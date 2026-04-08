Struggling for spring office outfit ideas? Emma Willis’ playful and preppy update is the chicest shirt alternative for your 9-to-5
Her elevated everyday style is all the inspiration we need this season
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Emma Willis is back presenting This Morning this week, standing in for Cat Deeley, and her playful and preppy style is offering up exactly the kind of elevated, spring outfit inspiration we need to take us through the season in style.
On Monday 6 April, she wore the two-way zip tee by ME+EM and paired its cream and brown tones with a pair of complementary dark brown tailored trousers, and finished off the minimal, clean look with some black, point-toe kitten heels.
If you’ve been left wondering what should I wear today, particularly for spring office-ready outfits, or have been looking for ideas for elevated day wear, this look is perfect inspiration. In place of harsh black tones, her choice of warm brown is so flattering, with the short sleeves and textured knit feeling very polished, but without the stuffiness of a classic button-up, giving the entire look a spring-ready flair.
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Crafted from a merino wool-blend, this top is a luxurious addition to any spring capsule wardrobe. It has a figure-hugging fit, with a zip that can adjust the neckline, which is so flattering and easily styled with tailored trousers or jeans.
While the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 are dominated by bold and bright hues, neutrals are holding their weight, too this season. Popular over the winter, brown hues continue to offer a more flattering alternative to black, and the lighter colourway is ideal for warmer weather – and Emma knows exactly how to style them.
Her tailored trousers are sure to become a staple, with their flattering high waist and ankle-grazing hemline feeling more spring-friendly than longer wide-leg styles, and they look particularly great with kitten heels. The look is so clean, with the higher hem giving just enough space to let the sleek, low-profile silhouette of her footwear shine, and it’s a styling trick you can apply to any shoe, be it your best white trainers, a pair of ballet flats or a trending mule, too.
Until the weather really warms up, and we’re safely through April’s showers, throwing on a trench coat over a look like Emma’s would make for the perfect addition to her outfit. The best trench coats are timeless, and their soft, beige tones will complement the brown hues in her outfit while also playing into the classic and clean feel.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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