linen trousers.